MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS BIG SKY PLAY SATURDAY AT MONTANA STATE

Full set of game notes (pdf)



GAME PREVIEW



• After nine days without a game, Sacramento State (7-2, 0-0) will open the Big Sky Conference portion of the schedule on the road at Montana State (6-5, 0-0) on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3:05 p.m. PST.

• The Hornets are coming off a 57-56 home win over Cal Poly on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

• Each of Sacramento State's last three games have been decided by three points or less.

• The Hornets played the last two games without the services of senior guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa who injured himself in practice. The fourth-year senior and Hornets' third leading scorer is questionable for the Montana State game.

• The Hornets' 7-2 record is the team's best mark after nine games during the Div. I era (1991-pres.), and matches the best mark in program history (1948-pres.). The only other team to accomplish the feat was the 1987-88 Div. II Hornet squad.

• That 1987-88 team would eventually start the year 10-2, and is also the last Sacramento State squad to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

• The Hornets' .778 winning percentage is the best mark entering Big Sky play since the program joined the league in 1996.

• The win over Cal Poly allowed the Hornets to post a 4-0 record against Big West Conference teams this year, which includes victories over UC Riverside, UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton. Dating back to last season, Sacramento State is 7-1 against the Big West.

• Montana State's latest game was a 74-72 road loss at CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 19.

• The Bobcats are 6-5 under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle after posting a 15-17 overall record and 11-9 mark in league a year ago.

• The Bobcats are 3-1 at home this year with two of those wins coming vs non-Div. I teams.

• The Hornets are 2-2 on the road, including wins at Pepperdine and Cal State Fullerton.

• This year marks the Hornets' 24th season in the Big Sky, and the team is 6-17 in league openers, including an 0-10 mark when opening on the road.

• Sacramento State is 20-33 all-time against Montana State, including a 5-22 mark in Bozeman. The Hornets have lost seven straight in Bozeman, with the last road win coming in a 74-71 victory during the 2010-11 season.

• Sacramento State has used a stingy defense to get off to its nice start, as eight of the team's nine opponents have scored 60 points or less. The Hornets are among the best defenses in the nation, ranking 2nd in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.218), 3rd in scoring defense (52.1 ppg) and 4th in field goal percentage defense (.350).



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device. Saturday's game can be found on Pluto.TV channel 538.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio on Saturday.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.