THOMSON, DOTSON NAMED TO HERO SPORTS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kevin Thomson and Elijah Dotson were each named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America teams, it was announced today. Thomson was one of two first team quarterbacks while Dotson was selected to the second team as an all-purpose player.



The honor is the latest for Thomson who has also been named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and one of four finalists for the Walter Payton Award this offseason. The junior had 3,835 yards of total offense in 12 games for an average of 319.6 yards which ranks fifth in the FCS. He accounted for 39 total touchdowns with 27 passing and 12 rushing and his 19.7 points responsible for per game ranked second in the league and fifth nationally. He threw for over 300 yards in six games and rushed for 100 yards in a pair of contests. He wrapped up the regular season by doing both against UC Davis with a 300 passing yards and 116 rushing yards to mark just the second time a player has had 300/100 in school history. The Auburn, Wash., native had five games where he accounted for at least five touchdowns rushing and passing and his 12 rushing scores were the the most by a Hornet quarterback in a season.



Dotson led the team with 742 rushing yards and also had a team high 70 receptions for 702 yards to give him 1,445 all-purpose yards. The junior finished with 11 total touchdowns during the season with seven rushing and five receiving scores. He averaged 4.9 rushing yards per attempt and had three games with 100 rushing yards. The Sacramento native broke out this year as a receiver in the team's new offense. He became the first Sacramento State running back to have 100 receiving yards in a game as he had 158 against Northern Colorado. Dotson caught at least two passes in all 13 games and had four or more receptions in 11 of the team's 12 regular season contests.



The HERO Sports All-America team is the first of numerous All-America announcements during the week. Since moving to Div. I-AA/FCS in 1994, 21 Sacramento State players have now earned All-America honors.



Sacramento State Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans

1998 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AFCA; 2nd Team - STATS, AP); Ryland Wickman (3rd Team, AP)

1999 - Charles Roberts, RB (1st Team - AP, STATS); Jon Osterhout, OL (1st Team - STATS; 2nd Team - AP); Chris Kelly, TE (2nd Team - Teamlink)

2000 - Anthony Daisley, LB (3rd Team - AP)

2001 - Terence Wagner, OL (HM - Football Gazette)

2002 - Fred Amey, WR (HM - Football Gazette)

2004 - Fred Amey, WR (1st Team - AFCA); Ramon Payne (HM - Football Gazette)

2005 - Matt Logue, LB (HM - Football Gazette)

2006 - Brent Webber, DB (3rd Team - Football Gazette); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - Football Gazette)

2007 - Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS); Mike Brannon, DL (HM - STATS)

2008 - Tony Washington, WR (3rd Team, STATS); Cyrus Mulitalo, LB (HM - STATS)

2009 - Christian Clark, DL (2nd Team, STATS)

2010 - Zack Nash, DL (2nd Team, AP, STATS)

2011 - Zack Nash, DL (1st Team, AFCA, AP, Walter Camp; 2nd Team - Phil Steele)

2013 - Todd Davis, LB (2nd Team - STATS); Justin Weldon, P (3rd Team, AP)

2014 - DeAndre Carter, WR (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp; FCS ADA; 2nd Team - AP)

2015 - Darnell Sankey, LB (1st Team - STATS, Walter Camp, AFCA; 2nd Team - AP)

2017 - Ben Sorensen, DL (3rd Team - AP)

2019 - Kevin Thomson, QB (1st Team - HERO Sports); Elijah Dotson, RB (2nd Team - HERO Sports)



Other FCS All-America announcements coming out later this week:

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — HERO Sports Freshman AA teams

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — HERO Sports Sophomore AA Teams

Wednesday, Dec. 18 — FCS ADA

Thursday, Dec. 19 — STATS FCS All-America Team

Friday, Dec. 20 — AFCA

TBD — Walter Camp

TBD— Phil Steele