TORRID SHOOTING LEADS NORTHERN COLORADO TO 68-65 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO -- Northern Colorado shot a blistering 66% (29-44) from the field and overcame a 25-7 disparity in points off turnovers to beat Sacramento State, 68-65, on Saturday evening inside the Nest.



The Bears, who led for over 32 minutes of the contest, shot better than 55% from the field in both halves, including 76% (16-21) in the first half. Still, despite the torrid shooting, Sacramento State kept things close down to the final seconds. Sacramento State tied the game twice in the second half at the 11:49 and 11:00 marks, but could never re-gain the lead. The Hornets' final advantage was 25-22 at the 6:17 mark of the first half.



Late in the second half, a Bodie Hume 3-point play with 45 seconds remaining gave Northern Colorado a 68-62 lead. The Hornets immediately responded with a 3-pointer from Chibueze Jacobs with 34 seconds left, and did not foul during the Bears' final possession. Northern Colorado whittled the clock down and missed a 3-point attempt with six seconds left. Sacramento State grabbed the defensive rebound, and, with no timeouts remaining, raced up the floor. The Bears, however, defended that final five seconds well, and Sacramento State was not able to get a shot off in time.



Despite the 66% field goal shooting performance by the Bears (easily the highest output against the Hornets this year), Sacramento State stayed in the game by forcing 15 turnovers and outscoring Northern Colorado, 25-7, in points off miscues. The Hornets shot well from the field (49%, 26-53), but went just 3-for-11 from the 3-point line and 10-of-15 from the free throw line. Northern Colorado, which went to the free throw line just six times, shot 43% (6-14) from the 3-point line.



Sacramento State lost for just the third time at home, falling 13-11 overall, 6-9 in the Big Sky Conference and 9-3 at home. Northern Colorado becomes the first Big Sky team to sweep the two-game season series against Sacramento State as the Bears beat the Hornets in Greeley on Jan. 16.



Northern Colorado, which is in a two-way tie for second place in the Big Sky, has won five of its last six games while improving to 17-8 overall and 10-4 in league.



The Bears began the game by making each of their first seven shots from the field, many of those points coming on layups. The offensive performance for Northern Colorado was impressive coming against Sacramento State's nationally ranked defense. Senior guard Jonah Radebaugh had a big night for the Bears, scoring a game-high 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He buried a huge 3-pointer to put Northern Colorado up seven points with 1:38 to play.



Four Hornets scored in double figures, including Joshua Patton who had 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT) and two steals. Patton picked up his fourth foul at the 17:50 mark of the second half and did not re-enter the game until there was 4:37 left to play. Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa had 13 points, Bryce Fowler 10 points and four assists, and Ethan Esposito had 10 points and three rebounds in 19 minutes.



Point guard Brandon Davis added nine points, six assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Chibueze Jacobs chipped in seven points, three rebounds and a blocked shot. The Hornets had just two blocks in the game while the Bears had zero.



With just five games left in the regular season, the Hornets will play twice on the road next week at Eastern Washington on Thursday and Idaho on Saturday.