FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY CENTRAL

Follow Hornetsports.com for updates throughout National Signing Day.

CLASS BREAKDOWN (includes December signees)

OFFENSE (9): 3 wide receivers, 2 running back, 2 offensive linemen, 2 quarterbacks

DEFENSE (11): 8 defensive backs, 2 defense linemen, 1 linebacker

SPECIALISTS (0): None

Eian Moore - DB, 6-0, 190, Sacramento, Calif./Sheldon HS/Sierra JC

We are very excited to announce the newest Hornet @Eianmoore #SacStateSwarm20 #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/R9Ar1ErRR6

Yaro Duvalko - QB, 6-3, 180, Vancouver, Wash./Skyline HS

We are very excited to announce our newest Hornet in the nest @ft_yaro!#SacStateSwarm20 #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/IneLARFaVC