FOOTBALL SIGNS 15 ON FIRST DAY OF EARLY SIGNING PERIOD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following winning a share of the Big Sky Conference title, earning it's first FCS Playoff appearance, and setting program records for wins in the Div. I era, the Sacramento State football team took its first step towards the 2020 season with the signing of 15 players to National Letters of Intent, it was announced today.



The class features nine players on defense and six on offense. All but one of the 15 hail from California including six who played in the Sac-Joaquin Section.



On offense, the team brought in junior college transfer Donny Long as well as incoming freshman Tyler Perez. Long currently plays for Riverside JC and will take part in the state title game this weekend. He was a three-star recruit out of high school who originally committed to Montana State. Long has played multiple positions on the line but will likely compete at center for the Hornets when he arrives for the spring semester. Perez prepped at Chino Hills HS and stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds.



The bulk of the offensive signees are wide receivers with all three featuring height and explosive speed. Devin Gandy had 2,305 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in his career at Silverado HS. Jared Gipson was the first player to commit to the class and comes from St. Mary's HS in Stockton. Gipson missed his senior season due to injury but was still listed as a two-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com. Chris Miller from Culver City HS completes the trio. Miller was the Ocean League Offensive Player of the Year after setting the school record with 81 receptions for 1,521 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior.



Sacramento State added one running back in Rio Linda HS product Cameron Skattebo. During his career with the Knights, Skattebo rushed for 6,192 yards and 69 touchdowns. He was a three-time all-league selection and was named the Sacramento Bee Offensive Player of the Year and Foothill League MVP as a junior.



Defensively, the Hornets brought in six student-athletes in the secondary to play cornerback, safety and nickeback. The cornerbacks are comprised of Patrick Dean, DeVaughn Houston and Jalin Speed. Dean was a two-sport star at Colony HS and also plans to run track for the Hornets. He was a three-time all-Palomares League selection in football and was a three-star recruit by 247sports.com. Houston played on both sides of the ball at Hawthorne HS. Speed finished his high school career at Bishop Alemany HS after playing two years at Lancaster HS. Cameron Broussard is the lone safety of the bunch. Broussard played his senior season at Folsom HS where he was named all-Sierra Foothill League as a wide receiver. The three-star recruit was also listed as the third highest defensive back recruit in the section by CalHi Sports. Earl Hodson VI and Darian Pollard make up the nickelbacks. Hodson was a two-time all-Mojave River League selection at Serrano HS where he had 66 tackles as a senior. Pollard played at Lincoln HS in Stockton, Calif., and finished the year with 60 tackles to earn all-Tri-City Athletic League honors.



The class also features a pair of defensive linemen and one linebacker. Carter Sullivan will enroll at Sacramento State in the spring and is expected to play on the end. Sullivan graduated from Antelope HS in 2019 and spent the fall at Navy Prep. While at Antelope he was a two-star recruit and was named all-Capital Valley Conference and second team all-metro. Xavier Williams will make the short trip from Atwater HS where he was a first team all-Central California Conference choice as both a defensive end and tight end. Wolfe hails from Sumner, Wash., where he was a three-star recruit and two-time first team all-South Puget Sound League choice.



The early signing period will run through Dec. 20. Following that date, teams will be able to sign players beginning on Feb. 5.

CLASS BREAKDOWN (includes December signees)

OFFENSE (6): 3 wide receivers, 1 running back, 2 offensive linemen

DEFENSE (9): 6 defensive backs, 2 defense linemen, 1 linebacker

SPECIALISTS (0): None

SIGNEES Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School Cameron Broussard S 6-0 175 Sacramento, Calif./Folsom HS Patrick Dean CB 5-11 165 Ontario, Calif./Colony HS Devin Gandy WR 6-1 155 Fontana, Calif./Silverado HS Jared Gipson WR 6-1 190 Stockton, Calif./St. Mary's HS Earl Hodson VI NB 6-0 190 Hesperia, Calif./Serrano HS DeVaughn Houston CB 5-10 180 Compton, Calif./Hawthorne HS Donny Long OL 6-3 285 Norco, Calif./Riverside JC Chris Miller WR 6-2 185 Los Angeles, Calif./Culver City HS Tyler Perez OL 6-5 290 Chino Hills, Calif./Chino Hills HS Darian Pollard NB 6-1 210 Stockton, Calif./Lincoln HS Cameron Skattebo RB 5-10 190 Rio Linda, Calif./Rio Linda HS Jalin Speed CB 6-0 175 Lancaster, Calif./Bishop Alemany HS Carter Sullivan DL 6-3 240 Sacramento, Calif./Antelope HS Xavier Williams DL 6-2 250 Atwater, Calif./Atwater HS Mitchell Wolfe LB 6-3 220 Sumner, Wash./Sumner HS

Tyler Perez - OL, 6-5, 290, Chino Hills, Calif./Chino Hills HS

Named first team all-Baseline League as a senior and was a second team selection as a junior.

Team reached the Southern Section Div. V quarterfinals in 2019.

Played right and left tackle and center during his career.

Also competed in track and field in the shot put and discus.

Jared Gipson - WR, 6-1, 190, Stockton, Calif./St. Mary's HS

A two-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com.

Missed his entire senior season due to injury.

As a junior, he caught 13 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

Had two or more receptions in five games.

Averaged 16.9 yards per reception during the year.

Had a season-high 83 receiving yards against Sheldon HS with a long of 66 yards.

Earl Hodson VI - DB, 6-0, 190, Hesperia, Calif./Serrano HS

Two-time all-Mojave River League selection.

Recorded 66 total tackles and forced a fumble as a senior.

Had at least one tackle in all 13 games with a season high seven stops in four different contests.

Also had eight tackles-for-loss during the season with a high of 2.0 against Barstow HS.Helped lead the team to a 12-1 overall record with its only loss coming in the semifinals of the Southern Section Div. VII playoffs as a senior.

That season, he also rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 93-yard pass for a touchdown.

As a junior, he had 69 tackles with 2.0 for loss, had three interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Rushed for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Played in six games on varsity as a sophomore where he had 35 tackles.

Cameron Skattebo - RB, 5-10, 190, Rio Linda, Calif./Rio Linda HS

One of the most accomplished running backs in Sac-Joaquin Section history, he finished his career with 6,192 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns.

Named first team all-league three times.

Was named the Sacramento Bee Offensive Player of the Year, the Foothill Valley League MVP and all-state as a junior.

That season, he rushed for 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns and guided the Knights to the CIF 5-A state title.

Amassed over 100 yards in 14 of the team's 15 games and averaged 11.6 yards per rush.

Had 10 games with 200 rushing yards, including three with 300 yards.

Ended his season with 393 rushing yards and three touchdowns against San Gorgonio HS in the state title game.

Scored five rushing touchdowns against Pioneer HS, Pacheco HS and Casa Roble HS and had multiple scores in 12 games.

As a senior, he totaled 1,650 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns while also throwing for 245 yards and a score.

Had nine games with at least 100 rushing yards and scored multiple TDs six times.

Biggest game came against Foothill HS where he had 287 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Scored four touchdowns against Oakmont HS for his season high.

As a sophomore, he had 992 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Rio Linda went 29-8 in his three seasons.

DeVaughn Houston - DB, 5-10, 180, Compton, Calif./Hawthorne HS

Played wide receiver and cornerback for Hawthorne HS.

Caught 33 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

Recorded at least two receptions in 10 games during the year with a high of six against El Segundo HS.

Caught four passes for 79 yards in the season opener against Legacy HS for his high.

On defense, he was credited with 38 total tackles and had eight pass breakups.

Had 11 stops against El Segundo HS for his high.

Also played varsity as a sophomore where he caught 15 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Set a career best with five receptions for 100 yards against Rivera HS.

Added 22 tackles on defense with two interceptions, three PBUs and a fumble recovery.

Patrick Dean - DB, 5-11, 165, Ontario, Calif./Colony HS

A three-star recruit from 247sports.com.

Named to the all-Palomares League team three times.

Was credited with 34 total tackles as a senior with an interception.

Ended the year with a career high 10 stops against Glendora HS.

Also had four rushes for 39 yards and returned punts and kick to give him 235 all-purpose yards.

As a junior, he had 24 total tackles, three interceptions and 179 all-purpose yards.

Had a season high six total tackles against La Serna HS.

Accumulated 179 return yards on his three interceptions.

Also ran track for the Titans where he was the Palomares League champion in the 100.

Ran 10.71 at the Southern Section Div. II prelims for his personal best.

Jalin Speed - DB, 6-0, 175, Lancaster, Calif./Bishop Alemany HS

Recorded 34 total tackles as a senior.

Was credited with at least two stops in each of his eight games.

Had six tackles against Higley HS and Serra HS for his season high.

Did not play during his junior season after transferring from Lancaster HS.

Darian Ioane Pollard - LB, 6-1, 210, Stockton, Calif./Lincoln HS

Named first team all-Tri-City Athletic League as a senior.

Was credited with 60 total tackles over seven games as a senior.

Finished the year with 12 tackles against St. Mary's HS for his season high.

Had 11 tackles against Lodi HS.

Tallied four sacks among his nine total tackles against Pittman HS.

Team went 9-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play during the year.

As a junior, he had 28 total tackles on defense and amassed 445 yards on offense.

Rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

Caught 31 passes for 311 yards and a score.

Devin Gandy - WR, 6-1, 155, Fontana, Calif./Silverado HS

A three-year varsity player who finished his career with 2,305 receiving yards and 28 touchdown receptions.

Named to the all-Desert League team as a receiver and defensive back and was the team MVP as a senior.

That season, he caught 34 passes for 943 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Biggest output came against Granite Hills HS where he had nine grabs for 244 yards and five touchdowns.

Averaged 27.7 yards per reception during year and had at least one 50-yard catch in five games.

Also rushed for 71 yards and a score on 20 carries.

Played cornerback on defense where he had 37 total tackles with six interceptions.

Had a large role on special teams where he was the team's punter as well a punt and kick returner.

In 2018, he caught 50 passes for 1,005 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hauled in seven passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns against Valencia HS.

Added a pair of interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Caught 14 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.

Finished his career with 33 total touchdowns and six two-point conversions for 210 points.

Helped lead the team to a pair of Desert League titles.

Mitchell Wolfe - LB, 6-3, 220, Sumner, Wash./Sumner HS

A three-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com.

Named first team all-South Puget Sound League as a senior.

Also plays baseball and basketball for the Spartans.

Xavier Williams - DL, 6-2, 250, Newman, Calif./Atwater HS

Named first team all-Central California Conference as a defensive lineman and tight end.

Caught 17 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns as a tight end.

Had at least one reception in nine games and ended the year with a season-high four receptions for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Kimball HS to set his career highs.

Defensively, he had 35 total tackles with four tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

Was credited with five tackles against Golden Valley HS and Kimball HS for his season bests.

Donny Long - OL, 6-3, 285, Norco, Calif./Norco HS/Riverside JC

First team all-Southern California Football Association National Division Southern as a sophomore.

Helped lead the team to a perfect 12-0 record and a berth in the California State Championship.

Paved the way for an offense which averaged 527.5 yards of total offense per game.

Team was 11-1 in 2018 with it's only loss coming in the Southern California title game.

Named second team all-league in 2018.

Graduated from Norco HS in 2018 where he was a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Named first team all-Big 8 and was a two-year starter where he had 86 pancake blocks

Was named the team's offensive MVP and helped the Cougars to an 8-3 overall record.

Was twice selected to the all-Southern Section team.

Also played basketball all four years.

Carter Sullivan - DL, 6-3, 240, Antelope, Calif./Antelope HS

Was a two-star recruit by 247sports.com

Committed to Navy and spent the fall of 2019 at Navy Prep.

As a senior at Antelope HS, he had 55 total tackles, including four sacks.

Was named all-Capital Valley Conference and second team all-metro by the Sacramento Bee.

Had 10 stops against Roseville HS and nine against Inderkum HS for his season highs.

Also played on offense where he caught 19 passes for 231 yards and six touchdowns.

Recorded 56 total tackles, including 10 for loss and five sacks as a junior.

Was credited with 10 tackles against Nevada Union HS and had at least two tackles in all 11 games.

Also played basketball for the Titans.

Chris Miller - WR, 6-2, 185, Los Angeles, Calif./Culver City HS

Was named the Ocean League Offensive Player of the Year, first team all-league and the team MVP as a senior.

Set the school record with 81 receptions for 1,521 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior.

Had five games with at least 100 receiving yards, including three with 200-plus.

Caught 19 passes for 325 yards and six touchdowns against Warren HS. That capped a three-game streak where he had 839 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Scored a touchdown in 11 of the team's 13 games and had multiple scores in six games.

Also played on defense where he had 24 total tackles an intercepted three passes.

As a junior, he had 858 receiving yards and caught 14 touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Caught five passes for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Dorsey HS for his highs.

Added 256 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore and finished his career with 134 receptions for 2,635 yards and 41 TDs.

Also competed in track and field.

Cameron Broussard - DB, 6-0, 175, Sacramento, Calif./Folsom HS