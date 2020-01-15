WINNERS OF 3 STRAIGHT, MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK ON THE ROAD THURSDAY AT NORTHERN COLORADO

Full set of game notes (pdf)

Big Sky Conference standings



GAME PREVIEW



• Winners of three straight, Sacramento State (10-4, 3-2) travels to Greeley to face Northern Colorado (10-5, 3-1) on Thursday. Tipoff at the Bank of Colorado Arena is 6:05 p.m. PST.

• The Hornets just wrapped up a perfect 3-0 homestand in which they never trailed during any of the three games.

• In Big Sky play, both of the Hornets' losses came on the road to the Montana schools.

• Sacramento State's 10-4 overall record is the team's best 14-game mark at the Div. I level (1991-pres.), and tops since the 1987-88 Div. II squad was 11-3.

• In 14 games, the Hornets have trailed for just 139 total minutes, playing from behind in just 25 percent of the team's minutes played.

• Should Sacramento State win on Thursday, the team would improve to 4-2 in the Big Sky which would be the best six-game mark in conference play since the 2014-15 team began with a 5-1 record. That team eventually finished the year 13-5 in the Big Sky.

• Of the Hornets' five conference games, only one has been a nail biter and that happened when Montana scored with 2.5 seconds left to beat the Hornets, 52-50, in Missoula.

• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 12 of the team's 14 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (53.6 ppg) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.248), and 6th in field goal percentage defense (.366).

• The Hornets are 2-4 on the road this season, and have dropped three straight away from home. Two of those road losses have come by two points.

• Like the Hornets, Northern Colorado has won three straight. Dating back even further, the Bears have won seven of their last eight games.

• Northern Colorado is 6-0 at home, including wins over Montana State and Montana.

• The Hornets are 7-17 all-time against Northern Colorado, including a 2-10 record in Greeley. Sacramento State has dropped six straight road games against the Bears with the last win in Greeley coming in a 73-62 victory during the 2011-12 season.

• Last year, Northern Colorado swept the season series against Sacramento State, but both of those wins came by six points or less.

• Currently, Northern Colorado is in a tie for second place in the Big Sky standings with a 3-1 record, and the Hornets are a half game behind in fourth place with a 3-2 mark. Every team in the 11-member league has at least one win, and at least one loss.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Thursday's game will aired on Pluto.TV channel 541.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio for Thursday's game.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at hornetsports.com.