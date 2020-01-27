Text-Only Site

MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Ethan Esposito - 11
Reb: Joshua Patton - 6
Ast: 2 Players (#02, #23) - 3
Northern Arizona
Pts: 2 Players (#10, #22) - 15
Reb: Bernie Andre - 7
Ast: 2 Players (#20, #22) - 6

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Northern Arizona

Field Goals

(17-51)
(21-41)

Field Goal %

33.3%
51.2%

Rebounds

27
33

Assists

9
13

Turnovers

13
12

Pts off Turnovers

8
18

2nd Chance Pts

6
11

Pts in the Paint

18
26

Fastbreak Pts

3
3

Bench Pts

19
23
full stats
Posted: Jan 27, 2020

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona shot 51% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line on the way to a 69-54 win over Sacramento State on Monday evening at the Walkup Skydome.

Sacramento State led by as many as seven points in the first half (20-13, 11:24 left), but the Lumberjacks began to chip away at the deficit and eventually closed the final 4:44 on a 12-0 run to go into halftime with a 37-29 lead. The Hornets would get no closer than eight points the entire second half.

Uncharacteristically, the Hornets' nationally ranked defense yielded high shooting numbers. In fact, the Lumberjacks connected on 51% (21-41) from the field, the first time an opponent has shot 50% or better this season. In addition, NAU knocked down 7-of-14 shots from long range, the second highest percentage yielded by Sacramento State. The Hornets were held without a blocked shot and were outrebounded, 33-27, just the fifth time the opposition has held an advantage on the glass.

The loss dropped Sacramento State to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are now 0-5 away from home in league play, and have dropped six straight on the road dating back to their final non-conference game at Santa Clara. Conversely, Sacramento State has been unbeatable at home, posting an 8-0 record inside the Nest, including 4-0 against Big Sky opposition.

Northern Arizona improved to 11-7 and 5-4 in league while also winning its fourth straight. NAU becomes the first conference team the Hornets have played twice this year as Sacramento State was playing the ninth of a 20-game conference schedule. Sacramento State and the Lumberjacks split the season series as the Hornets won on Jan. 9 inside the Nest, 64-57.

Flagstaff has never been an easy place for Sacramento State as the Hornets are now 4-23 all-time when playing on NAU's home floor. Two of those wins have come over the last four years.

Sacramento State finished the game shooting 33% (17-51) from the field, 26% (6-23) from the 3-point line and 74% (14-19) from the free throw line.

Ethan Esposito was the lone Hornet in double figures with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT). Center Joshua Patton had his double-figure points streak snapped at 10 games after he finished with eight points and six rebounds. He likely would have scored more, but fouled out with eight minutes to play.

Bryce Fowler had nine points, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa nine points (3-7 3FG), and Osi Nwachukwu seven points and five rebounds. Point guard Brandon Davis had three of the Hornets' eight steals. William FitzPatrick had six points and buried two shots from long range, while Chibueze Jacobs and Ryan Blackmon both had two points.

All 14 active players on Sacramento State's roster appeared in tonight's game.

For NAU, the trio of Bernie Andre (15), Brooks DeBisschop (15) and Luke Avdalovic (14) combined for 44 of NAU's 69 points.

Sacramento State returns home to play twice over a three-day stretch, including Saturday, Feb. 1, vs. Eastern Washington and Monday, Feb. 3 vs. Idaho. Both of those games will tip at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Washington and Idaho are the only teams in the Big Sky the Hornets have yet to face this season.

