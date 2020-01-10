MEN'S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP HOMESTAND ON SATURDAY EVENING VS. WEBER STATE

Full set of game notes (pdf)

• Sacramento State (9-4, 2-2) will play the third and final leg of its season-long three-game homestand vs. Weber State (5-10, 1-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. It's Alumni Night on Saturday as all former Hornet men's basketball players will be admitted free.

• The Hornets are 2-0 on the homestand which includes a 68-49 victory over Idaho State, and 64-57 win against Northern Arizona on Thursday.

• Sacramento State's 9-4 overall record is the team's best 13-game mark at the Div. I level (1991-pres.), and tops since the 1988-89 Div. II squad also accomplished the feat.

• Should the Hornets win on Saturday, the 10-4 record would be the best since the 1987-88 team began the year with an 11-3 mark.

• Of the Hornets' four conference games, only one has been a nail biter and that happened when Montana scored with 2.5 seconds left to beat the Hornets, 52-50, in Missoula.

• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 11 of the team's 13 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (53.3 ppg) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.251), and 5th in field goal percentage defense (.364).

• Sacramento State is 6-0 at home this year, and dating back to 2012, the Hornets are a combined 73-30 (.709 winning percentage) inside the Nest.

• The Hornets have won their first six home games for the first time since the 2005-06 team won each of its initial seven games inside the Nest.

• Parity reigns in the Big Sky as every team has at least one win, and at least one loss.

• Weber State, picked third in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll, is 5-10 overall and 1-3 in the Big Sky after losing at home on Thursday to Northern Colorado, 65-64, on a shot that fell in the final seconds.

• The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road, and will be playing just their second Big Sky road game. The other resulted in a 72-64 loss at Northern Arizona.

• Sacramento State is 8-41 all-time against Weber State, including a 6-18 record when playing at home. The Hornets are 3-2 in the last five home meetings vs. the Wildcats, including a 78-76 win last year in which Sacramento State closed the final 1:43 on a 5-1 run.

• One of the craziest games in the Nest's history came against Weber State on Feb. 1, 2014. In that game, Dylan Garrity buried a 75-footer at the overtime buzzer to beat the Wildcats, 78-75. It was the No. 1 play on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays that night.

• Senior center Joshua Patton reached the 1,000th career points milestone against Idaho State and joined Eric Stuteville (2013-17) as the only two centers in program history (1948-pres.) to notch 1,000. He now has 1,028 career points after 23 vs. Northern Arizona.



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.