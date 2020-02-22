BASEBALL ROLLS TO 8-1 WIN SATURDAY OVER MILWAUKEE

Text-Only Site

Batting

Milwaukee
2B: NOGALSKI, Zach 2; OLEJNIK, Ty
3B: none
HR: none
Sacramento State
2B: Keith Torres; Ryan Walstad 2; Dawsen Bacho 2; Josh Walker
3B: none
HR: Matt Smith; Martin Vincelli-Simard
Posted: Feb 22, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State's Scott Randall threw seven innings of one-run ball and the Hornets collected a season-high 13 hits on Saturday to defeat the visiting Milwaukee Panthers, 8-1.

Sacramento State (4-2) handed the ball to junior Scott Randall for Saturday's matchup with Milwaukee (1-6) and let him do the rest. Randall threw seven innings on one-run ball, scattering just five hits and striking out six.

For the second time in as many starts, Randall did not walk a batter. The earned run he gave up in the seventh inning was his first this year, and caused his ERA to jump from zeros to a minuscule 0.69.  

Behind him, the Hornets defense made big plays when they had to, turning three double-plays on the afternoon to limit the numbers of Panthers on the base paths and shorten any would-be Milwaukee rallies.

Randall was followed by a scoreless inning from Travis Martizia and another shutout frame from Evan Gibbons. Martizia danced around some danger in the eighth, walking two and giving up a hit before getting an inning-ending double play to end the threat. Gibbons retired the side in order in the ninth.   

The trio of pitchers also had plenty of support from their offense on Saturday as Sacramento State opened up for eight runs on a season-high 13 hits, including eight for extra bases.

Matt Smith was one of four Hornets to finish with two hits on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with his second home run of the season, a double, and two RBIs. He homered in the in the third inning, a two-run shot, to put the Hornets ahead, 3-0, at the time.

Ryan Walstad was also 2-for-3, doubling twice, scoring a run, and driving in two. Dawsen Bacho doubled twice, as well, and scored a team-high two runs. Keith Torres (2-for-3, R, RBI) was the fourth Hornet with two hits on Saturday.

Martin Vincelli-Simard hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to lead off the seventh inning. He knocked in a second run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

In total, the Hornets scored eight runs on 13 hits. They put runners in scoring position in nearly every inning and spread their scoring out across five different innings.

Sacramento State will have a shot at the series sweep when the two teams face off for the final time tomorrow morning at John Smith Field at 11 a.m. PT. Sacramento State will turn to sophomore right-hander Travis Adams (0-1, 3.60) to face the Panthers' left-hander Nick Winter (0-1, 7.94).  

More details on tomorrow's game – and all upcoming Hornets baseball games – can be found online at HornetSports.com. Fans can also keep up with the Hornets on the Hornet Sports Experience app.

