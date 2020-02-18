Text-Only Site

FIVE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON; MEN'S HOOPS PLAYS THURSDAY AT EASTERN WASHINGTON

Posted: Feb 18, 2020

Big Sky Conference standings

• With just five games remaining in the regular season, Sacramento State (13-11, 6-9) will play the first of two road games this week on Thursday at Eastern Washington (17-8, 10-4). Tip-off at Reese Court is set for 6:05 p.m.
• The Hornets are coming off a 68-65 home loss to Northern Colorado in which the team secured a rebound with five seconds left in the second half and raced up the floor, but could not get a shot off in time.
• Of Sacramento State's final five games, three will come on the road. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road this year, and 1-6 vs. Big Sky competition. The team's most recent road game, a 63-59 victory at Idaho State on Feb. 8, was the first road win vs. a Big Sky opponent.
• The Hornets are currently tied for eighth in the Big Sky standings with Weber State, but sit just two games back of fifth place. The top five teams in the conference receive a first round bye in the Big Sky Tournament which takes place in Boise from March 11-14.
• The Hornets are 12-2 this season when scoring at least 60 points, and 1-9 when scoring under that mark.
• Sacramento State's defense remains the best in the Big Sky and fourth best in the nation allowing just 58.2 points per game on .408 shooting. In the teams' earlier meeting this year, the Hornets limited the Big Sky's top offense, Eastern Washington, to just 59 points.
• The Eagles are currently the nation's fifth best scoring offense at 81.5 points per game.
• Three of the Hornets' last four losses have come by five points or less. That includes Sacramento State's 59-54 home loss to Eastern Washington on Feb. 1. Prior to that loss, the Hornets had been 8-0 at home for just the second time in school history.
• Eastern Washington is currently in a two-way tie for second place with Northern Colorado in the conference standings as both teams are 10-4. They trail first-place Montana (12-3) by just 1.5 games.
• The Eagles are 9-2 at home this year, and 4-2 vs. Big Sky opposition. In one of the more shocking results of the Big Sky season, EWU lost at home to Idaho (74-71) last Thursday. That was Idaho's third conference win of the season.
• Three of the Eagles' last four home games have been decided by three points or went into overtime. EWU has overtime home wins over Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.
• Sacramento State is 15-37 all-time against Eastern Washington, including a 4-21 mark when playing in Cheney. The Hornets won on the road at EWU last season, 59-56.
• Overall, each of the last three meetings between the two teams have been decided by five points or less.

MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS

• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Thursday's game will air on Pluto.TV channel 534.
• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. Thursday's game will not be on the radio.
• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.

