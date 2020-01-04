MEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS IDAHO STATE, 68-49, PATTON SCORES HIS 1,000TH CAREER POINT

SACRAMENTO -- Senior center Joshua Patton had a game-high 19 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Sacramento State never trailed on the way to a 68-49 home win over Idaho State on Saturday evening inside the Nest.



Patton finished with 19 points (9-12 FG), six rebounds and two blocked shots while becoming the second center in program history (1948-pres.) to score 1,000 career points. He joins former Hornet Eric Stuteville (2013-17) as the only two Sacramento State centers to join the 1,000 point club.



The Hornets used a 17-0 run spanning 6:30 of the first half to take control of the game. That run stretched a 9-9 tie all the way to a 26-9 Hornet lead with 8:45 to play in the first half. Sacramento State never led by anything less than 15 points the rest of the game, and opened up a lead as large as 25 points in the second half.



The victory allowed Sacramento State to move its record to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets, who opened the conference season a week ago with road losses at Montana State and Montana, were playing their first Big Sky home game of the year. Tonight also marked the beginning of a season-long three-game homestand that includes games next week against Northern Arizona and Weber State.



The Hornets also improved to 5-0 at home and are a combined 72-30 inside the Nest dating back to 2012. Sacramento State's 8-4 overall record is tied with the 2005-06 squad for the best mark after 12 games in the program's Div. I era (1991-pres.).



Idaho State, which won its first two league games at home last week, dropped to 5-7 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky. The Hornets and Bengals split the season series a year ago with each team winning on the road, and Idaho State had won the last two meetings inside the Nest by three points or less.



Sacramento State finished the game shooting 49% (29-59) from the field with 19 assists and 40 points in the paint. The Hornets had big advantages over the Bengals in rebounding (36-26), second chance points (14-2), fast break points (10-2) and points off turnovers (13-4). Sacramento State had as many blocked shots (7) as turnovers (7), and held a 20-point lead at halftime (39-19). Idaho State was limited to 40% (19-48) shooting from the field, and 3-for-12 from the 3-point line.



Patton was joined in double figures by sophomore point guard Brandon Davis who finished with a well-rounded stat line of 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3FG), seven rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes. Four of the five Sacramento State starters scored at least seven points, and 13 different Hornets appeared in tonight's game.



Forward Osi Nwachukwu had eight points and forward Chibueze Jacobs had seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a massive +23 in plus/minus rating. Guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa had seven points, four assists and three steals. He connected on another 3-pointer this evening, and his 146 career made 3-balls are tied for the seventh best mark in program history.



Bryce Fowler had six points, four rebounds and four assists, and Jordan Cooke-Harper had three blocked shots in seven minutes of play. James Bridges chipped in three points, and Ethan Esposito two points, two rebounds and a steal.



Chidi Udengwu led Idaho State with 12 points and nine rebounds.



Sacramento State will play twice more at home next week against Northern Arizona on Thursday at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday against Weber State at 7:05 p.m. The Weber State game will be Alumni Night, and all Sacramento State men's basketball alumni will be admitted free.