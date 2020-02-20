BASEBALL TAKES SERIES OPENER FROM MILWAUKEE, 9-3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Ryan Walstad, Matt Smith, Dawsen Bacho and Trevor Doyle each had a pair of hits to lead Sacramento State to a 9-3 win over Milwaukee in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at John Smith Field.

The Hornets evened their record at 2-2 on the young season while the Panthers dropped to 1-4.

After allowing a run in the top of the first, Sacramento State took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the second to jump ahead, 5-1.

The Hornets had runners on base throughout the game and scored their first run when Steven Moretto was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Martin Vincelli-Simard followed with a two-run single to cap the first inning's scoring. In the second, Smith doubled in Keith Torres and Walstad came across on a wild pitch.

The early runs proved to be enough for four Hornet pitchers who scatted five hits over nine innings. Making his first collegiate start, freshman Carter Morris surrendered two runs (one earned) in four innings. Morris also struck out three while walking just one.

Jack Zalasky took over in the fifth and tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. The sophomore allowed just one hit and struck out four without a walk.

Freshman Eli Saul completed the game with a clean ninth inning, striking out one.

With the Hornets leading 5-1 in the fourth, Milwaukee struck for a run of their own in the top of the frame. Sacramento State responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Smith sacrifice fly and a Bacho RBI-single.

The Panthers scored their final run in the top of the fifth only to have the Hornets answer again with a sac fly from Hunter Dorraugh. Dorraugh, a freshman from Vacaville, made his first collegiate start as the designated hitter on Thursday.

The Hornets added an insurance run in the seventh with a bases-loaded walk from Walstad.

Sacramento State finished the game with 10 hits, a new single-game high on the young season. The Hornets also drew three walks and three hit by pitches. The team had at least one batter reach base in the first eight innings and had a runner in scoring position in six of those innings.

The two teams will continue the series on Friday night at 5 p.m. when Parker Brahms (1-0, 1.59 ERA) takes the mound against Nick Winter (0-1, 7.94).

