Text-Only Site

BIG SECOND HALF NOT ENOUGH IN MEN’S BASKETBALL’S 77-76 ROAD LOSS AT EASTERN WASHINGTON

BIG SECOND HALF NOT ENOUGH IN MEN’S BASKETBALL’S 77-76 ROAD LOSS AT EASTERN WASHINGTON

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa - 23
Reb: Joshua Patton - 5
Ast: Bryce Fowler - 9
Eastern Washington
Pts: Mason Peatling - 28
Reb: Mason Peatling - 10
Ast: Jack Perry - 8

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Eastern Washington

Field Goals

(29-57)
(30-59)

Field Goal %

50.9%
50.8%

Rebounds

27
29

Assists

21
22

Turnovers

11
13

Pts off Turnovers

22
13

2nd Chance Pts

11
9

Pts in the Paint

24
32

Fastbreak Pts

8
11

Bench Pts

14
12
full stats
Posted: Feb 20, 2020

CHENEY, Wash. — Trailing by 13 points at halftime, the Hornets made a furious comeback in the second half, and took a six-point lead with 7:30 to play, but eventually fell to Eastern Washington, 77-76, on Thursday evening at Reese Court.

Sacramento State trailed, 39-26, at halftime, but put together a torrid second half in which the team shot 67% (20-30) from the field and 6-for-11 (55%) from the 3-point line. In fact, the Hornets went on a 38-19 run over the first 13 minutes of the second half to take a team-high six-point lead (64-58) with seven minutes left.

However, Eastern Washington made seven of its final nine field goal attempts of the game, and Sacramento State did not score for more than three minutes late in the second half. In fact, after an Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa jumper cut an EWU lead to 72-71 with 3:18 left, the Hornets did not score again until there were four seconds left to play.

Sacramento State scored five points over the game's final four seconds to make things interesting, including a Mauriohooho-Le'afa 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it was not enough. The Hornets scored 50 second-half points, the second largest output in a half by Sacramento State this season, and the 76 overall points were also second most, trailing the team's 77-72 win at Pepperdine during non-conference play.

The loss dropped Sacramento State to 13-12 overall and 6-10 in the Big Sky Conference. Eastern Washington, which remains in a tie for second place in the conference standings with Northern Colorado, improved to 18-8 overall, 10-2 at home and 11-4 in the Big Sky. The Eagles swept the season series against the Hornets, which included a 59-54 win at the Nest on Feb. 1

The road has been unkind to the Hornets since Big Sky play started. After going 2-2 on the road in non-conference play, Sacramento State is 1-7 away from home against conference competition.

Only four games remain in the regular season for Sacramento State (two at home, two on the road), and the Hornets return to action on Saturday at Idaho for a 2:05 p.m. matchup.

Sacramento State limited the nation's fifth best offense to just 54 points at the Nest, but the Eagles were much more fluid in tonight's game, scoring 77 points, the most allowed by the Hornets this season. Both teams shot 51% from the field - the Hornets were 29-for-57 from the field, the Eagles 30-of-59. Sacramento State shot 38% (8-21) from the 3-point line and 77% (10-13) from the free throw line while Eastern Washington shot 44% (11-25) from distance and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. The 11 3-balls were tied for the most given up by the Hornets this season.

Sacramento State made 13 Eastern Washington turnovers count, outscoring the Eagles, 22-13, in points off miscues. However, the Eagles had a 15-8 edge in fast break points.

Mauriohooho-Le'afa had a big game, tying a career high with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 from the 3-point line. He has now score in double figures in a career-high five straight games, and over that span, is averaging 18.0 ppg on 55% (32-58) shooting and 52% (17-33) from the 3-point line.

Three other Hornets scored in double figures, including Joshua Patton's 18 points (8-13 FG) and five rebounds. He scored 13 of those points on 6-for-7 shooting in the second half. Osi Nwachukwu had 11 points and four rebounds, and Ethan Esposito had 12 points and a team-best +11 in plus/minus in 22 minutes of play. Bryce Fowler had five points and a career-high nine assists with just one turnover in 21 minutes.

The Hornets had a season-high tying 21 assists on its 29 made buckets while Eastern Washington had 22 assists on its 30 made buckets. The Eagles held a 29-27 advantage in the rebounding department.

EWU was led by Mason Peatling's 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The senior forward finished 11-for-16 from the field and 4-of-6 from the 3-point line. Peatling (14) and Kim Aiken Jr. (14) combined for 28 of Eastern Washington's 38 points in the second half.

The Hornets return to action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Moscow, Idaho, to take on Idaho at 2:05 p.m. Sacramento State's final two home games of the regular season take place next week against Montana State on Thursday and Montana on Saturday. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m.

NWACHUKWU’S 20 POINT NIGHT LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO A 67-56 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO
February 22, 2020 NWACHUKWU’S 20 POINT NIGHT LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO A 67-56 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO
MEN'S HOOPS PLAYS AT IDAHO SATURDAY AFTERNOON
February 21, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS PLAYS AT IDAHO SATURDAY AFTERNOON
BIG SECOND HALF NOT ENOUGH IN MEN’S BASKETBALL’S 77-76 ROAD LOSS AT EASTERN WASHINGTON
February 20, 2020 BIG SECOND HALF NOT ENOUGH IN MEN’S BASKETBALL’S 77-76 ROAD LOSS AT EASTERN WASHINGTON
FIVE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON; MEN'S HOOPS PLAYS THURSDAY AT EASTERN WASHINGTON
February 18, 2020 FIVE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON; MEN'S HOOPS PLAYS THURSDAY AT EASTERN WASHINGTON
TORRID SHOOTING LEADS NORTHERN COLORADO TO 68-65 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
February 15, 2020 TORRID SHOOTING LEADS NORTHERN COLORADO TO 68-65 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS NORTHERN COLORADO ON SATURDAY AT 7 PM
February 14, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS NORTHERN COLORADO ON SATURDAY AT 7 PM
DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55
February 13, 2020 DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55
SEVEN REGULAR SEASON GAMES LEFT, MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SOUTHERN UTAH ON THURSDAY
February 12, 2020 SEVEN REGULAR SEASON GAMES LEFT, MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SOUTHERN UTAH ON THURSDAY
BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE
February 8, 2020 BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE
ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
February 6, 2020 ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
February 6, 2020 HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
February 3, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
February 3, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
February 1, 2020 HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
January 31, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 27, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 26, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
January 23, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
January 22, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
January 18, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
January 17, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 16, 2020 WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 15, 2020 WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
January 10, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
January 9, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
January 8, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
January 4, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
January 3, 2020 FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
December 18, 2019 NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
December 17, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
December 11, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 7, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
November 23, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
November 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
November 12, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
November 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
October 28, 2019 READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
October 26, 2019 GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
September 26, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE