Text-Only Site

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW
Posted: Feb 03, 2020

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Monday, Feb. 3, 2019) – Single game tickets for all home Sacramento State softball and baseball games are on sale now. Softball's season and home opener is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 while baseball opens at home on Friday, Feb. 14.

Fans can purchase tickets to all baseball and softball home games online at HornetSports.com/tickets.

Tickets for softball's home opener against California Baptist on Friday can be purchased by clicking here. The Hornets open the year with a tournament at Shea Stadium from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9. In addition to the Hornets and Cal Baptist Lancers, the tournament also includes Boise State, UC Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Saint Mary's.

For a complete list with links to tickets for individual softball games, click here.

Tickets for baseball's home opener against UC Santa Barbara on Friday, Feb. 14 can be purchased by clicking here. Sacramento State enters 2020 looking to defend its WAC Tournament title and will start with the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, the same team the Hornets eliminated from the Regionals a year ago.

For a complete list with links to tickets for individual baseball games, fans can click here.

In addition to baseball single game tickets, full season ticket plans are also available for Hornet baseball. Details on season tickets, including purchasing options, are available by clicking here.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW
February 3, 2020 SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW
BASEBALL’S RANDALL, BRAHMS, RANKED AMONG NATION'S BEST PITCHERS BY D1 BASEBALL
January 30, 2020 BASEBALL’S RANDALL, BRAHMS, RANKED AMONG NATION'S BEST PITCHERS BY D1 BASEBALL
HORNETS BASEBALL ANNOUNCES 2020 SCHEDULE, SEASON TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY
January 15, 2020 HORNETS BASEBALL ANNOUNCES 2020 SCHEDULE, SEASON TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY
A DECADE OF DIAMOND DINNERS: BASEBALL CELEBRATES 10TH ANNUAL DIAMOND DINNER ON FRIDAY, JAN. 17
November 14, 2019 A DECADE OF DIAMOND DINNERS: BASEBALL CELEBRATES 10TH ANNUAL DIAMOND DINNER ON FRIDAY, JAN. 17
BASEBALL TRAVELS NORTH THIS WEEKEND TO FACE OREGON STATE, OREGON IN FALL COMPETITION
October 1, 2019 BASEBALL TRAVELS NORTH THIS WEEKEND TO FACE OREGON STATE, OREGON IN FALL COMPETITION
BASEBALL CLOSES OUT CANADA TOURNAMENT SUNDAY AFTERNOON, PLUS FINAL PLAYER BLOG
August 19, 2019 BASEBALL CLOSES OUT CANADA TOURNAMENT SUNDAY AFTERNOON, PLUS FINAL PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL DEFEATS BRITISH COLUMBIA IN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL, PLUS DAY SEVEN PLAYER BLOG
August 18, 2019 BASEBALL DEFEATS BRITISH COLUMBIA IN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL, PLUS DAY SEVEN PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL ENJOYS OFF DAY AT WHISTLER BEFORE TOURNAMENT RESUMES TOMORROW, PLUS DAY SIX PLAYER BLOG
August 17, 2019 BASEBALL ENJOYS OFF DAY AT WHISTLER BEFORE TOURNAMENT RESUMES TOMORROW, PLUS DAY SIX PLAYER BLOG
TOURNAMENT CONTINUES IN VANCOUVER WITH GAME THREE, PLUS DAY FIVE PLAYER BLOG
August 16, 2019 TOURNAMENT CONTINUES IN VANCOUVER WITH GAME THREE, PLUS DAY FIVE PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL DEFEATS HOST UBC IN SECOND DAY OF TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY FOUR PLAYER BLOG
August 15, 2019 BASEBALL DEFEATS HOST UBC IN SECOND DAY OF TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY FOUR PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL OPENS TOURNAMENT AGAINST JAPAN'S KEIO UNIVERSITY, PLUS DAY THREE PLAYER BLOG
August 14, 2019 BASEBALL OPENS TOURNAMENT AGAINST JAPAN'S KEIO UNIVERSITY, PLUS DAY THREE PLAYER BLOG
PRACTICE IN VANCOUVER STARTS FOR BASEBALL, DAY TWO PLAYER BLOG
August 13, 2019 PRACTICE IN VANCOUVER STARTS FOR BASEBALL, DAY TWO PLAYER BLOG
BASEBALL ARRIVES IN VANCOUVER FOR INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY 1 PLAYER BLOG
August 12, 2019 BASEBALL ARRIVES IN VANCOUVER FOR INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT, PLUS DAY 1 PLAYER BLOG
HORNETS BASEBALL TO PLAY IN HISTORIC INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT
July 30, 2019 HORNETS BASEBALL TO PLAY IN HISTORIC INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT