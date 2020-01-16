WINNING STREAK SNAPPED, MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO

GREELEY, Colo. -- Northern Colorado used a 16-2 second-half run, and buried 10-of-19 from the 3-point line, to eventually defeat Sacramento State, 71-52, on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena.



Northern Colorado's offensive game was impressive against Sacramento State's stout defense, which entered tonight as the third best defense in the nation. The Bears shot 48% (24-50) from the field, and 53% (10-19) from the 3-point line, which were both the highest marks allowed by Sacramento State's defense this year. In addition, the 10 3-pointers were easily the most allowed by Sacramento State. The Hornets entered the game as the third best team in the nation at defending the 3-point line. The 71 points were the second largest amount allowed by Sacramento State, trailing only the 72 yielded earlier this season in a win at Pepperdine.



The 3-point line and free throw line proved to the the difference in tonight's game as Sacramento State was just 3-for-14 from distance while Northern Colorado took advantage of an 18-12 foul disparity. The Bears were 13-for-17 from the free throw line while the Hornets were just 7-of-11 from the charity stripe.



The 19-point margin of defeat was easily the largest suffered by Sacramento State this season. After Northern Colorado led just 33-30 at halftime, the Hornets opened the second half on a 7-0 run to take their largest lead of the evening at 37-33 with 16:37 to play.



The two teams played back and forth until a 16-2 run spanning 4:37 of the second half stretched a 44-42 Northern Colorado lead all the way to 60-44 with 5:50 to play. Sacramento State would no get closer than 10 points the rest of the way. The Bears' 19-point win was also the largest lead of the evening.



With the loss, Sacramento State had its three-game winning streak snapped while dropping to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play. During that three-game winning streak, the Hornets never trailed in each of those victories.



In conference play, the Hornets are now 0-3 on the road and 3-0 at home. Sacramento State will play on the road in two days when it travels to Cedar City to take on Southern Utah on Saturday at noon PST.



Despite the loss, Sacramento State's 10-5 overall record is tied for the program's best 15-game mark in the Div. I era (1991-pres.). The 2005-06 squad also had a 10-5 record.



Northern Colorado remains one of the hottest teams in the league as the Bears have now won four straight and eight of their last nine games. The Bears improved to 11-5 overall and 4-1 in the Big Sky, and sit just a half game back of first place Montana (5-1) in the league standings.



Greeley has not been kind to Sacramento State, and the team is 2-11 all-time against Northern Colorado on the road, including seven straight losses.



Sacramento State finished 40% (21-53) from the field, which including 48% in the first half but just 31% in the second half. While Sacramento State held a slim rebounding advantage (31-29), the Hornets committed 15 turnovers and were outscored in points off miscues by a 19-10 margin.



Hornet senior center Joshua Patton had a big game, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and a program-record tying seven blocked shots. The team captain shot 8-for-11 from the field and the seven blocked shots matched the best single-game mark in school history, originally set by Eric Stuteville on March 3, 2016, against Southern Utah.



Forward Ethan Esposito had 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds and swingman Bryce Fowler finished with six points and a pair of assists. Sacramento State was credited with just seven assists on its 21 made baskets.



Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa had four points, three rebounds and three steals. He was 0-for-2 from the 3-point line, marking the first game he has played this season without knocking down a 3-ball. Brandon Davis and Chibueze Jacobs had four points and three rebounds, and Osi Nwachukwu posted four points and a block. James Bridges chipped in three points and four rebounds.



Three Northern Colorado players scored in double figures, comprised of Trent Harris (14 points), Jonah Radebaugh (13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Sam Masten (12 points, 4 steals).



There will be a Watch Party at Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse on V Street from 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. for the Hornets' game at Southern Utah on Saturday. Tip-off is 12:05 p.m. PST.