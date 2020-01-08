MEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES HOMESTAND THURSDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA AT 7 PM

Full set of game notes (pdf)

Big Sky Conference standings



GAME PREVIEW



• Sacramento State (8-4, 1-2) will play the second leg of its season-long three-game homestand on Thursday vs. Northern Arizona (7-5, 1-2). Tip-off at the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m.

• The Hornets opened the homestand last Saturday with a 68-49 home win over Idaho State. In that game, Sacramento State never trailed and used a 17-0 run in the first half.

• The Hornets' 8-4 overall record ties for the program's best mark in the Div. I era (1991-pres.). The 2005-06 team also accomplished the feat. No Hornet squad during the Div. I era has started the year with a 9-4 record.

• Four of the Hornets' last six games have been decided by three points or less.

• Sacramento State utilizes one of the best defenses in the nation as 10 of the team's 12 opponents have scored 60 points or less. Among 350 Div. I playing schools, the Hornets rank 3rd in the country in scoring defense (53.0 ppg), 4th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.245) and 5th in field goal percentage defense (.359).

• Sacramento State is 5-0 at home this year, and dating back to 2012, the Hornets are a combined 72-30 (.706 winning percentage) inside the Nest.

• Through two weeks in the conference season, there appears to be a lot of parity as every team in the Big Sky has at least one win and at least one loss.

• Similar to Sacramento State's start to the conference year, Northern Arizona lost its first two league games on the road before winning at home last Saturday over Weber State.

• The Lumberjacks are 2-4 on the road with wins at Utah Valley and UC Riverside. Both NAU and the Hornets lost both road conference games to Montana and Montana State.

• Sacramento State is 16-39 all-time against Northern Arizona. That includes a 2-1 record a year ago when the two teams split the regular season with both teams winning on the road before the Hornets beat the Lumberjacks in the Big Sky Tournament, 72-60.

• Though the Hornets are 16-39 against NAU, the teams have split the last 12 meetings against each other. Sacramento State is 11-16 when playing the Lumberjacks at home.

• Northern Arizona and Sacramento State have both played better than their preseason rankings as they were selected 8th and 9th, respectively, in the Big Sky coaches poll.

• The Hornets went 4-0 against Big West Conference teams in the preseason, and are 7-1 against the league dating back to last year.

• Senior center Joshua Patton reached the 1,000th career points milestone against Idaho State and joins Eric Stuteville (2013-17) as the only two center in program history (1948-pres.) to notch 1,000 points. Patton has led the Hornets in scoring four straight games.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.