Text-Only Site

BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE

BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE

Batting

Milwaukee
2B: NOGALSKI, Zach 2
3B: none
HR: BUBAN, Mitchell
Sacramento State
2B: none
3B: none
HR: Jorge Bojorquez
full stats
Posted: Feb 23, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State completed the four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday, coming from behind to win, 3-2.

Sacramento State improves to 5-2 overall after the series sweep while Milwaukee drops to 1-7 on the season.

The Hornets took advantage of costly Milwaukee mistakes, especially late in the game, to help fuel their come-from-behind victory.

Trailing 2-1 at the time, Dawsen Bacho opened the bottom of the seventh with a base hit up the middle and was followed by an infield single by Martin Vincelli-Simard.

After a pitching change and back-to-back strikeouts, Keith Torres drew a pinch-hit walk to load the bases before pinch-hitter Nick Iwasa drew another walk to force home Bacho and tie the game at two.

With the bases still loaded, Chris Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, forcing home Vincelli-Simard and giving the Hornets the 3-2 lead.

Bacho's seventh-inning hit was one of two on the afternoon as the junior catcher finished 2-for-2 with a run scored. Bacho also walked and was hit by a pitch, reaching base in all four of his appearances Sunday.

Sacramento State's first run of the game came in a loud way when freshman Jorge Bojorquez hit his first career home run, a solo shot to left field.

The fifth-inning blast made it a 1-1 game and broke up a no-hitter at the time for Milwaukee's starter, Nick Winter.

On the mound Sunday, reliever Stone Churby picked up his first win of the year with an impressive three-inning outing. Churby allowed just one hit over three shutout innings while striking out six. He struck out the side in order in the ninth to close out the win for the Hornets.

Sacramento State will take a break until Thursday, when they open another four-game set at John Smith Field, this time against the Santa Clara Broncos. The action starts Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. PT.

More details on the upcoming series – and all future Hornets baseball games – can be found online at HornetSports.com. Fans can also keep up with the Hornets on the Hornet Sports Experience app.

Related Photos

Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 1
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 2
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 3
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 4
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 5
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 6
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 7
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 8
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 9
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 10
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 11
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 12
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 13
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 14
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 15
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 16
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 17
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 18
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 19
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 20
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 21
Photo for BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE image 22
BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE
February 23, 2020 BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP WITH 3-2 COMEBACK WIN SUNDAY AGAINST MILWAUKEE
BASEBALL ROLLS TO 8-1 WIN SATURDAY OVER MILWAUKEE
February 22, 2020 BASEBALL ROLLS TO 8-1 WIN SATURDAY OVER MILWAUKEE
PARKER BRAHMS BECOMES ALL-TIME STRIKEOUT LEADER; BASEBALL SHUTS OUT MILWAUKEE, 4-0
February 21, 2020 PARKER BRAHMS BECOMES ALL-TIME STRIKEOUT LEADER; BASEBALL SHUTS OUT MILWAUKEE, 4-0
BASEBALL TAKES SERIES OPENER FROM MILWAUKEE, 9-3
February 20, 2020 BASEBALL TAKES SERIES OPENER FROM MILWAUKEE, 9-3
BASEBALL CONTINUES SEASON-OPENING HOMESTAND WITH FOUR-GAME SET VS. MILWAUKEE
February 19, 2020 BASEBALL CONTINUES SEASON-OPENING HOMESTAND WITH FOUR-GAME SET VS. MILWAUKEE
BASEBALL DROPS RUBBER MATCH, 4-2, TO UC SANTA BARBARA
February 16, 2020 BASEBALL DROPS RUBBER MATCH, 4-2, TO UC SANTA BARBARA
EXTRA-INNING AFFAIR GOES UC SANTA BARBARA’S WAY AS BASEBALL FALLS, 1-0, IN 11 INNINGS
February 15, 2020 EXTRA-INNING AFFAIR GOES UC SANTA BARBARA’S WAY AS BASEBALL FALLS, 1-0, IN 11 INNINGS
BASEBALL WINS SEASON OPENER, 6-1, OVER UC SANTA BARBARA
February 14, 2020 BASEBALL WINS SEASON OPENER, 6-1, OVER UC SANTA BARBARA
BASEBALL OPENS 2020 SEASON FRIDAY AT JOHN SMITH FIELD AGAINST UC SANTA BARBARA
February 13, 2020 BASEBALL OPENS 2020 SEASON FRIDAY AT JOHN SMITH FIELD AGAINST UC SANTA BARBARA
SMITH AND RANDALL NAMED PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE, BASEBALL PICKED SECOND IN WAC
February 4, 2020 SMITH AND RANDALL NAMED PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE, BASEBALL PICKED SECOND IN WAC
SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW
February 3, 2020 SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW
BASEBALL’S RANDALL, BRAHMS, RANKED AMONG NATION'S BEST PITCHERS BY D1 BASEBALL
January 30, 2020 BASEBALL’S RANDALL, BRAHMS, RANKED AMONG NATION'S BEST PITCHERS BY D1 BASEBALL
HORNETS BASEBALL ANNOUNCES 2020 SCHEDULE, SEASON TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY
January 15, 2020 HORNETS BASEBALL ANNOUNCES 2020 SCHEDULE, SEASON TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY
A DECADE OF DIAMOND DINNERS: BASEBALL CELEBRATES 10TH ANNUAL DIAMOND DINNER ON FRIDAY, JAN. 17
November 14, 2019 A DECADE OF DIAMOND DINNERS: BASEBALL CELEBRATES 10TH ANNUAL DIAMOND DINNER ON FRIDAY, JAN. 17
BASEBALL TRAVELS NORTH THIS WEEKEND TO FACE OREGON STATE, OREGON IN FALL COMPETITION
October 1, 2019 BASEBALL TRAVELS NORTH THIS WEEKEND TO FACE OREGON STATE, OREGON IN FALL COMPETITION
BASEBALL CLOSES OUT CANADA TOURNAMENT SUNDAY AFTERNOON, PLUS FINAL PLAYER BLOG
August 19, 2019 BASEBALL CLOSES OUT CANADA TOURNAMENT SUNDAY AFTERNOON, PLUS FINAL PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL DEFEATS BRITISH COLUMBIA IN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL, PLUS DAY SEVEN PLAYER BLOG
August 18, 2019 BASEBALL DEFEATS BRITISH COLUMBIA IN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL, PLUS DAY SEVEN PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL ENJOYS OFF DAY AT WHISTLER BEFORE TOURNAMENT RESUMES TOMORROW, PLUS DAY SIX PLAYER BLOG
August 17, 2019 BASEBALL ENJOYS OFF DAY AT WHISTLER BEFORE TOURNAMENT RESUMES TOMORROW, PLUS DAY SIX PLAYER BLOG
TOURNAMENT CONTINUES IN VANCOUVER WITH GAME THREE, PLUS DAY FIVE PLAYER BLOG
August 16, 2019 TOURNAMENT CONTINUES IN VANCOUVER WITH GAME THREE, PLUS DAY FIVE PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL DEFEATS HOST UBC IN SECOND DAY OF TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY FOUR PLAYER BLOG
August 15, 2019 BASEBALL DEFEATS HOST UBC IN SECOND DAY OF TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY FOUR PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL OPENS TOURNAMENT AGAINST JAPAN'S KEIO UNIVERSITY, PLUS DAY THREE PLAYER BLOG
August 14, 2019 BASEBALL OPENS TOURNAMENT AGAINST JAPAN'S KEIO UNIVERSITY, PLUS DAY THREE PLAYER BLOG
PRACTICE IN VANCOUVER STARTS FOR BASEBALL, DAY TWO PLAYER BLOG
August 13, 2019 PRACTICE IN VANCOUVER STARTS FOR BASEBALL, DAY TWO PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL ARRIVES IN VANCOUVER FOR INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY 1 PLAYER BLOG
August 12, 2019 BASEBALL ARRIVES IN VANCOUVER FOR INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY 1 PLAYER BLOG
HORNETS BASEBALL TO PLAY IN HISTORIC INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT
July 30, 2019 HORNETS BASEBALL TO PLAY IN HISTORIC INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT