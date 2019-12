THOMSON NAMED TOP FOUR FINALIST FOR THE WALTER PAYTON AWARD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson was named a finalist for the 2019 STATS Walter Payton Award, it was announced today. The award is annually given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.



The junior will be joined at the awards ceremony in Frisco, Texas, by Northern Arizona senior quarterback Case Cookus, Monmouth junior running back Pete Guerriero and North Dakota State redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance. The four were the top vote getters among the 26 candidates on the ballot.



The Payton, named for the legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and presented since 1987, will be handed out at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas - on the eve of the national championship game. Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and last year's recipient, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.



Thomson was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year after guiding the team to a share of its first Big Sky title and FCS playoff appearance. He ranks fifth nationally with 319.6 yards per game and accounted for 39 touchdowns (27 passing, 12 rushing) in his 12 games.



The Auburn, Wash., native finished the year completing 265 of 450 pass attempts for 3,216 yards. He became just the second Hornet quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season while his touchdown tosses are tied for the second most in program history. Thomson was also the second leading rusher on the team with 619 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. His 12 rushing touchdowns set the school record by a quarterback and were tied for the seventh most in a single-season by any player.



A national panel of 156 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries voted on the Payton Award following the regular season. Voters selected a Top 5 on their ballot.



The 2019 Walter Payton Award results for fifth through 26th place:



5. Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington: 19-16-14-8-7-224

6. Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State: 7-15-10-11-6-153

7. Jah-Maine Martin, RB, North Carolina A&T: 4-13-7-9-13-124

8. Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth: 3-9-8-10-9-104

9. Daniel Smith, QB, Villanova: 4-4-12-7-10-96

10. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State: 2-5-9-11-7-86

11. Reid Sinnett, QB, San Diego: 4-4-7-6-2-71

12. Bailey Zappe, QB, Houston Baptist: 2-2-4-9-5-53

13. Tom Flacco, QB, Towson: 2-5-3-4-2-49

14. Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State: 1-2-4-7-5-44

15. Breylin Smith, QB, Central Arkansas: 1-2-4-4-7-40

16. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton: 0-1-3-7-9-36

17.(tie) Alex Ramsey, RB, VMI: 1-2-0-4-6-27

17.(tie) Aaron Winchester, QB, Central Connecticut State: 1-1-3-2-5-27

19. Kurt Rawlings, QB, Yale: 0-4-0-2-3-23

20. Zerrick Cooper, QB, Jacksonville State: 1-2-1-2-2-22

21. Ryan Stanley, QB, Florida A&M: 0-3-2-0-2-20

22. Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island: 1-1-1-0-5-17

23. Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State: 1-1-1-1-1-15

24. Jordan Bentley, RB, Alabama A&M: 0-0-2-1-4-12

25. Domenic Cozier, RB, Holy Cross: 1-0-1-1-1-11

26. Julius Chestnut, RB, Sacred Heart: 0-0-0-1-3-5



A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote four points, a third-place vote three points, a fourth-place vote two points and a fifth-place vote one point.