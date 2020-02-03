MEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF THE BIG SKY SEASON AT HOME ON MONDAY VS. IDAHO

Full set of game notes (pdf)

Big Sky Conference standings



GAME PREVIEW



• Sacramento State will begin the second half of the Big Sky Conference season with a home game against Idaho on Monday evening. Tip-off at the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m.

• The Hornets are coming off a 59-54 home loss on Saturday night to first-place Eastern Washington, the team's first loss inside the Nest. In that game, the Eagles used a 14-0 second half run to turn an eight-point deficit into a six-point lead.

• Sacramento State has lost two straight, and will look to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season.

• The Hornets are 8-1 at home, and had won their first eight home games for just the second time in program history (1948-pres.) prior to Saturday night's loss.

• Monday night will mark the second game of a stretch that will see Sacramento State play four times over an eight-day span.

• Sacramento State's 8-1 home record matches the program's best mark during the Div. I era (1991-pres.). The 2014-15 team was also 8-1 and eventually got to 13-1 in the Nest.

• At 4-6 in league, the Hornets are eighth in the 11-team Big Sky with 10 games to play. However, Sacramento State sits just two games back of fourth place.

• Of the 10 games remaining on the Hornets' schedule, five will come at home and five will be on the road before the Big Sky Tournament in Boise, Idaho, on March 11-14.

• Its been the tale of two Hornet squads in Big Sky play. In home games, the Hornets are averaging 64.6 points and beating the opposition by an average of 9.2 points per contest. On the road, the Hornets are averaging 51.2 points and being outscored by 15.2 ppg. The team is 4-1 at home vs. league opposition, and 0-5 on the road.

• The Hornets are 75-31 (.708 win%) in the Nest dating back to 2012.

• Idaho is 5-15 overall and 1-8 in the Big Sky. The Vandals have lost six straight, but four of those losses have come by five points or less. That includes their most recent defeat, a 77-72 road loss at Northern Arizona on Saturday.

• Idaho has yet to win on the road this season (0-8) and all four of their road losses against a Big Sky opponent have been decided by five points or less.

• Sacramento State is 5-19 all-time against Idaho, including a 3-8 record at home. However, the Hornets have won three of the last four against the Vandals inside the Nest.

• Since Idaho joined the Big Sky, five of those nine meetings with the Hornets have been decided by four points or less.

• The Vandals feature the Big Sky's second leading scorer in senior guard Trevon Allen who is averaging 19.9 points on 44% shooting from the field and 36% from the 3-point line. He is also second in the league in scoring against Big Sky opposition (20.9 ppg).



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.