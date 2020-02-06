Text-Only Site

HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL

HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa - 22
Reb: Joshua Patton - 9
Ast: Bryce Fowler - 3
Weber State
Pts: Jerrick Harding - 44
Reb: Tim Fuller - 10
Ast: Kham Davis - 2

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Weber State

Field Goals

(23-55)
(23-43)

Field Goal %

41.8%
53.5%

Rebounds

31
23

Assists

11
3

Turnovers

13
14

Pts off Turnovers

8
18

2nd Chance Pts

17
5

Pts in the Paint

24
18

Fastbreak Pts

2
0

Bench Pts

16
4
full stats
Posted: Feb 06, 2020

OGDEN, Utah - Sacramento State played well enough to win on most nights, but was undone by Jerrick Harding's record-setting 44 points as Weber State defeated the Hornets, 70-66, on Thursday evening at the Dee Events Center.

Harding was a one-man show for Weber State, single-handedly beating the Hornets with an array of layups, midrange jumpers and 3-pointers from nearly everywhere on the floor. Some shots were spinning, off balance, twisting, and some were downright circus quality as the senior guard set the Dee Events Center record with 44 points. Harding, who scored 10 of the Wildcats' final 12 points, finished 14-for-21 from the field, 5-for-10 from the 3-point line and 11-for-11 from the free throw line.

Amazingly, the Wildcats finished with just three assists on their 23 made buckets as Harding routinely created his own shot on multiple Sacramento State defenders. Harding entered the game as the Big Sky's leading scorer (ninth in the nation) with an average of 21.7 points per game, and that average spiked after a game Weber State likely loses handily without his services. In the process, Harding became Weber State's all-time leading scorer and now has 2,099 career points.

The Wildcats did not have a deficit the final 25:21 of the contest, but the Hornets kept things close throughout, never trailing by more than 10 points. After the Wildcats took a 58-49 lead, the Hornets went on a 15-6 run over the next 5:37 to tie things at 64-64 with 2:05 to play. After Harding buried a pair of free throws, Joshua Patton answered with two free throws to once again tie the score at 66-66 with 1:42 left.

However, the Patton free throws were the last points the team scored as Sacramento State would miss two free throws and a contested dunk opportunity in the final minute. A Harding jumper in the paint with 1:25 left allowed Weber to take a 68-66 lead and a pair of Wildcat free throws with 14 seconds remaining provided the final score. Sacramento State missed a two 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds.

The Hornets dropped their fourth straight while falling to 11-10 overall and 4-8 in the Big Sky. Sacramento State lost for the first time all year when scoring 60 points or more as the team had been 10-0. Earlier this season, the Hornets defeated Weber State inside the Nest by a 71-57 score.

The Wildcats won for the third time in the last four games and improved to 9-14 overall and 5-7 in league play. The Hornets dropped to 2-24 all-time when playing on Weber State's home floor.

Sacramento State shot 42% (23-55) from the field and 40% (8-20) from the 3-point line, but had trouble at the free throw line, connecting on just 57% (12-21) of its freebies. The Hornets held a big edge in rebounding (31-23) and second chance points (20-5). The Wildcats finished at 54% (23-44) from the floor, 44% (7-16) from long range and 90% (17-19) from the free throw line. Sacramento State went to the free throw line two more times than Weber State, but the Wildcats scored five more points from the charity stripe.

For the Hornets, guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa was impressive, finishing one point shy of his career high. The fourth-year senior scored 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, 5-for-7 from the 3-point line and 5-of-6 from the free throw line while adding two steals. Fourteen of those points came in the second half.

Patton finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, James Bridges had seven points on 2-of-3 shooting from distance, and Bryce Fowler added six points, five rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Fowler, who has served as the team's sixth man the majority of the season, started his third game of the year.

Osi Nwachukwu had four points, three rebounds and a steal, Chibueze Jacobs five points, and Ethan Esposito five rebounds.

Harding was the only Weber State player to score in double figures, while Tim Fuller finished with 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Sacramento State will play for the fourth time in eight days when the team travels to Pocatello to take on Idaho State on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. PST.

ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
February 6, 2020 ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE
HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
February 6, 2020 HARDING’S 44 POINTS LEADS WEBER STATE TO 70-66 WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
February 3, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
February 3, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON
HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
February 1, 2020 HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO 1ST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON, 59-54
MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
January 31, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON
MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 27, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 26, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
January 23, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS PORTLAND STATE, 66-55; NOW 8-0 AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1962
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
January 22, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
January 18, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
January 17, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 16, 2020 WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 15, 2020 WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
January 10, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
January 9, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
January 8, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
January 4, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
January 3, 2020 FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
December 18, 2019 NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
December 17, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
December 11, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 7, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
November 23, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
November 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
November 12, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
November 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
October 28, 2019 READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
October 26, 2019 GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
September 26, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE