FOOTBALL RELEASES 2020 SCHEDULE

Posted: Jan 08, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 2020 Sacramento State football schedule was announced today and it will feature 11 games against NCAA Div. I opponents, including a pair against teams who played in a bowl game and another against an FCS playoff team.

The Hornets are coming off their most successful season in the Div. I era, posting an 9-4 overall record, winning a share of the Big Sky Conference title and earning a berth to the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history. Following the year, head coach Troy Taylor earned the Eddie Robinson Award as the top coach in the FCS and quarterback Kevin Thomson was one of four finalists for the Walter Payton Award which goes to the best offensive player in the subdivision. Overall, Sacramento State had four players combine to earn eight FCS All-America awards and had 15 selected to the all-Big Sky Conference teams.

The 2020 season will start with a pair of tests as the team will play at San Diego State on Sept. 5 and then travel to Washington on Sept. 12. It will mark just the third time in program history that Sacramento State will start the year against a pair of FBS programs and the first time since 2013. The Hornets last played at San Diego State and went toe-to-toe with the Aztecs before falling 28-14. SDSU went 10-3 this past season and ended the year with a 48-11 in over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. The Aztecs will be the first of four teams on the schedule with a new head coach as Rocky Long stepped down and is expected to be replaced by Brady Hoke.

Washington concluded its season with a 38-7 win over Boise State in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl and ended the year with an 8-5 overall record. The Huskies will be under new leadership as Jimmy Lake takes over for Chris Peterson in 2020. Sacramento State and UW have met just one other time with Washington recording a 49-0 win in 2015.

The Hornets' first home game of the year will also be its Big Sky opener when Southern Utah comes to Hornet Stadium on Sept. 19. The all-time series between the two schools is tied 9-9 with the home team coming out on top in the last four games.

The team will next travel to Pocatello, Idaho to take on Idaho State on Sept. 26. Sacramento State holds a 13-8 edge in the series but has not been victorious at Holt Arena since 2012.  The Hornets did not face either SUU or ISU in 2019.

The final non-conference game will take place on Oct. 3 when Sacramento State welcomes Dixie State. The Trailblazers will be competing in Div. I for the first time in program history and are coming off an 8-3 . The Dixie State coaching staff as several ties to the Hornets as head coach Paul Peterson, defensive coordinator Tyler Almond and offensive line coach John Hughes all having coached at Sacramento State.

Following a bye, the final six games of the season will all be part of the conference slate beginning with an Oct. 17 game at Montana. The Hornets posted a 49-22 home victory over a Grizzlies team which advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Sacramento State will be in search of its first win at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The team will next host Northern Arizona on Oct. 24. The two teams were last scheduled to play in Sacramento in 2018 only to have the game canceled due to poor air quality caused by the Camp Fire. This past season, the Hornets rallied by scoring 14 points in the final 98 seconds of the game to walk away with a 38-34 win.

The final trip away from Northern California comes on Halloween, Oct. 31, when the team travels to Northern Colorado. Sacramento State leads the all-time series, 12-2, including winning the past three games. Last year, the Hornets blanked the Bears, 50-0, in a non-conference game. UNC will have new leadership as Ed McCaffrey was named the head coach during the offseason.

Sacramento State will play its lone set of back-to-back home games on Oct. 7 and 14 against Cal Poly and Portland State, respectively. Cal Poly will also have a new coaching staff with Beau Baldwin taking over. Baldwin previously served as the head coach at Eastern Washington and brought in Troy Taylor to be the offensive coordinator during his final season. He spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cal.

After playing in all but one season from 1983-2011, the Hornets and PSU have rarely met the last few years. This year's game will be just the fourth since 2014 with all four taking place at Hornet Stadium. Sacramento State has won six of the last eight games in the series.

The regular season will conclude with the 67th Causeway Classic on Nov. 21 at UC Davis. The Hornets captured the Causeway Classic last season with a 27-17 win which secured the Big Sky Championship.

Season tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 10.

Future Non-Conference Opponents

2021
Sept. 4 - at Dixie State
Sept. 18 - at Cal

2022
Sept. 3 - at Fresno State
Sept. 24 - at Colorado State

2024
Aug. 31 - at San Jose State

