MARTIN, THOMSON AND OBINNA ADD TO FOOTBALL'S ALL-AMERICA AWARD WINNERS

Posted: Dec 17, 2019

HERO Sports Freshman All-America Teams

Associated Press FCS All-America Teams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State football was represented by Marshel Martin, Kevin Thomson and George Obinna during the second day of All-America week, it was announced today. Martin was selected to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-America first team while Thomson and Obinna were named third team FCS All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Martin became a favorite target for Hornet quarterbacks during the year, finishing his redshirt freshman season ranked third on the team with 39 receptions for 550 yards and tying for the team lead with seven touchdown catches. His touchdown total was the most by a Hornet tight end in program history and he found the end zone on 19.4 percent of his catches.

He brought in at least one pass in all 13 games and had double digit receiving yards in 12 contests.The Vallejo, Calif., native excelled in Big Sky Conference games where he caught 26 passes and five touchdowns. Included in those games was a two TD performance in the win at Northern Arizona where he also had 92 receiving yards. Martin also caught five passes for 86 yards and provided the go-ahead touchdown in the win over UC Davis in the Causeway Classic. Following the year he was named to the all-Big Sky second team.

Thomson earned his second All-America honor of the week and became the first Hornet quarterback to be recognized by the Associated Press. The Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year had 3,835 yards of total offense in 12 games for an average of 319.6 yards which ranks fifth in the FCS. He accounted for 39 total touchdowns with 27 passing and 12 rushing and his 19.7 points responsible for per game ranked second in the league and fifth nationally. He threw for over 300 yards in six games and rushed for 100 yards in a pair of contests. He wrapped up the regular season by doing both against UC Davis with a 300 passing yards and 116 rushing yards to mark just the second time a player has had 300/100 in school history. The Auburn, Wash., native had five games where he accounted for at least five touchdowns rushing and passing and his 12 rushing scores were the the most by a Hornet quarterback in a season.

Obinna took home his first All-America honor. The defensive end was also selected to the all-Big Sky Conference first team. During the season, he set the Sacramento State single-season and career record for sacks after missing most of the 2018 season due to injury. Obinna had 14.0 sacks this year (1.13 per game) which is tied for the most in the Big Sky and third in the FCS. He finished the year with 46 total tackles, including 20.0 TFLs. The senior also had eight quarterback hurries and recovered a pair of fumbles. He recorded multiple sacks in five games with a season high of 2.5 at Fresno State. Obinna left Sacramento State as the all-time leader with 33.5 career sacks and is second in the program record book with 47.0 career tackles-for-loss.

As a team, Sacramento State had it's best season in the school's Div. I era. The Hornets set program records for overall wins (9) and Big Sky wins (7), claimed a shared of the conference title for the first time and earned the school's first FCS playoff appearance. Head coach Troy Taylor was named the Eddie Robinson Award winner and Big Sky Coach of the Year while 15 players earned all-conference honors, including seven on the first team.

Sacramento State Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans
1998 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AFCA; 2nd Team - STATS, AP); Ryland Wickman (3rd Team, AP)
1999 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AP, STATS); Jon Osterhout, OL (1st Team - STATS; 2nd Team - AP); Chris Kelly, TE (2nd Team - Teamlink)
2000 - Anthony Daisley, LB (3rd Team - AP)
2001 - Terence Wagner, OL (HM - Football Gazette)
2002 - Fred Amey, WR (HM - Football Gazette)
2004 - Fred Amey, WR (1st Team - AFCA); Ramon Payne (HM - Football Gazette)
2005 - Matt Logue, LB (HM - Football Gazette)
2006 - Brent Webber, DB (3rd Team - Football Gazette); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - Football Gazette)
2007 - Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS); Mike Brannon, DL (HM - STATS)
2008 - Tony Washington, WR (3rd Team, STATS); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS)
2009 - Christian Clark, DL (2nd Team, STATS)
2010 - Zack Nash, DL (2nd Team, AP, STATS)
2011 - Zack Nash, DL (1st Team, AFCA, AP, Walter Camp; 2nd Team - Phil Steele)
2013 - Todd Davis, LB (2nd Team - STATS); Justin Weldon, P (3rd Team, AP)
2014 - DeAndre Carter, WR (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp; FCS ADA; 2nd Team - AP)
2015 - Darnell Sankey, LB (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp, AFCA; 2nd Team - AP)
2017 - Ben Sorensen, DL (3rd Team - AP)
2019 - Kevin Thomson, QB (1st Team - HERO Sports; 3rd Team - AP); Elijah Dotson, RB (2nd Team - HERO Sports); George Obinna (3rd Team - AP)

Other FCS All-America announcements:
Monday, Dec. 16 - HERO Sports
Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Associated Press
Tuesday, Dec. 17 — HERO Sports Freshman AA teams
Wednesday, Dec. 18 — FCS ADA
Thursday, Dec. 19 — STATS FCS All-America Team
Friday, Dec. 20 — AFCA
TBD — Walter Camp
TBD— Phil Steele

