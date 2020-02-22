Text-Only Site

NWACHUKWU’S 20 POINT NIGHT LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO A 67-56 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Osi Nwachukwu - 20
Reb: Joshua Patton - 6
Ast: 4 Players (#01, #11, #23, #30) - 2
Idaho
Pts: Trevon Allen - 21
Reb: Quinton Forrest - 9
Ast: 4 Players (#02, #21, #25, #41) - 2

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Idaho

Field Goals

(25-56)
(22-56)

Field Goal %

44.6%
39.3%

Rebounds

34
32

Assists

9
10

Turnovers

12
19

Pts off Turnovers

14
9

2nd Chance Pts

9
12

Pts in the Paint

44
26

Fastbreak Pts

6
6

Bench Pts

19
23
full stats
Posted: Feb 22, 2020

Big Sky Conference standings

MOSCOW, Idaho — Senior Osi Nwachukwu had a career-high 20 points, and Sacramento State scored 44 points in the paint on the way to a 67-56 road win at Idaho on Saturday afternoon at Cowan Spectrum.

In a game the Hornets led for all but 47 seconds, it was Nwachukwu's career night that helped lead the way. The forward buried 7-of-11 attempts from the field and all six of his free throws while also posting five rebounds and four steals. He played a season-best 36 minutes, and scored exactly 10 points in both halves.

Nwachukwu led a trio of Hornets in double figures as center Joshua Patton had 14 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Of Idaho's 20 fouls during the game, eight were committed on Patton. Forward Chibueze Jacobs had a season-high tying 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go with five rebounds, a pair of assists, steal and a block.

Sacramento State's defense, ranked sixth in the nation in points ger game allowed, limited Idaho to just 56 points on 39% shooting (22-56) from the field and 29% (4-14) from the 3-point line. The Hornets also won the rebounding battle (34-32) and held a huge advantage in points in the paint (44-26) as 12 of the Hornets' 25 made buckets came via layup or dunk.

The Hornets opened the game on a 10-3 run (six of those points by Nwachukwu) and never trailed the rest of the way. The Hornets led by at least seven points the final 27:16 of the contest, and opened up a lead as large as 19 midway through the second half. Idaho cut the deficit to eight points with two minutes to play, but a Patton dunk at the 1:27 mark put the Hornets back up, 60-50, at the 1:27 mark. The Hornets made 7-of-9 from the free throw line over the final 1:06 to ice the win.

The victory allowed Sacramento State to improve to 14-12 overall and 7-10 in the Big Sky Conference. With just three games left in the regular season, the Hornets sit in ninth place in the Big Sky standings, but just a half game out of seventh place and and 1.5 games out of fifth. The top five seeds receive a first round bye in the Big Sky Tournament in Boise March 11-14. Montana State and Portland State are tied for fifth with 8-8 records, while Southern Utah and Weber State are tied for seventh at 7-9.

The Hornets also avenged a loss earlier this season to Idaho at the Nest. The Vandals dropped to 7-20 overall and 3-13 in league with the loss.

Sacramento State shot 44% (25-56) from the field and had 11 steals which help contribute to 19 Idaho turnovers. The Hornets scored 14 points off those miscues. Sacramento State attempted just seven 3-pointers (making two) and went 15-for-21 from the free throw line. The Hornets also had nine offensive rebounds which led to 11 second chance points.

Also for the Hornets, Bryce Fowler had six points, four rebounds and three steals, Brandon Davis four points, four rebounds and a steal, and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa posted four points, five rebounds and a pair of steals. Mauriohooho-Le'afa saw his streak of consecutive games scoring in double figures end at five. Ethan Esposito chipped in four points and three rebounds, and James Bridges had three points, connecting on his lone 3-point attempt.

Idaho was led by Trevon Allen's 21 points.

Sacramento State will play its final homestead next week against Montana State on Thursday, and Montana on Saturday. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. Prior to the Montana game on Saturday, Hornet seniors Jacobs, Mauriohooho-Le'afa, Nwachukwu and Patton will be honored for their contributions to the program.

