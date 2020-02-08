Text-Only Site

BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE

BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Bryce Fowler - 18
Reb: 3 Players (#22, #23, #30) - 7
Ast: 2 Players (#11, #23) - 2
Idaho State
Pts: Malik Porter - 31
Reb: Malik Porter - 7
Ast: Tarik Cool - 5

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Idaho State

Field Goals

(27-61)
(24-54)

Field Goal %

44.3%
44.4%

Rebounds

36
30

Assists

6
8

Turnovers

7
9

Pts off Turnovers

8
7

2nd Chance Pts

12
13

Pts in the Paint

38
38

Fastbreak Pts

2
0

Bench Pts

19
8
full stats
Posted: Feb 08, 2020

POCATELLO, Idaho — Bryce Fowler scored a team-high 18 points (14 in the second half), including six points in the final two minutes, to lead Sacramento State to a 63-59 road win at Idaho State on Saturday evening at Reed Gym.

In a second half that saw neither team lead by more than six points, Fowler had a spinning layup with 1:56 to play, a tip-in with 1:24 left, and the game-sealing free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining. Those free throws were clutch, and came with the Hornets leading 61-59. His free throws effectively iced the game and the Hornets were able to improve to 12-10 overall and 5-8 in the league.

The Hornets used a 12-2 run to go into halftime with a 27-24 lead. Sacramento State did not trail the final 16 minutes of the contest, and there were two ties in the final four minutes. However, each time Idaho State tied the game, Joshua Patton responded with buckets at the 3:26 and 2:43 marks to give the Hornets a two-point lead.

Fowler's layup at the 1:56 mark gave the Hornets a three-point lead, and his tip-in 32 seconds later gave the team a five-point lead at the 1:24 mark. Idaho State closed to within three points, but Brandon Davis made two free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining that gave Sacramento State a five-point lead. Idaho State's Jared Stutzman drained a corner 3-ball with under three seconds to play, but Fowler's free throws iced the win.

The victory snapped a season-long four game losing streak, and allowed the Hornets to win their first road game against a Big Sky Conference opponent. Sacramento State has just seven games remaining on the regular season schedule, and four of those will come at home.

Idaho State dropped o 6-16 overall and 3-10 in conference play. The Bengals have dropped eight straight, but six of those losses have come by six points or less, or went into overtime. Sacramento State was able to sweep the season series as the Hornets won, 68-49, on Jan. 4 at the Nest.

The Hornets outscored Idaho State in both the first (27-24) and second (36-35) halves. They shot 44% (27-61) from the field, a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line and were able to overcome a 3-of-19 performance from the 3-point line. Sacramento State, which committed just seven turnovers, outrebounded Idaho State, 36-30. The Hornets went to the free throw line only six times because Idaho State was whistled for just 11 fouls during the entire contest.

The Bengals shot 44% (24-54) from the field, 23% (3-13) from the 3-point line and 62% (8-13) from the free throw line.

Fowler's 18 points were a season high, and one shy of a career best. He finished 8-of-12 from the field with seven rebounds, two assists and just one turnover in 35 minutes. Forward Ethan Esposito also had a big game, finishing with 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. He battled constant foul trouble, and had four fouls despite playing just 17 minutes. Fourteen of Fowler's points came in the second half, and 12 of Esposito's points came in the first half.

Four Hornets scored in double figures, including Joshua Patton who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Like Esposito, Patton also battled foul trouble with four fouls in 23 minutes. Guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa added 11 points and five rebounds.

For Idaho State, Malik Porter had a career-high 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 from the free throw line. He also had seven rebounds, and drew 10 of the Hornets' 19 fouls. Each of ISU's five starters logged big minutes, and Sacramento State outscored the Bengal bench by a 19-8 margin.

The Hornets, who wrapped up a stretch of four games in eight days, return home next week to play games inside the Nest against Southern Utah on Thursday and Northern Colorado on Saturday. Both of those games begin at 7:05 p.m.

BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE
February 8, 2020 BIG SECOND HALF FROM FOWLER LEADS MEN’S BASKETBALL TO 63-59 ROAD WIN AT IDAHO STATE
ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
February 6, 2020 ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
February 6, 2020 HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
February 3, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
February 3, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
February 1, 2020 HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
January 31, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 27, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 26, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
January 23, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
January 22, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
January 18, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
January 17, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 16, 2020 WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 15, 2020 WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
January 10, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
January 9, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
January 8, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
January 4, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
January 3, 2020 FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
December 18, 2019 NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
December 17, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
December 11, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 7, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
November 23, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
November 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
November 12, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
November 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
October 28, 2019 READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
October 26, 2019 GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
September 26, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE