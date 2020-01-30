BASEBALL’S RANDALL, BRAHMS, RANKED AMONG NATION'S BEST PITCHERS BY D1 BASEBALL

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State baseball's Scott Randall and Parker Brahms were ranked among the best pitchers in the nation according to D1 Baseball's Analytics: Top 150. The list, which was released earlier this week, ranks Randall 40th in all of college baseball while Brahms checks in at 125.

D1 Baseball's Analytics: Top 150 Pitchers list was compiled using three main categories – Zone Control, Pitch Ability, and Durability – and was graded using a 0-100 scale.

Randall, who ranks 40th, received an overall score of 84.4 with a high of 89.8 in the Pitch Ability category.

Brahms, ranked 125th, received an overall score of 81.8. Like Randall, he also received his highest score in the Pitch Ability category, receiving an 86.6.

Randall and Brahms are two of five pitchers from the Western Athletic Conference to make the list. Only Grand Canyon's Kade Mechals (23rd, 85.5) was ranked higher than Randall.

A junior, Randall was named to the all-WAC second team last season as a sophomore after posting an 8-2 record with a 2.59 ERA. As a sophomore, Randall led the team in multiple pitching categories, including wins (8), ERA (2.59), innings pitched (93.2), and strikeouts looking (29). He was 4-0 with a 2.98 ERA in WAC only play and ranked among the top five in the WAC in multiple categories, including ERA (3rd), innings pitched (3rd), and batters struck out looking (2nd).

Entering his senior season, Brahms has developed into one of the best pitchers in Sacramento State's DI history, having earned multiple all-conference first team selections and player of the year awards. Drafted in the 27th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Brahms elected to return to Sacramento State for his final season. Entering his senior campaign, Brahms ranks among the program's leaders in strikeouts (3rd, 263), innings pitched (6th, 267.2), and wins (T-10th, 16).

Both Randall and Brahms return to a Sacramento State pitching staff that, again, proved to be the best in the WAC a season ago. The Hornets finished with a league-leading 3.88 ERA while also leading the WAC in hits allowed per nine (8.44), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.43), WHIP (1.33), and walks allowed per nine (3.49).

The duo will look to help the Hornets repeat last year's success, a season that included a WAC Tournament title, 40 wins, and an upset over #19 UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA Regional Tournament.

The 2020 season of Hornet baseball beings at home at John Smith Field on Friday, February 14 with a three-game series against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos. Season tickets are on sale now and individual game tickets will be available Monday, February 3. The full schedule is available online.