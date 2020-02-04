Text-Only Site

SMITH AND RANDALL NAMED PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE, BASEBALL PICKED SECOND IN WAC

Posted: Feb 04, 2020

DENVER – Senior outfielder Matt Smith and junior right-hander Scott Randall were named to the Western Athletic Conference preseason all-conference team, the league announced this morning. Sacramento State was picked second in the coaches poll.

Smith is coming off a strong season in which he was named to the WAC first team all-conference as well as the WAC all-tournament team. The Placerville native hit .311 with seven home runs, nine doubles, and 38 RBIs. He started 57 of the team's 65 games, posted a 1.000 fielding percentage, and led the Hornets in average, slugging percentage (.478), runs score (43), total bases (109), and more.

He was even better in WAC-only play, hitting .436 with 15 extra base hits in 25 games. Smith posted a .500 on-base percentage and was 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts.

Junior Scott Randall is Sacramento State's other preseason all-conference selection. The right-hander was a preseason pick prior to the 2019 season and closed out the year with a spot on the league's second team all-conference. In 17 games (15 starts), Randall posted an 8-2 record and a 2.59 ERA. He threw the team's only complete game, shutting out the Cal Baptist Lancers on the road on just 99 pitches. 

Randall led the team in ERA, win-loss percentage (.800), innings pitched (93.2), starts (15), and more in his second full season with the club.

With the selection of the pair, Sacramento State has now had two or more players selected to the WAC Preseason all-conference team in each of the last four seasons. The full 2020 WAC Preseason all-conference team is below.

In addition to releasing the preseason all-conference team, the WAC also announced the preseason coaches poll, in which Sacramento State was selected to finish second. The Hornets received 71 total points and four first place votes, most in the league.

Grand Canyon was picked to finish atop the conference, finishing with 73 points and two first place votes. After the Hornets, New Mexico State was picked third, finishing with 66 points (two first place votes). 

UT Rio Grande Valley received 55 points, also receiving two first place votes. 2020 is the first time since 2017 that four teams received a first place vote. The full 2020 WAC Preseason Coach's Ballot is below.

Hornet baseball returns to John Smith Field in just over a week when Sacramento State hosts the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos at John Smith Field on Friday, Feb 14. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available now and the full schedule can be found online at HornetSports.com.

2020 ALL-WAC BASEBALL
PRESEASON TEAM
Pos. Name, Yr. Team
C Conrado Diaz, Sr. UTRGV
1B Tristan Peterson, Sr. NM State
2B Nick Gonzales, Jr. NM State
3B Tyler Jorgensen, Sr. CSU Bakersfield
3B Mick Madsen, So. Utah Valley
SS Christian Sepulveda, Sr. UTRGV
OF Chad Castillo, So. Cal Baptist
OF Coleman Grubbs, Sr. UTRGV
OF Matt Smith, Sr. Sacramento State
UT/DH Kevin Jimenez, So. NM State
SP Kade Mechals, Sr. Grand Canyon
SP Pierson Ohl, So. Grand Canyon
SP Scott Randall, Jr. Sacramento State
RP Frankie Scalzo, Jr. Grand Canyon

 

2020 WAC BASEBALL
PRESEASON COACHES POLL
# Team (1st Place Votes)  Points  
1. Grand Canyon (2) 73 (2)
2. Sacramento State (4) 71 (4)
3. NM State (2) 66 (2)
T4. UT Rio Grande Valley (2) 55
T4. California Baptist 55
6. CSU Bakersfield 39
7. Seattle U 35
8. Utah Valley 29
9. Northern Colorado 18
10. Chicago State 9
