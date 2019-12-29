GAME NOTES: MEN'S HOOPS TO PLAY AT MONTANA ON MONDAY NIGHT

Full set of game notes (pdf)



GAME PREVIEW



• After opening the Big Sky Conference portion of the season with a 66-51 road loss at Montana State on Saturday, Sacramento State (7-3, 0-1) will play the second leg of its Treasure State trip when the Hornets play at Montana (5-7, 1-0) on Monday evening. Tip-off at Dahlberg Arena is set for 6:05 p.m. PST.

• The Montana State loss was the first time the Hornets had played in 10 days, and the rust showed as the Hornets were held to their second lowest output of the year (51 points).

• Prior to Saturday, each of the Hornets' previous three games had been decided by three points or less.

• After missing two straight games with injury, starting senior guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa returned to action against Montana State.

• Despite Saturday's loss, the Hornets' 7-3 record is still the team's best mark after 10 games during the program's Div. I era (1991-pres.), and best since the 1988-89 Div. II squad also began the year 7-3.

• The Hornets will look to avoid their first losing streak of the year.

• Sacramento State went 4-0 against the Big West Conference, which included wins over Cal Poly, UC Riverside, UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton.

• Sacramento State is 2-3 on the road this season, and three of those five games have been decided by three points or less.

• Montana is coming off a 79-72 home win over Northern Arizona on Saturday in which the Grizzlies outscored the Lumberjacks, 51-38, in the second half.

• The Griz are 5-1 at home with the lone loss coming in shocking fashion to the NAIA's Montana Tech by a 74-72 score.

• Sacramento State is 9-43 all-time against Montana, and lost all three meetings against the Grizzlies last year. That included a 79-73 loss to Montana in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinals in Boise, Idaho.

• The Hornets own a 2-23 record in Missoula. However, three of the last four meetings at Dahlberg Arena between the teams have been decided by seven points or less. That includes the Hornets' 67-65 win during the 2016-17 season.

• Sacramento State has used a stingy defense thus far, as eight of the team's 10 opponents have scored 60 points or less. The Hornets are among the best defenses in the nation, ranking 3rd in the country in scoring defense (53.5 ppg), 4th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.241) and 5th in field goal percentage defense (.358).



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Monday's game can be found on Pluto.TV channel 537.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio on Monday.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.