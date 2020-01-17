MEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN UTAH FOR SATURDAY MATINEE

Full set of game notes (pdf)

Big Sky Conference standings



GAME PREVIEW



• After having its three-game winning streak snapped at Northern Colorado on Thursday, Sacramento State (10-5, 3-3) will travel to Cedar City to take on Southern Utah (10-6, 3-2) at the America First Event Center. Tip is set for 12:05 p.m. PST.

• There will be a Watch Party for Hornet fans at Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse on V Street on Saturday beginning at 11:45 a.m.

• On Thursday, Northern Colorado outscored the Hornets, 38-22, in the second half to win, 71-52. That was easily the Hornets' largest deficit in any loss this year.

• In league play, the Hornets are now 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. Only one of those six games has been a nail biter and that came in a 52-50 loss at Montana.

• Prior to Thursday's loss, the Hornets had won three straight (all at home), and never trailed during any of those three games.

• Despite the loss, Sacramento State's 10-5 overall record is tied for the program's best 15-game mark in the Div. I era (1991-pres.). The 2005-06 squad also had a 10-5 record.

• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 12 of the team's 15 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (54.7 ppg), 11th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.271), and 14th in field goal percentage defense (.373).

• The Hornets are 2-5 on the road this season, and have dropped four straight away from home. Two of those road losses have come by two points.

• Sacramento State will look to avoid just its second losing streak of the season. The Hornets lost a season-high two straight when they fell at both Montana schools to open Big Sky play.

• Southern Utah, selected fourth in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll, is currently 10-6 overall and 3-2 in league after falling at home to Northern Arizona (75-72) on Thursday.

• The Thunderbirds are 5-2 at home, but both losses have come to a conference opponent - they lost to Montana, 60-58, on Jan. 1.

• In a series that dates back to 1987, the Hornets are 14-17 vs. Southern Utah. However, Sacramento State has won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two teams. They split the season series a year ago with each team winning at home.

• The Hornets are 3-12 when playing on the road against Southern Utah.

• Each of the last four meetings in Cedar City between the two teams have been decided by five points or less with Southern Utah winning on three of those occasions.

• The last Hornet win at Southern Utah was an 88-83 decision during the 2016-17 season.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Saturday's game will aired on Pluto.TV channel 536.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio for Saturday's game.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.