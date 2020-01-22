Text-Only Site

MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE

MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
Posted: Jan 22, 2020

Full set of game notes (pdf)
Big Sky Conference standings

GAME PREVIEW

• Fresh off a pair of road losses last week, Sacramento State (10-6, 3-4)  is back at home for its only game of the week on Thursday vs. Portland State (10-10, 4-4). Thursday is also Greek Night and tip-off inside the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m.
• Last week, the Hornets fell at Northern Colorado (71-52) and Southern Utah (74-49), which were easily the two largest margin of defeats of the season for Sacramento State.
• Of the Big Sky's 11 teams, eight of those squads currently have three or four conference wins, and Portland State (4-4) and Sacramento State (3-4) are both among that group.
• The Hornets are 7-0 at home this season, which includes a 3-0 mark against Big Sky opposition. Amazingly, the Hornets did not trail in any of the league home wins over Weber State (71-57), Northern Arizona (64-57) and Idaho State (68-49).
• In fact, of Sacramento State's seven home games this season, the Hornets did not trail in six of them, and have not trailed in 97% of the minutes played inside the Nest.
• The Hornets are also 74-30 (.712 win%) inside the Nest dating back to 2012.
• Sacramento State's 10-6 overall record is the program's best 16-game mark since the 2014-15 squad was also 10-6. That team finished the year 21-12.
• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 12 of the team's 16 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (55.9 ppg), 18th in field goal percentage defense (.379) and 19th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.285).
• The Hornets are looking to avoid their first 3-game losing streak of the season.
• Of Sacramento State's seven conference games, only one has been a nail biter and that came in a 52-50 loss at Montana on Dec. 30.
• Portland State won both of its home games last week vs. Idaho State and Weber State, and has won three of its last four. The Vikings boast the Big Sky's best offense (78.1 ppg) which will be a fun matchup with the Hornets' top ranked defense.
• The Vikings are 3-8 on the road, and 1-3 when playing a league foe away from home.
• Sacramento State is 19-31 all-time against Portland State, but has won four of the last six meetings in the series. The two teams split last year's regular season meetings with each team winning at home.
• The Hornets are 13-10 at home against Portland State, and have won the last three meetings at home against the Vikings. PSU's last win in Sacramento came in 2016.

MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS

• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.
• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.
• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.

MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
January 22, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN PERFECT AT HOME THURSDAY VS. PORTLAND STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
January 18, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL CAN’T OVERCOME FIRST HALF SCORING RUT IN ROAD LOSS TO SOUTHERN UTAH
MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
January 17, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE
WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 16, 2020 WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO
WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
January 15, 2020 WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO
MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS COMPLETES PERFECT HOMESTAND WITH 71-57 VICTORY OVER WEBER STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
January 10, 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE
MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
January 9, 2020 MEN’S HOOPS BEATS NORTHERN ARIZONA, 64-57; OFF TO BEST START (9-4) IN DIV. I ERA
MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
January 8, 2020 MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
January 4, 2020 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT
FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
January 3, 2020 FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
December 18, 2019 NWACHUKWU’S TWO FREE THROWS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT GIVES HORNETS A 57-56 WIN OVER CAL POLY
MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
December 17, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP
MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
December 11, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)
MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 7, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS IMPROVES TO 6-1 AFTER 62-59 ROAD WIN AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
December 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON
MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
November 23, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL NOW 4-0! BIG SECOND HALF COMEBACK PROPELS HORNETS TO 77-72 ROAD WIN AT PEPPERDINE
MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
November 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNS VANDEN HS WING TEIANO HARDEE AND GRANT HS FORWARD DAVID JONES
MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
November 12, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYS 2ND GAME OF THE SEASON FRIDAY AT HOME VS. UC RIVERSIDE
MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
November 6, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON AT HOME ON FRIDAY VS SIMPSON AT 7 PM
MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
October 28, 2019 READY FOR BASKETBALL? MEN’S HOOPS HOSTS EXHIBITION GAME WEDNESDAY AT 7 P.M.
GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
October 26, 2019 GRAVES DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND OF THE G LEAGUE DRAFT BY THE STOCKTON KINGS
MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
September 26, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON ON THE HORIZON, FIRST OFFICIAL TEAM PRACTICE IS FRIDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE