FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY CENTRAL

Posted: Feb 05, 2020

Follow Hornetsports.com for updates throughout National Signing Day.

CLASS BREAKDOWN (includes December signees)
OFFENSE (9): 3 wide receivers, 2 running back, 2 offensive linemen, 2 quarterbacks
DEFENSE (11):  8 defensive backs, 2 defense linemen, 1 linebacker
SPECIALISTS (0): None

MID-YEAR ENROLLEES
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Valerio Cuomo RB 5-9 200 Bergamo, Italy/Butte JC
Donny Long OL 6-3 285 Norco, Calif./Riverside JC
Jayden Machado QB 6-1 204 Elk Grove, Calif./Sacramento City JC
Javion Macias LB 6-1 215 Salinas, Calif./Fresno City JC
Carter Sullivan DL 6-3 240 Sacramento, Calif./Antelope HS
         

DECEMBER SIGNEES

    
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Cameron Broussard S 6-0 175 Sacramento, Calif./Folsom HS
Patrick Dean CB 5-11 165 Ontario, Calif./Colony HS
Devin Gandy WR 6-1 155 Fontana, Calif./Silverado HS
Jared Gipson WR 6-1 190 Stockton, Calif./St. Mary's HS
Earl Hodson VI NB 6-0 190 Hesperia, Calif./Serrano HS
DeVaughn Houston CB 5-10 180 Compton, Calif./Hawthorne HS
Chris Miller WR 6-2 185 Los Angeles, Calif./Culver City HS
Tyler Perez OL 6-5 290 Chino Hills, Calif./Chino Hills HS
Darian Pollard NB 6-1 210 Stockton, Calif./Lincoln HS
Kameron Rocha S 6-0 160 San Jacinto, Calif./San Jacinto HS
Cameron Skattebo RB 5-10 190 Rio Linda, Calif./Rio Linda HS
Jalin Speed CB 6-0 175 Lancaster, Calif./Bishop Alemany HS
Xavier Williams DL 6-2 250 Atwater, Calif./Atwater HS
Mitchell Wolfe LB 6-3 220 Sumner, Wash./Sumner HS
         

FEBRUARY SIGNEES

    
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Eian Moore DB 6-0 190 Sacramento, Calif./Sierra JC
Yaro Duvalko QB 6-3 180 Vancouver, Wash./Skyline HS

 

Eian Moore - DB, 6-0, 190, Sacramento, Calif./Sheldon HS/Sierra JC

  • Played the past two seasons at Sierra JC in Rocklin, Calif.
  • Amassed 109 tackles during the two years with 50 stops as a freshman and 59 as a sophomore.
  • This past season he added three tackles-for-loss, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had three interceptions.
  • Was credited with at least three tackles in all 11 games he played in 2019 with a high of 10 against Butte.
  • Also had eight tackles at Feather River and seven against Shasta and American River.
  • Intercepted passes against Sacramento City, American River and Siskiyous.
  • As a freshman in 2018, he had 10 tackles at Shasta for his high and had nine against Siskiyous.
  • Picked off a pass against Shasta and had four PBUs during the year.
  • Graduated from Sheldon HS in 2018.
  • Was credited with 143 tackles during his two seasons on varsity and had five career interceptions.

 

Yaro Duvalko - QB, 6-3, 180, Vancouver, Wash./Skyline HS

  • A three-star recruit as a pro-style quarterback from 247sports.com and ESPN and a two-star recruit from Rivals.com.
  • As a senior, he completed 136-of-214 passes for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns.
  • Averaged 15.3 yards per completion and had just four interceptions during the season.
  • Opened the year with a season-best 292 passing yards against Yelm HS.
  • Had at least one touchdown pass in the first nine games of the season.
  • Threw multiple TDs in six games, including four against Heritage HS and three at Olympia HS.

 

