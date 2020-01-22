MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE

Full set of game notes (pdf)

Big Sky Conference standings



GAME PREVIEW



• Fresh off a pair of road losses last week, Sacramento State (10-6, 3-4) is back at home for its only game of the week on Thursday vs. Portland State (10-10, 4-4). Thursday is also Greek Night and tip-off inside the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Last week, the Hornets fell at Northern Colorado (71-52) and Southern Utah (74-49), which were easily the two largest margin of defeats of the season for Sacramento State.

• Of the Big Sky's 11 teams, eight of those squads currently have three or four conference wins, and Portland State (4-4) and Sacramento State (3-4) are both among that group.

• The Hornets are 7-0 at home this season, which includes a 3-0 mark against Big Sky opposition. Amazingly, the Hornets did not trail in any of the league home wins over Weber State (71-57), Northern Arizona (64-57) and Idaho State (68-49).

• In fact, of Sacramento State's seven home games this season, the Hornets did not trail in six of them, and have not trailed in 97% of the minutes played inside the Nest.

• The Hornets are also 74-30 (.712 win%) inside the Nest dating back to 2012.

• Sacramento State's 10-6 overall record is the program's best 16-game mark since the 2014-15 squad was also 10-6. That team finished the year 21-12.

• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 12 of the team's 16 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (55.9 ppg), 18th in field goal percentage defense (.379) and 19th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.285).

• The Hornets are looking to avoid their first 3-game losing streak of the season.

• Of Sacramento State's seven conference games, only one has been a nail biter and that came in a 52-50 loss at Montana on Dec. 30.

• Portland State won both of its home games last week vs. Idaho State and Weber State, and has won three of its last four. The Vikings boast the Big Sky's best offense (78.1 ppg) which will be a fun matchup with the Hornets' top ranked defense.

• The Vikings are 3-8 on the road, and 1-3 when playing a league foe away from home.

• Sacramento State is 19-31 all-time against Portland State, but has won four of the last six meetings in the series. The two teams split last year's regular season meetings with each team winning at home.

• The Hornets are 13-10 at home against Portland State, and have won the last three meetings at home against the Vikings. PSU's last win in Sacramento came in 2016.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.