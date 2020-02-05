FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY CENTRAL

Posted: Feb 05, 2020
CLASS BREAKDOWN (includes December signees)
OFFENSE (9): 3 wide receivers, 2 running back, 2 offensive linemen, 2 quarterbacks
DEFENSE (11): 8 defensive backs, 2 defense linemen, 1 linebacker
SPECIALISTS (0): None
MID-YEAR ENROLLEES
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown/Previous School
|Valerio Cuomo
|RB
|5-9
|200
|Bergamo, Italy/Butte JC
|Donny Long
|OL
|6-3
|285
|Norco, Calif./Riverside JC
|Jayden Machado
|QB
|6-1
|204
|Elk Grove, Calif./Sacramento City JC
|Javion Macias
|LB
|6-1
|215
|Salinas, Calif./Fresno City JC
|Carter Sullivan
|DL
|6-3
|240
|Sacramento, Calif./Antelope HS
DECEMBER SIGNEES
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown/Previous School
|Cameron Broussard
|S
|6-0
|175
|Sacramento, Calif./Folsom HS
|Patrick Dean
|CB
|5-11
|165
|Ontario, Calif./Colony HS
|Devin Gandy
|WR
|6-1
|155
|Fontana, Calif./Silverado HS
|Jared Gipson
|WR
|6-1
|190
|Stockton, Calif./St. Mary's HS
|Earl Hodson VI
|NB
|6-0
|190
|Hesperia, Calif./Serrano HS
|DeVaughn Houston
|CB
|5-10
|180
|Compton, Calif./Hawthorne HS
|Chris Miller
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Los Angeles, Calif./Culver City HS
|Tyler Perez
|OL
|6-5
|290
|Chino Hills, Calif./Chino Hills HS
|Darian Pollard
|NB
|6-1
|210
|Stockton, Calif./Lincoln HS
|Kameron Rocha
|S
|6-0
|160
|San Jacinto, Calif./San Jacinto HS
|Cameron Skattebo
|RB
|5-10
|190
|Rio Linda, Calif./Rio Linda HS
|Jalin Speed
|CB
|6-0
|175
|Lancaster, Calif./Bishop Alemany HS
|Xavier Williams
|DL
|6-2
|250
|Atwater, Calif./Atwater HS
|Mitchell Wolfe
|LB
|6-3
|220
|Sumner, Wash./Sumner HS
FEBRUARY SIGNEES
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown/Previous School
|Eian Moore
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Sacramento, Calif./Sierra JC
|Yaro Duvalko
|QB
|6-3
|180
|Vancouver, Wash./Skyline HS
Eian Moore - DB, 6-0, 190, Sacramento, Calif./Sheldon HS/Sierra JC
- Played the past two seasons at Sierra JC in Rocklin, Calif.
- Amassed 109 tackles during the two years with 50 stops as a freshman and 59 as a sophomore.
- This past season he added three tackles-for-loss, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had three interceptions.
- Was credited with at least three tackles in all 11 games he played in 2019 with a high of 10 against Butte.
- Also had eight tackles at Feather River and seven against Shasta and American River.
- Intercepted passes against Sacramento City, American River and Siskiyous.
- As a freshman in 2018, he had 10 tackles at Shasta for his high and had nine against Siskiyous.
- Picked off a pass against Shasta and had four PBUs during the year.
- Graduated from Sheldon HS in 2018.
- Was credited with 143 tackles during his two seasons on varsity and had five career interceptions.
Yaro Duvalko - QB, 6-3, 180, Vancouver, Wash./Skyline HS
- A three-star recruit as a pro-style quarterback from 247sports.com and ESPN and a two-star recruit from Rivals.com.
- As a senior, he completed 136-of-214 passes for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns.
- Averaged 15.3 yards per completion and had just four interceptions during the season.
- Opened the year with a season-best 292 passing yards against Yelm HS.
- Had at least one touchdown pass in the first nine games of the season.
- Threw multiple TDs in six games, including four against Heritage HS and three at Olympia HS.
