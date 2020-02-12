SEVEN REGULAR SEASON GAMES LEFT, MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SOUTHERN UTAH ON THURSDAY

Full set of game notes (pdf)

GAME PREVIEW



• Sacramento State will play twice at home over a three-day span, beginning on Thursday night when the Hornets (12-10, 5-8) host Southern Utah (14-9, 7-5) at the Nest at 7:05 p.m.

• Only seven games (four at home) remain in the regular season until the Big Sky Tournament takes place in Boise, Idaho, from March 11-14.

• The Hornets snapped a season-long four-game losing streak on Saturday when they knocked off Idaho State, 63-59. In that game. Bryce Fowler scored a season-high 18 points (14 in the second half), including six points in the final two minutes.

• Sacramento State is currently ninth in the Big Sky standings, but just a half game out of seventh and two games out of fifth. The top five seeds receive a first round bye at the Big Sky Tournament.

• The Hornets are 8-2 at home (4-2 against Big Sky opposition), but lost their last two home games - 59-54 vs. Eastern Washington, 67-53 vs. Idaho. Prior to those two losses, the Hornets were 8-0 at home for the first time since the 1961-62 season.

• Dating back to 2012, Sacramento State is 75-32 (.701 win%) inside the Nest.

• Of Sacramento State's last four games, three have been decided by five points or less.

• The Hornets are 11-1 this season when scoring at least 60 points, and 1-9 when scoring under that mark.

• Southern Utah, currently in fourth place, has split its last eight games. During those eight games, the Thunderbirds have lost each time after a win, and their last game was an 85-57 victory at home vs. Portland State.

• The T-Birds are 5-5 on the road, including a very impressive 3-1 vs. the Big Sky. The only road loss to a Big Sky team came in overtime at Eastern Washington (81-78). Thursday's game against the Hornets begins a four-game road trip for the Thunderbirds.

• In the teams' previous matchup, Southern Utah beat the Hornets, 74-49, in Cedar City. That was easily Sacramento State's most lopsided loss of the season.

• In a series that dates back to 1987, the Hornets are 14-18 vs. Southern Utah. Despite the loss earlier this year, Sacramento State has won seven of the last 11 meetings between the two teams. They split the season series a year ago with each team winning at home.

• Sacramento State is 11-4 when playing the Thunderbirds at home, including six straight wins, and 10 of the last 11 meetings inside the Nest. The last time Southern Utah won in the Nest was Nov. 14, 2007.

• Southern Utah's 74.1 points per game ranks third in the Big Sky, and should make for a fun matchup to watch against Sacramento State's top ranked defense (57.9 ppg allowed).



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.