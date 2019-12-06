MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO START 6-1 ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT CAL STATE FULLERTON

Full set of game notes (pdf)



GAME PREVIEW



• Coming off a 72-36 home win over UC Merced on Tuesday, Sacramento State (5-1) jumps back on the road to take on Cal State Fullerton (3-6) of the Big West Conference on Saturday night. Tip-off at Titan Gym is 6:05 p.m.

• The Hornets and Titans will be playing each other for the third straight year. Both games the previous two years have been decided by five points. That includes last year's 87-82 overtime win at the Nest and a 68-63 loss at Fullerton at the 2017 Wooden Legacy.

• In a series littered with close games, Sacramento State is 8-7 all-time against Cal State Fullerton. Four of the last eight meetings between the two teams have gone to overtime, and three of the four games that didn't go to OT were decided by eight points or less.

• Sacramento State is 3-6 when playing the Titans in Fullerton, with the last road win coming in overtime on Nov. 29, 2003, when the Hornets won, 78-71.

• The Titans enter Saturday's game with a 3-6 record, including a 1-1 home mark. Fullerton lost at Pacific, 62-59, on the road on Wednesday.

• Sacramento State's 5-1 record matches the team's best six-game start in program history (1948-pres.). The only teams in the Div. I era (1991-pres.) to begin a season 5-1 were the 2015-16, 2012-13 and 1999-00 squads. Dating back even further, in the Div. II era, the 1988-89, 1987-88, 1985-86 and 1952-53 teams also started 5-1.

• Should the Hornets win on Saturday, they would become just the second team in program history to begin a season 6-1. Only the 1985-86 team accomplished that feat. No team has been 7-1.

• Sacramento State has used a stingy defense to get off to its nice start, as five of the team's six opponents have scored under 60 points. The Hornets rank among the top 5 teams in the nation in three categories - 2nd in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.202), and 3rd in both scoring defense (49.0 ppg) and field goal percentage defense (.327).

• The Hornets currently sit atop the Big Sky standings at 5-1, followed by Montana State (6-3), Northern Arizona (3-2) and Eastern Washington (4-3) to round out the top four.

• Sacramento State leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring defense, scoring margin (+16.5 ppg), field goal percentage defense, 3-point field goal percentage defense and free throw percentage (.726).

• Sacramento State has used the same five starters in every game, comprised of Brandon Davis and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa at guard, Osi Nwachukwu and Ethan Esposito at forward, and Joshua Patton at center.



MULTIMEDIA OPTIONS



• All Sacramento State home games, and road games played against a Big Sky Conference team, will be video streamed for free on Pluto.TV. Those broadcasts can be watched online at Pluto.TV (home games on channel 533) or by downloading the app for your mobile device.

• Saturday's game will be video streamed live via BigWest.TV.

• Every home game this year is broadcast live on ESPN 1320 AM with 23rd-year play-by-play man Steve McElroy calling all the action. There will be no radio for Saturday's game.

• Links for all multimedia options, including live stats for every game, can be found next to each game on the men's basketball schedule at www.hornetsports.com.