ONLY NINE GAMES LEFT IN THE REGULAR SEASON, MEN'S HOOPS WILL PLAY THURSDAY AT WEBER STATE

Full set of game notes (pdf)



GAME PREVIEW



• With just nine games left in the regular season, Sacramento State (11-9, 4-7) will play twice on the road over a three-day stretch, beginning on Thursday at Weber State (8-14, 4-7). Tip-off at the Dee Events Center is set for 6:05 p.m. PST.

• The game will be televised on Eleven Sports (DirecTV channel 623) with Jon Oglesby and former Weber State head coach Joe Cravens on the call.

• Thursday's game will mark the third over a six-day stretch for the Hornets.

• The Hornets will look to snap a season-long three-game losing streak that includes two home losses on Saturday vs. Eastern Washington (59-54) and Monday vs. Idaho (67-53).

• Prior to the losses to Eastern Washington and Idaho, the Hornets had been 8-0 at home.

• The Hornets have also dropped five of their last six games after beginning the season with a 10-4 record.

• In each of the team's last five losses over that six-game stretch, Sacramento State scored under 55 points.

• The Hornets are 10-0 this season when scoring at least 60 points, and 1-9 when scoring under that mark.

• Sacramento State is 0-5 on the road vs. Big Sky foes, and has scored under 55 points in each of those five defeats.

• Though the Hornet offense has struggled throughout the season, the team's defense remains the third best in the nation, allowing just 57.2 points per game.

• The Hornets and Weber State are in a tie for eighth place in the league standings with 4-7 records. However, both teams are only 2.5 games out of fourth place.

• Sacramento State defeated Weber State earlier this season in the Nest by a 71-57 score. In that game, the Hornets led from start to finish.

• Weber State has won two of its last three games, including a 75-65 road win at Southern Utah last week.

• The Wildcats are 5-4 at home, but just 2-3 against Big Sky foes at the Dee Events Center.

• In a series that dates back to 1969, Sacramento State is 9-41 against Weber State. That includes a 2-23 record when playing the Wildcats in Ogden.

• Weber State features senior guard Jerrick Harding who leads the Big Sky and ranks ninth in the nation with 21.7 points per game on 51% shooting from the field. He needs just 24 points to pass Jeremy Senglin as Weber State's all-time leading scorer.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Thursday's game will air on Pluto.TV channel 535.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio on Thursday.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.