MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona shot 51% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line on the way to a 69-54 win over Sacramento State on Monday evening at the Walkup Skydome.
Sacramento State led by as many as seven points in the first half (20-13, 11:24 left), but the Lumberjacks began to chip away at the deficit and eventually closed the final 4:44 on a 12-0 run to go into halftime with a 37-29 lead. The Hornets would get no closer than eight points the entire second half.
Uncharacteristically, the Hornets' nationally ranked defense yielded high shooting numbers. In fact, the Lumberjacks connected on 51% (21-41) from the field, the first time an opponent has shot 50% or better this season. In addition, NAU knocked down 7-of-14 shots from long range, the second highest percentage yielded by Sacramento State. The Hornets were held without a blocked shot and were outrebounded, 33-27, just the fifth time the opposition has held an advantage on the glass.
The loss dropped Sacramento State to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are now 0-5 away from home in league play, and have dropped six straight on the road dating back to their final non-conference game at Santa Clara. Conversely, Sacramento State has been unbeatable at home, posting an 8-0 record inside the Nest, including 4-0 against Big Sky opposition.
Northern Arizona improved to 11-7 and 5-4 in league while also winning its fourth straight. NAU becomes the first conference team the Hornets have played twice this year as Sacramento State was playing the ninth of a 20-game conference schedule. Sacramento State and the Lumberjacks split the season series as the Hornets won on Jan. 9 inside the Nest, 64-57.
Flagstaff has never been an easy place for Sacramento State as the Hornets are now 4-23 all-time when playing on NAU's home floor. Two of those wins have come over the last four years.
Sacramento State finished the game shooting 33% (17-51) from the field, 26% (6-23) from the 3-point line and 74% (14-19) from the free throw line.
Ethan Esposito was the lone Hornet in double figures with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT). Center Joshua Patton had his double-figure points streak snapped at 10 games after he finished with eight points and six rebounds. He likely would have scored more, but fouled out with eight minutes to play.
Bryce Fowler had nine points, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa nine points (3-7 3FG), and Osi Nwachukwu seven points and five rebounds. Point guard Brandon Davis had three of the Hornets' eight steals. William FitzPatrick had six points and buried two shots from long range, while Chibueze Jacobs and Ryan Blackmon both had two points.
All 14 active players on Sacramento State's roster appeared in tonight's game.
For NAU, the trio of Bernie Andre (15), Brooks DeBisschop (15) and Luke Avdalovic (14) combined for 44 of NAU's 69 points.
Sacramento State returns home to play twice over a three-day stretch, including Saturday, Feb. 1, vs. Eastern Washington and Monday, Feb. 3 vs. Idaho. Both of those games will tip at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Washington and Idaho are the only teams in the Big Sky the Hornets have yet to face this season.
January 27, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS ON THE ROAD AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
January 17, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
January 16, 2020 WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE