FINAL HOMESTAND OF THE SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS MONTANA STATE ON THURSDAY

• With only three games remaining in the regular season, Sacramento State (14-12, 7-10) will embark upon its final homestand this week.

• The Hornets will open the homestand on Thursday vs. Montana State (14-13, 8-8). Tip-off at the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m. The team will play its final home game on Saturday for Senior Night vs. Montana.

• With the Big Sky Tournament just two weeks away (March 11-14 in Boise), the Hornets currently sit in ninth place in the 11-member conference. However, the team is just a half back of seventh place, and 1.5 games behind fifth place Montana State and Portland State, who are each 8-8.

• The top five seeds in the Big Sky Tournament receive a first round bye.

• Sacramento State is 9-3 at home, including 5-3 in conference games.

• A win on Thursday would allow the Hornets to win 10 games at home for the fifth time in the last eight years. In fact, dating back to 2012, Sacramento State is 76-33 (.697 winning percentage) inside the Nest.

• A win on Thursday would also assure the Hornets of finishing no worse than .500 overall regardless of how the rest of the season plays out. Sacramento State has finished at .500 or better twice during the Div. I era (1991-pres.) -- 15-15 in 2005-06, and 21-12 in 2014-15.

• A win would also allow the team to get to the 15-victory mark for just the fourth time in the Div. I era -- 15-15 in 2005-06, 21-12 in 2014-15, and 15-16 in 2018-19.

• Sacramento State is 13-3 this season when scoring at least 60 points, and 1-9 when scoring under that mark.

• The Hornet defense remains tops in the Big Sky and sixth in the nation allowing just 58.8 points per game on .412 shooting. Sacramento State is also first in the league in conference play, allowing 62.4 points per contest.

• Montana State has dropped two straight, including a 59-54 home loss to Montana on Saturday. The Bobcats are 4-9 on the road, and 3-5 against Big Sky teams.

• The Hornets opened Big Sky play with a 66-51 loss to Montana State in Bozeman on Dec. 28. In that game, the Bobcats led the final 38 minutes.

• Sacramento State is 20-34 all-time against Montana State, but 14-11 record when playing the Bobcats at home.

• Montana State features three players averaging better than 12 points per game in senior guard Harald Frey 16.7 ppg), junior guard Amin Adamu (12.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Jubrile Belo (12.2 ppg).



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.