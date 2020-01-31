Text-Only Site

MEN'S HOOPS HOSTS SATURDAY NIGHT MATCHUP WITH FIRST PLACE EASTERN WASHINGTON

Posted: Jan 31, 2020

Full set of game notes (pdf)
Big Sky Conference standings

GAME PREVIEW

• Sacramento State will play the first of two home games over a three-day stretch when the Hornets (11-7, 4-5) host Eastern Washington (13-6, 6-2) on Saturday evening. Tip-off at the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m.
• Its been the tale of two Hornet squads in Big Sky play. In home games, the Hornets are averaging 67.2 points and beating the opposition by an average of 12.7 points per contest. On the road, the Hornets are averaging 51.2 points and being outscored by 15.2 ppg. The team is 4-0 at home vs. league opposition, and 0-5 on the road.
• Overall, the Hornets are 8-0 at home this season, marking just the second time in program history (1948-pres.) the team has won its first eight home games. Only the 1961-62 team accomplished the feat, and that squad finished the year 12-0 at home.
• The Hornets never trailed in three of the four conference home wins over Weber State (71-57), Northern Arizona (64-57) and Idaho State (68-49).
• In fact, of Sacramento State's eight home games this season, the Hornets did not trail in six of them, and have not trailed in 90% of the minutes played inside the Nest.
• The Hornets are also 75-30 (.714 win%) in the Nest dating back to 2012.
• After Saturday's game, the Hornets will be at the midway point of the conference season.
• There has been a lot of parity in the Big Sky this year as nine of the 11 league teams have four conference wins or better.
• Saturday will be an interesting game to watch as the nation's second best offense (Eastern Washington averages 83.4 ppg) will square off against the country's third stingiest defense (Hornets allow just 56.6 ppg).
• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as the Hornets have limited 13 different opponents to 60 points or fewer. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (56.6 ppg), and 31st in field goal percentage defense (.389).
• The Hornets' 11-7 record is the top 18-game mark since the 2014-15 squad was 12-6.
• Of Sacramento State's nine conference games, only one has been a nail biter and that came in a 52-50 loss at Montana on Dec. 30.
• Eastern Washington (6-2) is currently in a tie for first place in the Big Sky, and has won four straight. The last two wins have come in overtime (home vs. Southern Utah and Northern Colorado), and one of them was a 78-75 road win at Idaho.
• The Eagles have three players averaging better than 15 points per game - junior guard Jacob Davison (17.6 ppg), senior forward Mason Peatling (16.1 ppg) and sophomore swingman Kim Aiken Jr. (15.4 ppg).
• The Hornets are 15-36 all-time vs. Eastern Washington, including an 11-13 mark at home. Sacramento State had lost nine straight in the series until last year's 59-56 win in Cheney.

MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS

• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.
• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.
• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.

