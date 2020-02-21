Text-Only Site

MEN'S HOOPS PLAYS AT IDAHO SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Posted: Feb 21, 2020

Full set of game notes (pdf)

GAME PREVIEW

• With just four games left in the regular season, Sacramento State (13-12, 6-10) will travel to Moscow to take on Idaho (7-19, 3-12) for a Saturday afternoon matchup at 2:05 p.m.
• The Hornets had a spirited second half comeback fall just short in a 77-76 loss at 2nd place Eastern Washington on Thursday. The 76 points were the second highest output of the season for Sacramento State - trailing only the 77 scored at Pepperdine.
• The Hornet offense, ranked last in the Big Sky, has been much better of late. Over the last five games, the team is averaging 68.0 points on 46% shooting from the field..
• Of Sacramento State's final four games, two will come on the road. The Hornets are 3-9 on the road this year, and 1-7 vs. Big Sky competition. The team's lone road win came at Idaho State (63-59) at Feb. 8.
• The Hornets are ninth in the Big Sky standings, just a half game behind Weber State, but comfortably ahead of Idaho (3-12) and Idaho State (3-12) who are tied for 10th place.
• Despite Thursday's loss, the Hornets are still 12-3 this season when scoring at least 60 points, and 1-9 when scoring under that mark.
• A loss on Saturday would move the Hornets' overall record to the .500 mark for the first time all season. Sacramento State began the year 4-0 and has been above .500 since.
• Senior Joshua Patton has already gone over the 1,000 career point mark (1,162) mark this season and senior Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa is currently sitting at 888 career points.
• Although Eastern Washington's offense did some damage on Thursday, Sacramento State's defense is still tops in the Big Sky and sixth best in the nation allowing just 59.0 points per game on .413 shooting.
• Idaho has dropped two straight games, including a 78-61 home loss to Northern Arizona on Thursday. The Vandals are 4-8 at home, including 1-6 vs. Big Sky teams at home.
• Idaho secured one of its three conference wins at Sacramento State (67-53) on Feb. 3 in the Nest. In that game, the Vandals shot 52% from the field and won by 14 points despite Sacramento State attempting 22 more shots from the field.
• The Hornets are 5-20 all-time against Idaho, including a 2-12 mark when playing on the road. The Hornets have lost three straight in Moscow with the last win coming on Jan. 28, 2016 (a 65-63 win). Three of the last four meetings between the teams in Moscow have been decided by four points or less.

MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS

• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Saturday afternoon's game will air on Pluto.TV channel 542.
• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. Saturday's game will not be on the radio.
• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.

