SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Monday, Feb. 3, 2019) – Single game tickets for all home Sacramento State softball and baseball games are on sale now. Softball's season and home opener is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 while baseball opens at home on Friday, Feb. 14.

Fans can purchase tickets to all baseball and softball home games online at HornetSports.com/tickets.

Tickets for softball's home opener against California Baptist on Friday can be purchased by clicking here. The Hornets open the year with a tournament at Shea Stadium from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9. In addition to the Hornets and Cal Baptist Lancers, the tournament also includes Boise State, UC Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Saint Mary's.

For a complete list with links to tickets for individual softball games, click here.

Tickets for baseball's home opener against UC Santa Barbara on Friday, Feb. 14 can be purchased by clicking here. Sacramento State enters 2020 looking to defend its WAC Tournament title and will start with the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, the same team the Hornets eliminated from the Regionals a year ago.

For a complete list with links to tickets for individual baseball games, fans can click here.

In addition to baseball single game tickets, full season ticket plans are also available for Hornet baseball. Details on season tickets, including purchasing options, are available by clicking here.