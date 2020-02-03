MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO IDAHO, DROPS SECOND HOME GAME OF THE SEASON

SACRAMENTO -- Idaho shot 52% (24-46) from the field, and rode a hot first half to a 67-53 win over Sacramento State on Monday evening inside the Nest.
The Hornets forced 20 Idaho turnovers and took 22 more shots from the field, but struggled shooting the basketball all evening. Sacramento State finished the game 32% (22-68) from the field, including 6-for-26 (23%) from the 3-point line. The Hornets missed 11 layups and shot below 34% in both halves.
In addition, Idaho, which connected on 4-of-6 3-point attempts, went to the free throw line 24 times compared to just four opportunities for the Hornets. The Vandals also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Hornets, 41-33. Sacramento State did have 15 offensive rebounds and turned those into 12 second chance points.
Idaho, which never trailed, shot 67% (16-24) in the first half and eventually took a 39-23 lead into halftime. The Hornets cut the deficit to eight points in the second half, but would get no closer. Sacramento State had a pair of chances to cut the deficit to six points with three minutes to play but missed both opportunities.
The Vandals went 10-for-12 from the free throw line over the final 2:55 to put the game away. Idaho's field goal percentage (52%) was the highest yielded by Sacramento State's defense this season. The Hornets entered the game ranked third in the nation allowing just 56.7 points per contest.
Sacramento State suffered just its second home loss of the season, and dropped to 11-9 overall, 4-7 in the Big Sky, and 8-2 at home. Just two days ago, the Hornets fell at home to first place Eastern Washington, 59-54.
Idaho snapped a six-game losing streak while improving to 6-15 overall and 2-8 in league. The Vandals had been 0-4 on the road against conference competition, but each of those losses came by five points or less.
Although the Hornets forced 20 Vandal turnovers (including 15 in the second half), Sacramento State scored just 14 points off those miscues.
Junior swingman Bryce Fowler was the only Hornet in double figures as he finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. He also played a team-best 30 minutes.
William FitzPatrick posted season highs in points (9) and 3-pointers made (3), Osi Nwachukwu had seven points and three steals, and Ethan Esposito finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Senior center Joshua Patton, the team's leading scorer, was limited to two points, two rebounds and three blocked shots. The two points (1-for-4 shooting) were the lowest single-game total for Patton since his freshman year.
Brandon Davis had four points and four assists, and Elijah McCullough added four points, two rebounds and two steals.
For Idaho, Trevon Allen, who is the conference's second leading scorer, finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, eight turnovers and three steals. He shot 9-for-18 from the field, 2-of-4 from the 3-point line and 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.
Sacramento State, which is in the midst of four games over an eight-day stretch, returns to action on Thursday at Weber State at 6:05 p.m. PST. The Hornets defeated Weber State earlier this season in the Nest by a 71-57 score.
January 27, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 17, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
January 16, 2020 WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE