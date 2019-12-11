MEN'S HOOPS (6-1) GETS SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP AT SANTA CLARA (9-2)

Full set of game notes (26 pages) - pdf



GAME PREVIEW



• Sacramento State (6-1) will play the first of just two remaining non-conference games on Saturday afternoon at Santa Clara (9-2). Tip-off at the Leavey Center is set for 2:05 p.m.

• The Hornets are off to their best seven-game start in program history, and Santa Clara has won 11 straight home games dating back to last season. That includes a 9-0 record at home this season.

• Both Sacramento State and Santa Clara are receiving votes in the collegeinsider.com Mid-Major poll. In fact, both teams are just outside the top 25 as the Hornets are receiving the second most votes of any team not in the top 25 and the Broncos the third most.

• The Hornets are 3-1 away from home this season, including road wins at Cal State Fullerton and Pepperdine, as well as a neutral court victory against UC Davis. The Hornets have not played since their 62-59 win at Fullerton last Saturday as this week was Finals Week at Sacramento State.

• The Hornets have never defeated Santa Clara (0-6), and the teams will play each other for the first time since a 51-32 Hornet loss on the road on Dec. 6, 2008. That year (2008-09) also coincided with Brian Katz's first season as head coach at Sacramento State.

• All six of Sacramento State's losses to Santa Clara have come by at least 12 points. Four of the defeats came on the road to the Broncos, and the Hornets dropped those games by an average of 18.3 points per contest.

• Sacramento State's 6-1 record matches the team's best seven-game start in program history (1948-pres.), and is the best start in the team's Div. I era (1991-pres.). The only other team to start 6-1 was the 1985-86 Div. II team.

• Should the Hornets win on Saturday, they would become the first team to ever start a season with a 7-1 record.

• Sacramento State has used a stingy defense to get off to its nice start, as six of the team's seven opponents have scored under 60 points. The Hornets rank nationally among the best defenses as the team is third in the country in scoring defense (50.4 ppg), field goal percentage defense (.334) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.213).

• Sacramento State leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring defense, scoring margin (+14.6 ppg), field goal percentage defense and free throw percentage (.730).

• Sacramento State has used the same five starters in every game, comprised of Brandon Davis and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa at guard, Osi Nwachukwu and Ethan Esposito at forward, and Joshua Patton at center.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Saturday's game will be video streamed on the WCC Network by clicking here.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio for Saturday's game.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.