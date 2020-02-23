BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State completed the four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday, coming from behind to win, 3-2.

Sacramento State improves to 5-2 overall after the series sweep while Milwaukee drops to 1-7 on the season.

The Hornets took advantage of costly Milwaukee mistakes, especially late in the game, to help fuel their come-from-behind victory.

Trailing 2-1 at the time, Dawsen Bacho opened the bottom of the seventh with a base hit up the middle and was followed by an infield single by Martin Vincelli-Simard.

After a pitching change and back-to-back strikeouts, Keith Torres drew a pinch-hit walk to load the bases before pinch-hitter Nick Iwasa drew another walk to force home Bacho and tie the game at two.

With the bases still loaded, Chris Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, forcing home Vincelli-Simard and giving the Hornets the 3-2 lead.

Bacho's seventh-inning hit was one of two on the afternoon as the junior catcher finished 2-for-2 with a run scored. Bacho also walked and was hit by a pitch, reaching base in all four of his appearances Sunday.

Sacramento State's first run of the game came in a loud way when freshman Jorge Bojorquez hit his first career home run, a solo shot to left field.

That first career HR feelin' �� pic.twitter.com/RK2GsB9V9R — Sac State Baseball (@SacStBaseball) February 23, 2020

The fifth-inning blast made it a 1-1 game and broke up a no-hitter at the time for Milwaukee's starter, Nick Winter.

On the mound Sunday, reliever Stone Churby picked up his first win of the year with an impressive three-inning outing. Churby allowed just one hit over three shutout innings while striking out six. He struck out the side in order in the ninth to close out the win for the Hornets.

Sacramento State will take a break until Thursday, when they open another four-game set at John Smith Field, this time against the Santa Clara Broncos. The action starts Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. PT.

