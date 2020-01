TAYLOR, THOMSON RECOGNIZED AT STATS PERFORM FCS AWARDS BANQUET

FRISCO, Texas — An eventful postseason awards season for Sacramento State came to a close at the STATS PERFORM FCS Awards Banquet on Friday night. During the ceremony, Hornet head coach Troy Taylor was named the Eddie Robinson Award recipient and quarterback Kevin Thomson was one of four finalists for the Walter Payton Award.



Taylor guided Sacramento State to a 9-4 overall record in his first season leading Sacramento State. The Hornets claimed a share of the Big Sky Conference title for the first time in school history and also earned their first FCS playoff berth. Sacramento State had the largest improvement in the FCS, improving by seven victories from the previous season.



Thomson tied for third place in the Walter Payton Award voting as the award went to North Dakota State's Trey Lance. The quarterback became the first freshman to win the award and also brought home the Jerry Rice Award which goes to the top freshman.



Thomson was named an FCS All-American by three different organizations during the offseason. The junior was also the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for 3,835 yards of total offense and 39 total touchdowns in his 12 games. He ranked second in the Big Sky and was fifth nationally with 19.7 points responsible for per game. Thomson had six 300-yard passing games and rushed for over 100 yards in a pair of games. He became just the second Hornet quarterback to have 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game after he threw for 300 and rushed for 116 in the Causeway Classic victory over UC Davis.



During the ceremony, Montana linebacker Dante Olson was named the Buck Buchanan Award winner and Bucknell punter Alex Pechin was presented the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.



Along with Thomson, Sacramento State saw George Obinna and Elijah Dotson also earn FCS All-America honors this year. Tight end Marshel Martin was also named a first team Freshman All-American.