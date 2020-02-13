Text-Only Site

DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55

DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55

Game Leaders

Southern Utah
Pts: Andre Adams - 15
Reb: Andre Adams - 6
Ast: 2 Players (#03, #04) - 3
Sacramento State
Pts: Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa - 21
Reb: Chibueze Jacobs - 6
Ast: Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa - 5

Team Stats

Southern Utah
Sacramento State

Field Goals

(15-47)
(22-52)

Field Goal %

31.9%
42.3%

Rebounds

35
34

Assists

10
15

Turnovers

14
11

Pts off Turnovers

8
12

2nd Chance Pts

9
9

Pts in the Paint

20
22

Fastbreak Pts

6
6

Bench Pts

15
7
full stats
Posted: Feb 13, 2020

SACRAMENTO -- Three Hornets scored in double figures, and Sacramento State limited the conference's third best offense to 55 points and 32% shooting on the way to a 70-55 victory over the Thunderbirds on Thursday evening inside the Nest.

Southern Utah entered the game averaging 74.1 points per game, but the Hornets' top-ranked defense put the clamps down, limiting the Thunderbirds to just 15-of-47 shooting from the field and 24% (4-17) from the 3-point line. Sacramento State is currently the Big Sky Conference's top team - and third in the nation - in points allowed per game (57.8 ppg).

The Thunderbirds did not break 30 in either half and Sacramento State never trailed the final 37 minutes of the contest. That included a lead of at least seven points the entire second half and final 29 minutes of the contest.

The victory improved Sacramento State to 13-10 overall, 6-8 in the Big Sky and 9-2 at home. The Hornets have won their last two games, which included a road victory at Idaho State last Saturday. Sacramento State won its first eight home games of the season and lost its last two before hopping back on the winning side of the ledger tonight. The Hornets are now 76-32 inside the Nest dating back to 2012.

Sacramento State also stretched its dominance at home against Southern Utah - the Hornets have won seven straight, and 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Thunderbirds at the Nest.

Southern Utah, which began the night ranked fourth in the Big Sky standings, dropped to 14-10 overall and 7-6 in league. The win for Sacramento State also avenged a 74-49 loss earlier this year to the Thunderbirds in Cedar City in which the Hornets suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season.

The Hornets' trio of Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa (21), Bryce Fowler (17) and Brandon Davis (16) combined for 54 of the Hornets' 70 points. Mauriohooho-Le'afa was on fire in the first half, scoring 15 points on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. His personal 9-0 run, which included three straight 3-pointers, stretched a 10-10 tie to a 19-10 Hornet lead at the 12:32 mark of the first half. That proved to be a lethal run as Southern Utah got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

The 21 points were two shy of Mauriohooho-Le'afa's career high and he finished 7-of-12 from the field, 5-for-9 from the 3-point line and 2-of-2 from the free throw line while adding five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers in 35 minutes. He also finished with a game-high +20 in plus/minus.

Fowler finished with 17 points (11 in the second half) on 6-14 FG and 5-6 FT while also adding five rebounds, four assists and a career-best three blocked shots. Fowler continued his hot streak as the junior swingman has scored at least 14 points in three of the last four games. Davis, a sophomore point guard, scored a season-high tying 16 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT) go with a pair of assists and two steals.

The game was physical throughout as the teams combined for 46 fouls and 55 free throw attempts. Southern Utah was 21-for-28 from the line while the Hornets were 19-for-27. A massive 26 fouls were called in the second half. Four players (two from each team) fouled out.

The Hornets shot 42% (22-52) from the field and 44% (7-16) from the 3-point line. The seven 3-pointers were tied for the fourth best single-game output of the year for Sacramento State. The Hornets finished with a season-high 10 blocks, including three each from Fowler and Jordan Cooke-Harper, two from Joshua Patton and one from Osi Nwachukwu and Chibueze Jacobs.

Nwachukwu finished with five points, four rebounds and two steals, and Jacobs had five points, six rebounds and two steals. Patton was held without a field goal and finished with four points and four rebounds to go with his two blocked shots.

Southern Utah was paced by Andre Adams' 15 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Hornets have just six regular season games remaining on the schedule (three at home), including Saturday night vs. Northern Colorado at 7:05 p.m. In the teams' first matchup, the Hornets lost to the Bears in Greeley, Colo., on Jan. 16.

NOTES -- The Hornets are now 12-1 when scoring 60 points or more.

Related Photos

Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 1
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 2
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 3
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 4
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 5
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 6
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 7
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 8
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 9
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 10
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 11
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 12
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 13
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 14
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 15
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 16
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 17
Photo for DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55 image 18
DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55
February 13, 2020 DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY AGAIN AS MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS SOUTHERN UTAH, 70-55
SEVEN REGULAR SEASON GAMES LEFT, MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SOUTHERN UTAH ON THURSDAY
February 12, 2020 SEVEN REGULAR SEASON GAMES LEFT, MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SOUTHERN UTAH ON THURSDAY
BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE
February 8, 2020 BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE
ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
February 6, 2020 ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
February 6, 2020 HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
February 3, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
February 3, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
February 1, 2020 HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
January 31, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 27, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 26, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
January 23, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
January 22, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
January 18, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
January 17, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 16, 2020 WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 15, 2020 WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
January 10, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
January 9, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
January 8, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
January 4, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
January 3, 2020 FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
December 18, 2019 NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
December 17, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
December 11, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 7, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
November 23, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
November 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
November 12, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
November 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
October 28, 2019 READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
October 26, 2019 GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
September 26, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE