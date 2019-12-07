Text-Only Site

LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY

LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY

Game Leaders

#4 Sacramento State
Pa: Kevin Thomson - 306
Ru: Kevin Thomson - 87
Rec: Parker Clayton - 73
#18 Austin Peay
Pa: CRAIG, JaVaughn - 204
Ru: CRAIG, JaVaughn - 164
Rec: WILSON, DeAngel - 132

Team Stats

#18 Austin Peay
#4 Sacramento State

Passing Yards

206
306

Rushing Yards

293
99

Turnovers

1
0

Time of Poss.

38:15
21:45
full stats
Posted: Dec 07, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The magical season for the Sacramento State football team came to a close with a 42-28 defeat against Austin Peay in the second round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs on Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets ended the year with a 9-4 overall record. Austin Peay moved to 11-3 and will advance to play at Montana State in the quarterfinals next Friday in Bozeman, Mont.

Austin Peay quarterback JaVaughn Craig led the Govs in both passing and rushing yards and accounted for 368 yards of total offense. APSU jumped out to a quick start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. DeAngelo Wilson hauled in a 15-yard pass for the first score and Baniko Harley added the next two. The first on a 3-yard reception and the latter with a 45-yard rush on 4th-and-2. After taking a 14-0 lead, Austin Peay used an onside kick to set up their third touchdown and keep the Hornets off the field. The Governors ended up holding the ball for 11:34 of the first 15 minutes of the period and ran 22 plays compared to five from Sacramento State.

"We knew coming in that they were a talented team that was well coached," Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said. "They played better than us in all three phases. We dug ourself a pretty big hole with some not smart stuff and they are a good team and took advantage of that. I never felt like the game was over and liked that we battled back. I'm disappointed that we didn't play our best."

That score held until halftime as Sacramento State was shut out in the first half for just the second time this year. Sacramento State's best chance to score came midway through the second quarter. Marcus Bruce sparked the drive with his second interception of the season and the team was able to drive inside the red zone before being stopped on fourth down at the APSU 13-yard line.

The Hornets took the opening kickoff and, once again, moved into the red zone but missed a 24-yard field goal. The Governors immediately answered with a 6-play, 80-yard drive which was capped by a 1-yard rush from Kentell Williams.

The teams then alternated touchdowns over the next five scores. Kevin Thomson put Sacramento State on the board with a 1-yard rush with 7:26 left in the half. Craig matched the score with a 18-yard run in which he worked his way free from several sack attempts and then rushed up the middle. Thomson capped the third quarter scoring with his second rushing touchdown of the game. Following a pass interference call against the defense, the Hornets had the ball placed at the 2-yard line and Thomson slithered up the middle to the end zone. The score was his 12th rushing touchdown of the year which set the school record by a quarterback.

Austin Peay started the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 51-yard drive which ended with a 2-yard rush from Harley for his third touchdown of the game. Less than three minutes later, Thomson connected with Isaiah Bailey for a 20-yard touchdown pass at the right front corner of the end zone. The score was the second of the season for Bailey and the 26th passing score for Thomson. Bailey added a second touchdown on a 5-yard pass to complete the scoring with 3:59 remaining.

Like Craig, Thomson finished as Sacramento State's leading rusher and passer. The junior had 306 passing yards to put him over 300 yards for the second consecutive game. He also rushed for 87 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Parker Clayton and Isaiah Gable each had four receptions to lead the team. Clayton had the 73 yards while Bailey finished with 59 yards on three grabs.

The Hornets finished with 405 yards of total offense while Austin Peay had 499. The Govs limited Sacramento State to just 99 rushing yards on only 19 attempts. APSU compiled 293 yards on the ground and added 206 passing. Craig completed 18-of-28 passes for 204 yards and had two touchdowns with an interception. He also rushed 12 times for 164 yards and a score. DeAngelo Wilson led all players in the game with eight catches for 132 receiving yards.

Marcus Bruce ended his Hornet career with 10 total tackles, including a TFL and added a interception. Bruce finished his career with 210 tackles which ties him for 15th in Sacramento State history. Allen Perryman, Marcus Hawkins, Jeremy Harris and Caelan Barnes each had nine tackles in the game.

NOTES: Sacramento State played the game without starting wide receiver Pierre Williams and left guard Nick Bianco…the game marked the first time this season that the team did not use the same starting five on the offensive line…the Hornets scored 464 points during the season to set the Sacramento State single-season record…the previous mark of 458 was set in 2017…the Hornets also set the school record for single-season pass attempts (524) and passing yards (3,832)…Marcus Hawkins had a sack in the game to give the team 43 on the year which tied the program's Div. I-era record.

Related Photos

Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 1
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 2
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 3
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 4
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 5
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 6
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 7
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 8
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 9
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 10
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 11
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 12
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 13
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 14
Photo for LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY image 15
MARTIN, THOMSON AND OBINNA ADD TO FOOTBALL'S ALL-AMERICA AWARD WINNERS
December 17, 2019 MARTIN, THOMSON AND OBINNA ADD TO FOOTBALL'S ALL-AMERICA AWARD WINNERS
THOMSON, DOTSON NAMED TO HERO SPORTS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAMS
December 16, 2019 THOMSON, DOTSON NAMED TO HERO SPORTS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAMS
TROY TAYLOR WINS STATS EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD
December 12, 2019 TROY TAYLOR WINS STATS EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD
THOMSON NAMED TOP FOUR FINALIST FOR THE WALTER PAYTON AWARD
December 9, 2019 THOMSON NAMED TOP FOUR FINALIST FOR THE WALTER PAYTON AWARD
LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY
December 7, 2019 LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AS FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF LOSS TO AUSTIN PEAY
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. AUSTIN PEAY IN THE FCS PLAYOFFS
December 6, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. AUSTIN PEAY IN THE FCS PLAYOFFS
FOOTBALL HOSTS AUSTIN PEAY IN SECOND ROUND OF FCS PLAYOFFS ON SATURDAY
December 2, 2019 FOOTBALL HOSTS AUSTIN PEAY IN SECOND ROUND OF FCS PLAYOFFS ON SATURDAY
TROY TAYLOR NAMED BIG SKY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
November 27, 2019 TROY TAYLOR NAMED BIG SKY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
FOOTBALL PLACES 15 ON ALL-BIG SKY TEAMS; THOMSON NAMED OFFENSIVE MVP
November 26, 2019 FOOTBALL PLACES 15 ON ALL-BIG SKY TEAMS; THOMSON NAMED OFFENSIVE MVP
FOOTBALL SEEDED FOURTH IN FCS PLAYOFFS; WILL HOST SECOND ROUND GAME ON DEC. 7
November 24, 2019 FOOTBALL SEEDED FOURTH IN FCS PLAYOFFS; WILL HOST SECOND ROUND GAME ON DEC. 7
CHAMPS! NO. 4 FOOTBALL WINS 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC AND CLAIMS FIRST BIG SKY TITLE
November 23, 2019 CHAMPS! NO. 4 FOOTBALL WINS 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC AND CLAIMS FIRST BIG SKY TITLE
FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 4 FOOTBALL IN THE 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC
November 22, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 4 FOOTBALL IN THE 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC
NO. 4 FOOTBALL READIES FOR 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC
November 19, 2019 NO. 4 FOOTBALL READIES FOR 66TH CAUSEWAY CLASSIC
FCS PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION
November 18, 2019 FCS PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION
FOOTBALL HITS NEW HIGH, RANKED FOURTH IN BOTH FCS POLLS
November 18, 2019 FOOTBALL HITS NEW HIGH, RANKED FOURTH IN BOTH FCS POLLS
NO. 6 FOOTBALL CONTINUES HISTORIC SEASON WITH 31-7 WIN AT IDAHO
November 16, 2019 NO. 6 FOOTBALL CONTINUES HISTORIC SEASON WITH 31-7 WIN AT IDAHO
FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 6 FOOTBALL AT IDAHO
November 15, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 6 FOOTBALL AT IDAHO
NO. 6 FOOTBALL PLAYS FINAL REGULAR SEASON ROAD GAME AT IDAHO ON SATURDAY
November 12, 2019 NO. 6 FOOTBALL PLAYS FINAL REGULAR SEASON ROAD GAME AT IDAHO ON SATURDAY
MEDEIROS NAMED BIG SKY SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 11, 2019 MEDEIROS NAMED BIG SKY SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
FOOTBALL RETURNS TO SIXTH IN BOTH THE FCS COACHES AND MEDIA POLLS
November 11, 2019 FOOTBALL RETURNS TO SIXTH IN BOTH THE FCS COACHES AND MEDIA POLLS
FOOTBALL STUNS NORTHERN ARIZONA WITH LATE COMEBACK, WINS ON THE ROAD 38-34
November 9, 2019 FOOTBALL STUNS NORTHERN ARIZONA WITH LATE COMEBACK, WINS ON THE ROAD 38-34
FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 8 FOOTBALL AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
November 7, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 8 FOOTBALL AT NORTHERN ARIZONA
KEVIN THOMSON NAMED TO WALTER PAYTON AWARD WATCH LIST
November 6, 2019 KEVIN THOMSON NAMED TO WALTER PAYTON AWARD WATCH LIST
HORNETS IN THE PROS: Nov. 1-6
November 6, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Nov. 1-6
No. 8 FOOTBALL PLAYS AT NORTHERN ARIZONA ON SATURDAY
November 5, 2019 No. 8 FOOTBALL PLAYS AT NORTHERN ARIZONA ON SATURDAY
FOOTBALL RANKED EIGHTH IN THIS WEEK'S FCS MEDIA AND COACHES POLLS
November 4, 2019 FOOTBALL RANKED EIGHTH IN THIS WEEK'S FCS MEDIA AND COACHES POLLS
No. 6 FOOTBALL FALLS AT HOME TO No. 3 WEBER STATE, 36-17
November 2, 2019 No. 6 FOOTBALL FALLS AT HOME TO No. 3 WEBER STATE, 36-17
FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 6 FOOTBALL VS. NO. 3 WEBER STATE
November 1, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR NO. 6 FOOTBALL VS. NO. 3 WEBER STATE
HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 24-31
October 31, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 24-31
TOP 10 SHOWDOWN COMES TO HORNET STADIUM ON SATURDAY NIGHT
October 29, 2019 TOP 10 SHOWDOWN COMES TO HORNET STADIUM ON SATURDAY NIGHT
FOOTBALL JUMPS TO SIXTH IN BOTH POLLS FOR HIGHEST FCS RANKING IN SCHOOL HISTORY
October 28, 2019 FOOTBALL JUMPS TO SIXTH IN BOTH POLLS FOR HIGHEST FCS RANKING IN SCHOOL HISTORY
DOTSON NAMED BIG SKY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
October 28, 2019 DOTSON NAMED BIG SKY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
No. 7 FOOTBALL RELIES ON GROUND GAME AND STOPS RUSH IN 38-14 WIN AT CAL POLY
October 26, 2019 No. 7 FOOTBALL RELIES ON GROUND GAME AND STOPS RUSH IN 38-14 WIN AT CAL POLY
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT CAL POLY
October 25, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT CAL POLY
HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 17-23
October 24, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 17-23
No. 7 FOOTBALL PUTS ITS THREE-GAME WIN STREAK ON THE LINE AT CAL POLY ON SATURDAY
October 22, 2019 No. 7 FOOTBALL PUTS ITS THREE-GAME WIN STREAK ON THE LINE AT CAL POLY ON SATURDAY
FOOTBALL RISES TO SEVENTH IN THE STATS MEDIA POLL, EIGHTH IN THE AFCA COACHES POLL
October 21, 2019 FOOTBALL RISES TO SEVENTH IN THE STATS MEDIA POLL, EIGHTH IN THE AFCA COACHES POLL
THOMSON, MEDEIROS NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
October 21, 2019 THOMSON, MEDEIROS NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
FOOTBALL THRILLS HOMECOMING CROWD WITH 49-22 WIN OVER NO. 5 MONTANA
October 19, 2019 FOOTBALL THRILLS HOMECOMING CROWD WITH 49-22 WIN OVER NO. 5 MONTANA
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. MONTANA
October 18, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. MONTANA
HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 9-16
October 17, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 9-16
FOOTBALL PREPARES FOR TOP 20 SHOWDOWN ON HOMECOMING
October 16, 2019 FOOTBALL PREPARES FOR TOP 20 SHOWDOWN ON HOMECOMING
FOOTBALL CRACKS FCS TOP 25 IN MEDIA AND COACHES POLLS
October 14, 2019 FOOTBALL CRACKS FCS TOP 25 IN MEDIA AND COACHES POLLS
KEVIN THOMSON NAMED BIG SKY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
October 14, 2019 KEVIN THOMSON NAMED BIG SKY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
FOOTBALL NEVER TRAILS IN 34-21 WIN OVER NO. 6 MONTANA STATE
October 12, 2019 FOOTBALL NEVER TRAILS IN 34-21 WIN OVER NO. 6 MONTANA STATE
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT MONTANA STATE
October 11, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT MONTANA STATE
HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 2-8
October 9, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: Oct. 2-8
FOOTBALL ROLLS INTO #6 MONTANA STATE FOR SATURDAY SHOWDOWN
October 8, 2019 FOOTBALL ROLLS INTO #6 MONTANA STATE FOR SATURDAY SHOWDOWN
OFFENSE, DEFENSE LIGHT UP THE SCOREBOARD IN 48-27 WIN OVER NO. 22 EASTERN WASHINGTON
October 5, 2019 OFFENSE, DEFENSE LIGHT UP THE SCOREBOARD IN 48-27 WIN OVER NO. 22 EASTERN WASHINGTON
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. EASTERN WASHINGTON
October 4, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. EASTERN WASHINGTON
HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 25-OCT. 1
October 2, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 25-OCT. 1
FOOTBALL BACK HOME TO PLAY #22 EASTERN WASHINGTON IN BLACKOUT GAME
October 1, 2019 FOOTBALL BACK HOME TO PLAY #22 EASTERN WASHINGTON IN BLACKOUT GAME
HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 19-24
September 25, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 19-24
FOOTBALL TAKES FRESNO STATE TO THE LIMIT IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE GAME
September 21, 2019 FOOTBALL TAKES FRESNO STATE TO THE LIMIT IN FINAL NON-CONFERENCE GAME
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT FRESNO STATE
September 20, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT FRESNO STATE
HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 12-18
September 20, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 12-18
FOOTBALL HEADS SOUTH TO TAKE ON FRESNO STATE ON SATURDAY
September 17, 2019 FOOTBALL HEADS SOUTH TO TAKE ON FRESNO STATE ON SATURDAY
DARIYN CHOATES NAMED ROOT SPORTS BIG SKY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
September 16, 2019 DARIYN CHOATES NAMED ROOT SPORTS BIG SKY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
FOOTBALL BLANKS NORTHERN COLORADO, 50-0
September 14, 2019 FOOTBALL BLANKS NORTHERN COLORADO, 50-0
HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 4-11
September 13, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: SEPT. 4-11
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. NORTHERN COLORADO
September 13, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL VS. NORTHERN COLORADO
FOOTBALL RETURNS HOME TO FACE NORTHERN COLORADO ON SATURDAY
September 10, 2019 FOOTBALL RETURNS HOME TO FACE NORTHERN COLORADO ON SATURDAY
FOOTBALL BATTLES ARIZONA STATE IN 19-7 LOSS
September 7, 2019 FOOTBALL BATTLES ARIZONA STATE IN 19-7 LOSS
FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT ARIZONA STATE
September 5, 2019 FIVE FACTS FOR FOOTBALL AT ARIZONA STATE
HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 26-SEPT. 3
September 4, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 26-SEPT. 3
FOOTBALL TRAVELS TO ARIZONA STATE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT GAME
September 3, 2019 FOOTBALL TRAVELS TO ARIZONA STATE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT GAME
RECORDS FALL IN FOOTBALL'S SEASON OPENING 77-19 VICTORY
August 31, 2019 RECORDS FALL IN FOOTBALL'S SEASON OPENING 77-19 VICTORY
FIVE FACTS TO KNOW FOR FOOTBALL SEASON OPENER
August 28, 2019 FIVE FACTS TO KNOW FOR FOOTBALL SEASON OPENER
FOOTBALL KICKS OFF SEASON ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT HORNET STADIUM
August 27, 2019 FOOTBALL KICKS OFF SEASON ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT HORNET STADIUM
HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 21-25
August 26, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 21-25
SACRAMENTO STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL KICKOFF TO TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY
August 23, 2019 SACRAMENTO STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL KICKOFF TO TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY
POSITION PREVIEW: QUARTERBACKS
August 21, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: QUARTERBACKS
POSITION PREVIEW: SPECIALISTS
August 20, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: SPECIALISTS
HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 13-20
August 20, 2019 HORNETS IN THE PROS: AUG. 13-20
POSITION PREVIEW: RUNNING BACKS
August 19, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: RUNNING BACKS
DEFENSE STARTS STRONG, OFFENSE IGNITES IN SECOND SCRIMMAGE
August 17, 2019 DEFENSE STARTS STRONG, OFFENSE IGNITES IN SECOND SCRIMMAGE
SECOND SCRIMMAGE SET FOR SATURDAY PLUS TRAINING CAMP NOTEBOOK
August 16, 2019 SECOND SCRIMMAGE SET FOR SATURDAY PLUS TRAINING CAMP NOTEBOOK
POSITION PREVIEW: DEFENSIVE BACKS
August 14, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: DEFENSIVE BACKS
POSITION PREVIEW: WIDE RECEIVERS
August 13, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: WIDE RECEIVERS
POSITION PREVIEW: LINEBACKERS
August 12, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: LINEBACKERS
FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: FIRST SCRIMMAGE SET FOR SATURDAY; PRESEASON HONORS AND TV
August 10, 2019 FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: FIRST SCRIMMAGE SET FOR SATURDAY; PRESEASON HONORS AND TV
OFFENSE AND DEFENSE BOTH HAVE BIG PLAYS IN OPENING SCRIMMAGE
August 10, 2019 OFFENSE AND DEFENSE BOTH HAVE BIG PLAYS IN OPENING SCRIMMAGE
POSITION PREVIEW: OFFENSIVE LINE/TIGHT ENDS
August 8, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: OFFENSIVE LINE/TIGHT ENDS
POSITION PREVIEW: DEFENSIVE LINE
August 7, 2019 POSITION PREVIEW: DEFENSIVE LINE
FOOTBALL OPENS PRESEASON CAMP ON FRIDAY, AUG. 2
July 30, 2019 FOOTBALL OPENS PRESEASON CAMP ON FRIDAY, AUG. 2
ELIJAH DOTSON NAMED PRESEASON ALL-BIG SKY
July 15, 2019 ELIJAH DOTSON NAMED PRESEASON ALL-BIG SKY
PRESEASON FOOTBALL POLLS REVEALED AT BIG SKY KICKOFF
July 15, 2019 PRESEASON FOOTBALL POLLS REVEALED AT BIG SKY KICKOFF
WATCH TAYLOR, THOMSON AND BARNES LIVE FROM BIG SKY KICKOFF
July 13, 2019 WATCH TAYLOR, THOMSON AND BARNES LIVE FROM BIG SKY KICKOFF
DOTSON NAMED TO HERO SPORTS FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM
June 6, 2019 DOTSON NAMED TO HERO SPORTS FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM