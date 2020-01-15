HORNETS BASEBALL ANNOUNCES 2020 SCHEDULE, SEASON TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY

2020 Schedule (Online)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The 2020 Sacramento State baseball schedule is online now and season tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 17. The regular season of Hornets baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 14 under the lights at John Smith Field.

Season tickets will go on sale online only on Friday, Jan. 17 in conjunction with the team's 10th annual Diamond Dinner event. Tickets will be available via HornetSports.com/tickets.

Sacramento State is coming off a spectacular 2019 season in which the team won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in historic fashion to advance to its third NCAA Regional Tournament in the last six years. The Hornets won their second Regional game, as well, knocking off #18 UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA Stanford Regional.

To carry last year's success forward, the Hornets began the year with a special international tournament in Vancouver and two fall exhibition games at Oregon State and Oregon. Sacramento State advanced to the championship game in the international Collegiate Baseball Classic. It their fall exhibition contests, the Hornets split a doubleheader at Oregon State before defeating Oregon in a modified 12-inning game. Like the Hornets, Oregon State also advanced to an NCAA Regional tournament a year ago.

The 2020 regular season schedule is made up of 56 games, including 32 at home. The schedule includes 27 conference games (15 at home) and five against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago.

Among those five games is a season-opening three-game series against UC Santa Barbara at John Smith Field on Friday, Feb. 14. The series comes fresh off of last season's Regional matchup in which the Hornets eliminated the then #18 Gauchos from postseason play.

That series is just the start of a 12-game homestand to open the 2020 campaign. Following the Santa Barbara series, the Hornets will host Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Santa Clara, each for a four game set. The homestand ends with a midweek matchup with Pacific.

It is the longest homestand of the season for Sacramento State, but is followed immediately by the team's longest road trip – an 11-game stretch that takes the team through UC Irvine, Nevada, and others before ending at New Mexico State for the first WAC series of the year.

Mixed in among the schedule's weekend series are a number of big midweek games for Sacramento State. After competing in the 2019 NCAA Stanford Regional last June, the Hornets will return to Sunken Diamond at Stanford to face the Cardinal on Tuesday, March 31. The team has two other Pac-12 games on the schedule, one at Cal (April 13) and another at home against Arizona (May 4).

The Hornets travel to Saint Mary's twice this year (March 17, April 17), while also hosting the Gaels twice (March 25, April 14). The annual Causeway Classic – a home-and-home series with UC Davis – is set for April 28 at Davis and May 12 at John Smith Field.

Sacramento State's three-game series at New Mexico State is scheduled for Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22, and signals the start of conference play. It is the first of four conference series on the road for the Hornets, including a trip to CSU Bakersfield (April 3-5), UT Rio Grande Valley (April 17-19), and Grand Canyon (May 8-10).

Last season, the Hornets finished with an 18-9 WAC record while playing five of their conference series on the road, one more than they will in 2020.

At home, the Hornets will host conference foes Seattle U (March 27-29), Chicago State (April 9-11), Cal Baptist (April 24-26), Northern Colorado (May 2-4), and Utah Valley (May 15-17).

The series with Utah Valley marks the end of the regular season. The 2020 postseason begins with the WAC Tournament, again to be hosted at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz., from May 20 through 24.

Sacramento State opens the 2020 season having won 30 or more games in eight straight seasons, the longest such streak since a string of nine straight 30-win seasons from 1985-1993. They are the only Division I program in California to have won 30 or more games in each season since 2012.