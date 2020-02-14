MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS NORTHERN COLORADO ON SATURDAY AT 7 PM

Full set of game notes (pdf)

GAME PREVIEW



• Fresh off a convincing 70-55 home win over Southern Utah on Thursday, Sacramento State (13-10, 6-8) is back at home on Saturday vs. Northern Colorado (16-8, 9-4). Tip-off at the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m.

• The Hornets sit in a two-way tie for eighth place, but are just 1.5 games back of fourth place Southern Utah and Montana State who are each 7-6. With six regular season games left, the top five teams receive a bye in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament in Boise.

• Northern Colorado, fresh off an impressive 30-point road win at Northern Arizona on Thursday, are tied for second place in the conference standings.

• After losing a season-high four straight, Sacramento State has won its last two.

• The Hornets are 9-2 at home (5-2 against Big Sky opposition). The team had started the season 8-0 at home for just the second time in program history prior to falling to Eastern Washington and Idaho. The Hornets got back in the home win column vs. Southern Utah.

• Dating back to 2012, Sacramento State is 76-32 (.704 winning%) inside the Nest.

• The Hornets are 12-1 this season when scoring at least 60 points, and 1-9 when scoring under that mark. The team's 70 points against Southern Utah on Thursday marked the first time in nine games Sacramento State had reached the 70-point plateau.

• Sacramento State's defense remains the best in the Big Sky and third best in the nation allowing just 57.8 points per game on .398 shooting. That included limiting one of the Big Sky's top offenses - Southern Utah - to 55 points and 32% FG on Thursday.

• Northern Colorado has won four of its last five games, and is 5-5 on the road. That includes an impressive 4-2 road mark against Big Sky teams.

• The Bears lead the Big Sky with 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, and are the league's second best defense (62.5 ppg allowed) and third best offense (74.1 ppg).

• The Bears boast two of the Big Sky's top 10 scorers in senior guard Jonah Radebaugh (15.5 ppg, .410 3FG%) and sophomore guard Bodie Hume (14.8 ppg).

• Sacramento State is 7-18 all-time against Northern Colorado and has dropped three straight in the series.

• The Hornets are 5-7 when playing the Bears at home, including wins in four of the last six meetings inside the Nest.

• In the teams' first meeting of the season, Northern Colorado defeated the Hornets in Greeley by a 71-52 score. That was the Hornets' second most lopsided loss of the season.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.