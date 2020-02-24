BRAHMS NAMED WAC'S PITCHER OF THE WEEK AFTER RECORD-SETTING PERFORMANCE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State baseball's Parker Brahms was named the Western Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. Brahms became Sacramento State's all-time strikeout leader this past Friday at John Smith Field.

Brahms took the mound Friday night against Milwaukee and tossed six scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. The right-hander scattered five hits, walked none, and struck out 10.

With the 10 strikeouts, Brahms became Sacramento State's all-time strikeout leader with 280 career strikeouts.

Brahms passed two on Friday night on his way to the top of the list, both Mike Eby (274) and Erik Bennett (277).

For the season, Brahms is 2-0 with an 0.77 ERA (1 ER, 11.2 IP). He has struck out 17 and has not issued a walk yet this year. Brahms leads the WAC in both total strikeouts (17) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.1) and ranks among the league's leaders in wins (two, T-1st), WHIP (0.69, third), and ERA (0.77, fourth).

Brahms is expected to take the mound again this Friday when Sacramento State hosts Santa Clara for a four-game set at John Smith Field. The series begins Thursday night at 5 p.m. PT and the weekend's full schedule can be found online at HornetSports.com.