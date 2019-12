OBINNA ADDS AFCA ALL-AMERICA TO HIS POSTSEASON HAUL

AFCA All-America Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State defensive end George Obinna wrapped up All-America week by being named to the second team for the American Football Coaches Association FCS team, it was announced today. The honor is the third for Obinna during the week and the eighth All-America award for the Hornets this season.



Obinna was previously named third team FCS All-America by the Associated Press and STATS. He joins Charles Roberts and Darnell Sankey as the only Hornet players to be named All-America by the AP, STATS and the AFCA in the same season. Roberts was a first team selection by the AFCA and a second team choice by the other two as a running back in 1998. Sankey was a first team linebacker by STATS and the AFCA and second team by the AP in 2015.



The defensive end was also selected to the all-Big Sky Conference first team. During the season, he set the Sacramento State single-season and career record for sacks after missing most of the 2018 season due to injury. Obinna had 14.0 sacks this year (1.13 per game) which is tied for the most in the Big Sky and third in the FCS. He finished the year with 46 total tackles, including 20.0 TFLs. The senior also had eight quarterback hurries and recovered a pair of fumbles. He recorded multiple sacks in five games with a season high of 2.5 at Fresno State. Obinna left Sacramento State as the all-time leader with 33.5 career sacks and is second in the program record book with 47.0 career tackles-for-loss.



Sacramento State Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans

1998 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AFCA; 2nd Team - STATS, AP); Ryland Wickman (3rd Team, AP)

1999 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AP, STATS); Jon Osterhout, OL (1st Team - STATS; 2nd Team - AP); Chris Kelly, TE (2nd Team - Teamlink)

2000 - Anthony Daisley, LB (3rd Team - AP)

2001 - Terence Wagner, OL (HM - Football Gazette)

2002 - Fred Amey, WR (HM - Football Gazette)

2004 - Fred Amey, WR (1st Team - AFCA); Ramon Payne (HM - Football Gazette)

2005 - Matt Logue, LB (HM - Football Gazette)

2006 - Brent Webber, DB (3rd Team - Football Gazette); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - Football Gazette)

2007 - Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS); Mike Brannon, DL (HM - STATS)

2008 - Tony Washington, WR (3rd Team, STATS); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS)

2009 - Christian Clark, DL (2nd Team, STATS)

2010 - Zack Nash, DL (2nd Team, AP, STATS)

2011 - Zack Nash, DL (1st Team, AFCA, AP, Walter Camp; 2nd Team - Phil Steele)

2013 - Todd Davis, LB (2nd Team - STATS); Justin Weldon, P (3rd Team, AP)

2014 - DeAndre Carter, WR (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp; FCS ADA; 2nd Team - AP)

2015 - Darnell Sankey, LB (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp, AFCA; 2nd Team - AP)

2017 - Ben Sorensen, DL (3rd Team - AP)

2019 - Kevin Thomson, QB (1st Team - HERO Sports; 3rd Team - AP; STATS); Elijah Dotson, RB (2nd Team - HERO Sports); George Obinna (2nd Team - AFCA; 3rd Team - AP, STATS)





Other FCS All-America announcements:

Monday, Dec. 16 - HERO Sports

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — HERO Sports Freshman AA teams

Thursday, Dec. 19 — STATS FCS All-America Team

Friday, Dec. 20 — AFCA

TBD — Walter Camp

TBD— Phil Steele