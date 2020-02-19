BASEBALL CONTINUES SEASON-OPENING HOMESTAND WITH FOUR-GAME SET VS. MILWAUKEE

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State continues its season-opening homestand with a four-game series against the Milwaukee Panthers starting Thursday at John Smith Field. The Hornets (1-2) and Panthers (1-3) will play one game a day starting Thursday through Sunday.

Sacramento State welcomes the Horizon League's Milwaukee Panthers to John Smith Field for a four-game series this weekend. The Hornets play Thursday, Feb. 20 - Sunday, Feb. 23.

vs. Milwaukee Panthers

John Smith Field // Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, Feb. 20 - Sunday, Feb. 23 // Times vary

On Deck...

vs. Santa Clara Broncos

John Smith Field // Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, Feb. 27 - Sunday, March 1 // Times vary

About Last Series

Sacramento State's opened the 2020 season with an exciting 6-1 win over the visiting UC Santa Barbara Gauchos last weekend, but ended up losing the series, 2-1, after dropping Saturday's contest, 1-0, in 11 innings and Sunday's finale, 4-2.

Hornets pitchers posted a spectacular 1.86 ERA to open the season while striking out 29 batters and walking just two in 29 innings. The offense got off to a slow start, hitting just .152 in three games against the Gauchos.

History with the Panthers

Sacramento State has limited history with the Milwaukee Panthers as the two teams have faced each other just twice. Those two meetings came back in the early part of the 2018 season when the Hornets hosted both Milwaukee and Gonzaga for a three-day, three-team series. Sacramento State got the better of the Panthers in both games, 4-0 and 3-2 (11 innings).

Brahms Counting K's

Senior right-hander Parker Brahms struck out seven batters in 5.2 innings of work in Friday's season opener, bringing his career total to 270 strikeouts. Brahms currently ranks third on the program's all-time strikeout list, just four back of the number two pitcher, Mike Ebby (274, 1993-95). Brahms recorded a career-high 113 strikeouts during his sophomore season, a number that ranks tied for third all-time in a single season.

Reached Base Streak

Senior Ryan Walstad reached base in each game last series, extending his reached-base streak to 28 games dating back to last season. The streak began on April 26 with a walk against New Mexico State.

No Free Passes

The Sacramento State pitching staff was excellent at limiting free bases over the weekend. The Hornets used 11 different pitchers in the series and they combined to allow just two walks in 29.0 innings of work. No pitcher allowed more than one walk.

National Leaders

After the season's first three games, Sacramento State finds itself the national leader in two different categories: Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio and Walks Allowed per Nine Innings.

The Hornets struck out 29 batters while walking just two in 29.0 innings, good for a 14.50 K:BB ratio. Those two walks equate to just 0.62 Walks per Nine.

ERA Breakdown

Sacramento State finished last weekend with a 1.86 ERA as a team. The weekend starters - RHP Parker Brahms, RHP Scott Randall, and RHP Travis Adams - combined for a 1.62 ERA (3 ER, 16.2 IP). The bullpen wasn't far behind, allowing just three earned runs in 12.1 innings of work, good for a 2.19 ERA.

No Runs From Randall

Entering his third full season with the Hornets, junior right-hander Scott Randall currently ranks eighth on the program's all-time ERA leaders list (min. 100 innings). Randall started the season ninth, but after last Saturday's six scoreless innings, lowered his career ERA to 2.89, eighth best in team history.

The Start of a Streak

Junior Keith Torres opened the year hitting safely in each of Sacramento State's first three games, giving him the team's longest active hitting streak. The junior shortstop is hitting .364 (4-11) and drew four walks for a team-leading .533 on-base percentage.

One-Run Contests

On Saturday, Sacramento State fell to UC Santa Barbara, 1-0, the team's first one-run game and loss of the year. Last season, the Hornets played in 20 one-run games, going 15-5 record in those contests. Two of those 20 wins came in the 2019 WAC Tournament. Sacramento State was 9-1 in one-run games at home, 4-4 on the road, and 2-0 at neutral sites.

Free Baseball

Saturday's 1-0 loss was also Sacramento State's first venture into extra innings this season. The Hornets played in five extra-inning games last season, finishing with a 4-1 record in those games.

Season Openers

Sacramento State's season-opening series loss to UC Santa Barbara last weekend was its first season-opening series loss in six seasons. The Hornets had won or split every season-opening series since the 2013 season, when they dropped two of three on the road at Texas to start the year.

