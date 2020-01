MING, OBINNA TO PLAY IN HULA BOWL ON SUNDAY NIGHT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seniors Wyatt Ming and George Obinna will both participate in the 2020 Hula Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.



Both Ming and Obinna recently completed their final collegiate season at Sacramento State and were named to the all-Big Sky Conference first team. The pair will play for Aina (Land Team) and will be coached by former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith.



Ming started all 13 games at center for the Hornets during the 2019 season. He was part of an offensive line which ranked 10th in the FCS in sacks allowed per pass attempt and had six games without surrendering a sack. Along with earning the all-conference award, he was named the team's John Gesek Offensive Lineman award.



Obinna was a two-time first team all-Big Sky selection during his career and added second team All-America honors from the AFCA and third team from STATS and Associated Press following the 2019 season. He set the Sacramento State single-season record with 14.0 sacks during the year and left as the program's all-time leader with 33.5 career sacks. Obinna also ranks second with 47.0 career tackles-for-loss.



Ming and Obinna are the first Hornets to play in the Hula Bowl since Charles Roberts in 2000.