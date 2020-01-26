MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FLAGSTAFF FOR MONDAY EVENING MATCHUP AT NORTHERN ARIZONA

Full set of game notes (pdf)

Big Sky Conference standings



GAME PREVIEW



• Fresh off a 66-55 victory over Portland State on Thursday night, Sacramento State (11-6, 4-4) will travel to Flagstaff to take on Northern Arizona (10-7, 4-4) on Monday evening. Tip-off at the Walkup Skydome is set for 5:05 p.m. PST.

• The Hornets have been perfect at home in Big Sky Conference play (4-0), but are still seeking their first conference road win (0-4).

• Its been the tale of two Hornet squads in Big Sky play. In home games, the Hornets are averaging 67.2 points and beating the oppositon by an average of 12.7 points per contest. On the road, the Hornets are averaging 50.5 points and being outscored by 15.3 ppg.

• Thursday's win allowed the Hornets to improve to 8-0 at home for the first time since the 1961-62 team accomplished the feat.

• The Hornets' 11-6 overall record is the program's best 17-game mark since the 2014-15 squad was also 11-6. That team finished the year 21-12.

• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 13 of the team's 17 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (55.9 ppg), and 21st in both field goal percentage defense (.383) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.286).

• Defense was on display on Thursday when the Hornets limited the Big Sky's best offensive team (Portland State) to 55 points, the Vikings' lowest scoring output in four years.

• Of Sacramento State's eight conference games, only one has been a nail biter and that came in a 52-50 loss at Montana on Dec. 30.

• Northern Arizona has won three straight, including an 84-82 home win on Saturday vs. Portland State and an impressive road sweep of Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.

• The Lumberjacks are 6-2 at home this season, including a 2-1 mark in league play.

• In a game the Hornets never trailed, Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona at home, 64-57, on Jan. 9 at the Nest. Northern Arizona will be the first Big Sky team the Hornets will play for the second time this year.

• Sacramento State is 17-39 all-time against Northern Arizona, but the Hornets are 7-6 over the teams' last 13 meetings.

• The Hornets are just 4-22 when playing the Lumberjacks in Flagstaff, but have won two of the last three meetings on NAU's home floor. That includes last season's 66-64 win in which Joshua Patton knocked down a short jumper in the waning seconds.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Monday's game will be aired on Pluto.TV channel 539.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. Monday's game will not be on the radio.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.