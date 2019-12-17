MEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CAL POLY WEDNESDAY IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP

Full set of game notes (pdf)



GAME PREVIEW



• Fresh off a heartbreaking 60-58 road loss at Santa Clara on Saturday, the Hornets (6-2) are back home for their final non-conference game of the season on Wednesday vs. Cal Poly (2-8). Tip-off at the Nest is set for 7:05 p.m.

• The Hornets played the Santa Clara game without the services of senior guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa who injured himself last Thursday in practice. The fourth-year senior and Hornets' third leading scorer is questionable for Wednesday's game.

• The Hornets' 6-2 record matches the team's best mark after eight games in program history (1948-pres.). It also marks just the third time the team has accomplished the feat since joining the Div. I ranks in 1991.

• Previously, the 2018-19, 2015-16, 1988-89, 1987-88 and 1985-86 teams also started 6-2.

• Should the Hornets win on Wednesday, they would become just the second team in program history to start a year 7-2. The 1987-88 Div. II team is the only team to start 7-2.

• A win would also allow Sacramento State to begin its Big Sky Conference portion of the schedule with the best winning percentage (.778) since joining the league in 1996.

• Cal Poly is the fourth Big West Conference opponents the Hornets will face this year. Sacramento State is already 3-0 against the Big West, including wins over UC Riverside, UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton.

• The Hornets are currently ranked 93rd out of 353 Div. I schools in the recently released NET rankings. The NET replaced the RPI as the NCAA's primary evaluation tool.

• Cal Poly is currently 2-8 after falling on the road at Fresno State (62-37) on Saturday. The Mustangs are 0-5 on the road, including a 77-63 loss at Santa Clara in the season opener.

• Sacramento State is 16-29 all-time against Cal Poly in a series that dates back to 1950. The Hornets, however, are 10-8 at home against the Mustangs, including four straight wins in Sacramento. The last time Cal Poly beat the Hornets in Sacramento came in a 102-86 victory on Jan. 20, 1996.

• The Hornets and Mustangs have not played each other since a 77-51 Cal Poly win at Mott Gym in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 30, 2011.

• Sacramento State has used a stingy defense to get off to its nice start, as seven of the team's eight opponents have scored 60 points or less. The Hornets are among the best defenses in the nation, ranking 2nd in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.205), and 3rd in scoring defense (51.6 ppg) & field goal percentage defense (.345).

• Sacramento State leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense and free throw percentage (.731). The Hornets are second in 3-point field goal percentage defense as the nation's leader is another Big Sky team - Idaho State (.205).



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.