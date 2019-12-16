THOMSON, DOTSON NAMED TO HERO SPORTS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kevin Thomson and Elijah Dotson were each named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America teams, it was announced today. Thomson was one of two first team quarterbacks while Dotson was selected to the second team as an all-purpose player.
The honor is the latest for Thomson who has also been named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and one of four finalists for the Walter Payton Award this offseason. The junior had 3,835 yards of total offense in 12 games for an average of 319.6 yards which ranks fifth in the FCS. He accounted for 39 total touchdowns with 27 passing and 12 rushing and his 19.7 points responsible for per game ranked second in the league and fifth nationally. He threw for over 300 yards in six games and rushed for 100 yards in a pair of contests. He wrapped up the regular season by doing both against UC Davis with a 300 passing yards and 116 rushing yards to mark just the second time a player has had 300/100 in school history. The Auburn, Wash., native had five games where he accounted for at least five touchdowns rushing and passing and his 12 rushing scores were the the most by a Hornet quarterback in a season.
Dotson led the team with 742 rushing yards and also had a team high 70 receptions for 702 yards to give him 1,445 all-purpose yards. The junior finished with 11 total touchdowns during the season with seven rushing and five receiving scores. He averaged 4.9 rushing yards per attempt and had three games with 100 rushing yards. The Sacramento native broke out this year as a receiver in the team's new offense. He became the first Sacramento State running back to have 100 receiving yards in a game as he had 158 against Northern Colorado. Dotson caught at least two passes in all 13 games and had four or more receptions in 11 of the team's 12 regular season contests.
The HERO Sports All-America team is the first of numerous All-America announcements during the week. Since moving to Div. I-AA/FCS in 1994, 21 Sacramento State players have now earned All-America honors.
Sacramento State Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans
1998 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AFCA; 2nd Team - STATS, AP); Ryland Wickman (3rd Team, AP)
1999 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AP, STATS); Jon Osterhout, OL (1st Team - STATS; 2nd Team - AP); Chris Kelly, TE (2nd Team - Teamlink)
2000 - Anthony Daisley, LB (3rd Team - AP)
2001 - Terence Wagner, OL (HM - Football Gazette)
2002 - Fred Amey, WR (HM - Football Gazette)
2004 - Fred Amey, WR (1st Team - AFCA); Ramon Payne (HM - Football Gazette)
2005 - Matt Logue, LB (HM - Football Gazette)
2006 - Brent Webber, DB (3rd Team - Football Gazette); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - Football Gazette)
2007 - Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS); Mike Brannon, DL (HM - STATS)
2008 - Tony Washington, WR (3rd Team, STATS); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS)
2009 - Christian Clark, DL (2nd Team, STATS)
2010 - Zack Nash, DL (2nd Team, AP, STATS)
2011 - Zack Nash, DL (1st Team, AFCA, AP, Walter Camp; 2nd Team - Phil Steele)
2013 - Todd Davis, LB (2nd Team - STATS); Justin Weldon, P (3rd Team, AP)
2014 - DeAndre Carter, WR (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp; FCS ADA; 2nd Team - AP)
2015 - Darnell Sankey, LB (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp, AFCA; 2nd Team - AP)
2017 - Ben Sorensen, DL (3rd Team - AP)
2019 - Kevin Thomson, QB (1st Team - HERO Sports); Elijah Dotson, RB (2nd Team - HERO Sports)
Other FCS All-America announcements coming out later this week:
Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Associated Press
Tuesday, Dec. 17 — HERO Sports Freshman AA teams
Tuesday, Dec. 17 — HERO Sports Sophomore AA Teams
Wednesday, Dec. 18 — FCS ADA
Thursday, Dec. 19 — STATS FCS All-America Team
Friday, Dec. 20 — AFCA
TBD — Walter Camp
TBD— Phil Steele
December 17, 2019 MARTIN, THOMSON AND OBINNA ADD TO FOOTBALL'S ALL-AMERICA AWARD WINNERS
December 16, 2019 THOMSON, DOTSON NAMED TO HERO SPORTS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAMS
December 12, 2019 TROY TAYLOR WINS STATS EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD
December 9, 2019 THOMSON NAMED TOP FOUR FINALIST FOR THE WALTER PAYTON AWARD
December 6, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. AUSTIN PEAY IN THE FCS PLAYOFFS
November 27, 2019 TROY TAYLOR NAMED BIG SKY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
November 26, 2019 FOOTBALL PLACES 15 ON ALL-BIG SKY TEAMS; THOMSON NAMED OFFENSIVE MVP
November 22, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 4 FOOTBALL IN THE 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC
November 19, 2019 NO. 4 FOOTBALL READIES FOR 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC
November 18, 2019 FCS PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION
November 18, 2019 FOOTBALL HITS NEW HIGH, RANKED FOURTH IN BOTH FCS POLLS
November 16, 2019 NO. 6 FOOTBALL CONTINUES HISTORIC SEASON WITH 31-7 WIN AT IDAHO
November 15, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 6 FOOTBALL AT IDAHO
November 12, 2019 NO. 6 FOOTBALL PLAYS FINAL REGULAR SEASON ROAD GAME AT IDAHO ON SATURDAY
November 11, 2019 MEDEIROS NAMED BIG SKY SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 11, 2019 FOOTBALL RETURNS TO SIXTH IN BOTH THE FCS COACHES AND MEDIA POLLS
November 7, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 8 FOOTBALL AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
November 6, 2019 KEVIN THOMSON NAMED TO WALTER PAYTON AWARD WATCH LIST
November 6, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Nov. 1-6
November 5, 2019 No. 8 FOOTBALL PLAYS AT NORTHERN ARIZONA ON SATURDAY
November 4, 2019 FOOTBALL RANKED EIGHTH IN THIS WEEK'S FCS MEDIA AND COACHES POLLS
November 2, 2019 No. 6 FOOTBALL FALLS AT HOME TO No. 3 WEBER STATE, 36-17
November 1, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 6 FOOTBALL VS. NO. 3 WEBER STATE
October 31, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 24-31
October 29, 2019 TOP 10 SHOWDOWN COMES TO HORNET STADIUM ON SATURDAY NIGHT
October 28, 2019 DOTSON NAMED BIG SKY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
October 25, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT CAL POLY
October 24, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 17-23
October 21, 2019 THOMSON, MEDEIROS NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
October 19, 2019 FOOTBALL THRILLS HOMECOMING CROWD WITH 49-22 WIN OVER NO. 5 MONTANA
October 18, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. MONTANA
October 17, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 9-16
October 16, 2019 FOOTBALL PREPARES FOR TOP 20 SHOWDOWN ON HOMECOMING
October 14, 2019 FOOTBALL CRACKS FCS TOP 25 IN MEDIA AND COACHES POLLS
October 14, 2019 KEVIN THOMSON NAMED BIG SKY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
October 12, 2019 FOOTBALL NEVER TRAILS IN 34-21 WIN OVER NO. 6 MONTANA STATE
October 11, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT MONTANA STATE
October 9, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 2-8
October 8, 2019 FOOTBALL ROLLS INTO #6 MONTANA STATE FOR SATURDAY SHOWDOWN
October 4, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. EASTERN WASHINGTON
October 2, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 25-OCT. 1
September 25, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 19-24
September 21, 2019 FOOTBALL TAKES FRESNO STATE TO THE LIMIT IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE GAME
September 20, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT FRESNO STATE
September 20, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 12-18
September 17, 2019 FOOTBALL HEADS SOUTH TO TAKE ON FRESNO STATE ON SATURDAY
September 16, 2019 DARIYN CHOATES NAMED ROOT SPORTS BIG SKY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
September 14, 2019 FOOTBALL BLANKS NORTHERN COLORADO, 50-0
September 13, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 4-11
September 13, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. NORTHERN COLORADO
September 10, 2019 FOOTBALL RETURNS HOME TO FACE NORTHERN COLORADO ON SATURDAY
September 7, 2019 FOOTBALL BATTLES ARIZONA STATE IN 19-7 LOSS
September 5, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT ARIZONA STATE
September 4, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 26-SEPT. 3
September 3, 2019 FOOTBALL TRAVELS TO ARIZONA STATE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT GAME
August 31, 2019 RECORDS FALL IN FOOTBALL'S SEASON OPENING 77-19 VICTORY
August 28, 2019 FIVE FACTS TO KNOW FOR FOOTBALL SEASON OPENER
August 27, 2019 FOOTBALL KICKS OFF SEASON ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT HORNET STADIUM
August 26, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 21-25
August 21, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: QUARTERBACKS
August 20, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: SPECIALISTS
August 20, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 13-20
August 19, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: RUNNING BACKS
August 17, 2019 DEFENSE STARTS STRONG, OFFENSE IGNITES IN SECOND SCRIMMAGE
August 16, 2019 SECOND SCRIMMAGE SET FOR SATURDAY PLUS TRAINING CAMP NOTEBOOK
August 14, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: DEFENSIVE BACKS
August 13, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: WIDE RECEIVERS
August 12, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: LINEBACKERS
August 10, 2019 OFFENSE AND DEFENSE BOTH HAVE BIG PLAYS IN OPENING SCRIMMAGE
August 8, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: OFFENSIVE LINE/TIGHT ENDS
August 7, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: DEFENSIVE LINE
July 30, 2019 FOOTBALL OPENS PRESEASON CAMP ON FRIDAY, AUG. 2
July 15, 2019 ELIJAH DOTSON NAMED PRESEASON ALL-BIG SKY
July 15, 2019 PRESEASON FOOTBALL POLLS REVEALED AT BIG SKY KICKOFF