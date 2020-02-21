PARKER BRAHMS BECOMES ALL-TIME STRIKEOUT LEADER; BASEBALL SHUTS OUT MILWAUKEE, 4-0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Parker Brahms struck out 10 Friday night, becoming Sacramento State's new all-time strikeout leader as the Hornets beat the Milwaukee Panthers, 4-0.

Making his second start of the season, Brahms entered Friday night's game for Sacramento State (3-2) with 270 career strikeouts, good for third on the program's all-time list and seven back of strikeout leader Erik Bennett (277). He left Friday's game against Milwaukee (1-5) with 280 career strikeouts, most ever by a Hornets pitcher.

"This whole week I had teammates reminding me I was seven away from tying the record," Brahms said after the game. "But you try to just flush that, I didn't want to think about that and to just go out there and compete tonight."

In total, Brahms struck out 10 over six shutout innings. He scattered five hits and did not walk a batter. The right-hander threw 89 pitches in the outing, 67 of them for strikes.

"The breaking ball was on tonight and we were able to work into their hitters. We just wanted to pound the zone today."

In a sign of what was to come, Brahms struck out the first batter he faced Friday night before adding two more in the second.

The right-hander faced his only real trouble in the third as Milwaukee put runners at second and third to start the frame, but with another strikeout and two foul outs, Brahms and the Hornets managed to escape unscathed.

Brahms climbed to 277, tying the record, with the final out of the fourth inning. He collected strikeout number 278 to start the fifth, passing the program's previous leader, Erik Bennett. He added two more, bringing his game total to 10 and his career total to 280.

Here it is, strikeout #278. pic.twitter.com/FS2EGI8qul — Sac State Baseball (@SacStBaseball) February 22, 2020

"He's been an integral part of our pitching staff going on four years now and it was really special to see him do that tonight," said head coach Reggie Christiansen.

Brahms' performance was backed by a strong all-around showing by the Hornets Friday night.

Out of the pen and in relief of Brahms, junior left-hander Brady Rodriguez picked up his first save of the season with three scoreless innings. Rodriguez retired the first seven batters he faced and allowed just one hit while striking out three.

Offensively, Sacramento State did enough to back their two pitchers, scoring four runs on five hits and taking advantage of Milwaukee mistakes.

Matt Smith gave Sacramento State its first run, smashing a solo home run off the parking structure in left field. The blast was the first of the year for Smith and the Hornets.

In case you hadn't heard, Matt Smith is good at baseball. pic.twitter.com/F4zWsyx5xV — Sac State Baseball (@SacStBaseball) February 22, 2020

Sacramento State added another in the inning as Chris Gonzalez came around to score after reaching on an error.

The Hornets added two more in the seventh, again in part thanks to a Milwaukee error, as well as a timely two-out RBI-single from Dawsen Bacho.

Milwaukee threatened in the third and again in the fourth, putting a runner on second with just one out, but never managed to push a runner home.

With the win, Sacramento State improves to 3-2 overall. The Hornets will have a chance to make it three straight wins tomorrow the two teams continue this series Saturday at 2 p.m. Scott Randall (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound against Milwaukee's right-handed Mike Edwards.

