WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO

Full set of game notes (pdf)
Big Sky Conference standings
GAME PREVIEW
• Winners of three straight, Sacramento State (10-4, 3-2) travels to Greeley to face Northern Colorado (10-5, 3-1) on Thursday. Tipoff at the Bank of Colorado Arena is 6:05 p.m. PST.
• The Hornets just wrapped up a perfect 3-0 homestand in which they never trailed during any of the three games.
• In Big Sky play, both of the Hornets' losses came on the road to the Montana schools.
• Sacramento State's 10-4 overall record is the team's best 14-game mark at the Div. I level (1991-pres.), and tops since the 1987-88 Div. II squad was 11-3.
• In 14 games, the Hornets have trailed for just 139 total minutes, playing from behind in just 25 percent of the team's minutes played.
• Should Sacramento State win on Thursday, the team would improve to 4-2 in the Big Sky which would be the best six-game mark in conference play since the 2014-15 team began with a 5-1 record. That team eventually finished the year 13-5 in the Big Sky.
• Of the Hornets' five conference games, only one has been a nail biter and that happened when Montana scored with 2.5 seconds left to beat the Hornets, 52-50, in Missoula.
• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 12 of the team's 14 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (53.6 ppg) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.248), and 6th in field goal percentage defense (.366).
• The Hornets are 2-4 on the road this season, and have dropped three straight away from home. Two of those road losses have come by two points.
• Like the Hornets, Northern Colorado has won three straight. Dating back even further, the Bears have won seven of their last eight games.
• Northern Colorado is 6-0 at home, including wins over Montana State and Montana.
• The Hornets are 7-17 all-time against Northern Colorado, including a 2-10 record in Greeley. Sacramento State has dropped six straight road games against the Bears with the last win in Greeley coming in a 73-62 victory during the 2011-12 season.
• Last year, Northern Colorado swept the season series against Sacramento State, but both of those wins came by six points or less.
• Currently, Northern Colorado is in a tie for second place in the Big Sky standings with a 3-1 record, and the Hornets are a half game behind in fourth place with a 3-2 mark. Every team in the 11-member league has at least one win, and at least one loss.
MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS
• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Thursday's game will aired on Pluto.TV channel 541.
• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio for Thursday's game.
• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at hornetsports.com.
December 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS 52-50 ROAD HEARTBREAKER AT MONTANA
December 29, 2019 GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT
December 28, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BIG SKY OPENER AT MONTANA STATE
December 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE
December 14, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS HEARTBREAKER ON THE ROAD AT SANTA CLARA, 60-58
December 3, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS BACK AT HOME TUESDAY NIGHT VS. UC MERCED AT 7 PM
December 3, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 5-1 AFTER 72-36 WIN OVER UC MERCED
November 30, 2019 LATE RUN PROPELS 21ST-RANKED COLORADO TO WIN OVER MEN’S BASKETBALL
November 27, 2019 MEN'S HOOPS LOOKS TO STAY UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT 21ST-RANKED COLORADO
November 26, 2019 PATTON NAMED BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 22, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO REMAIN UNBEATEN SATURDAY AT PEPPERDINE
November 20, 2019 MEN’S HOOPS NOW 3-0 AFTER 61-51 WIN OVER UC DAVIS AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER
November 18, 2019 MEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR GOLDEN 1 CENTER MATCHUP WEDNESDAY VS. UC DAVIS
November 15, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 2-0 AFTER 62-49 WIN OVER UC RIVERSIDE
November 8, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUSHES SIMPSON, 76-27, IN SEASON OPENER
October 30, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS WESTCLIFF, 88-60, IN LONE EXHIBITION GAME
August 6, 2019 MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES ITS 2019-20 SCHEDULE