FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE HOME GAME SET FOR SATURDAY VS. IDAHO STATE

GAME PREVIEW
• Sacramento State (7-4, 0-2) will play its first Big Sky Conference home game of the season when it hosts Idaho State (5-6, 2-0) on Saturday inside the Nest at 7:05 p.m. Saturday is Kid Day where kids 12 and under will be admitted free, and Hornet players will sign autographs on free posters after the game.
• The Hornets had been off to their best nine-game start in school history (7-2) prior to dropping its first two conference games on the road at Montana State and Montana.
• That included Monday's 52-50 loss at Montana in which the Grizzlies' Kendal Manuel sunk two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to break a 50-50 tie.
• Four of the Hornets' last five games have been decided by three points or less, and the team is 2-2 in those outcomes.
• Despite two losses to open the conference season, Sacramento State's 7-4 overall record is still tied for the best 11-game mark in the program's Div. I era (1991-pres.). The 2015-16 and 2005-06 teams also accomplished the feat.
• The two straight losses marks the Hornets' first losing streak of the season.
• Sacramento State is 4-0 at home this year, which includes wins over UC Riverside and Cal Poly, and a pair of victories over non-Div. I competition. Dating back to 2012, the Hornets are a combined 71-30 (.703 winning percentage) inside the Nest.
• After posting a 3-6 non-league record, Idaho State won its first two Big Sky games (both at home) in a 62-60 win vs. Idaho, and more impressively, a 75-69 win over Big Sky preseason favorite Eastern Washington on Monday.
• The Bengals are 1-5 on the road this season, and have dropped their last four on the road - Pacific, Pepperdine, Santa Clara and Washington State - by at least 11 points.
• The Hornets are Bengals are two of the best teams in the nation at defending the 3-point line. The Hornets are 2nd in the country in 3FG% defense (.244) and Bengals are 9th (.261).
• Sacramento State is 21-31 all-time against Idaho State, including an 11-13 mark when playing at home. Each of the last two meetings between the two teams inside the Nest have been decided by three points or less with the Bengals winning each of those games.
• Last year, the two teams split the season series with each team winning on the road. Sacramento State won in Pocatello by a 74-58 score on Jan. 31.
• Sacramento State has used a stingy defense thus far, as nine of the team's 11 opponents have scored 60 points or less. The Hornets are among the best defenses in the nation, ranking 3rd in the country in scoring defense (53.4 ppg), 2nd in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.244) and 4th in field goal percentage defense (.357).
MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS
• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.
• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.
• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.
